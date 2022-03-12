Highlights: Oklahoma Thunder 118-125 Memphis Grizzlies in NBA
Photo of Oklahoma vs Milwaukee // Source: Oklahoma Thunder 

ADVERTISEMENT

3:28 PM12 days ago

Highlights

9:31 PM15 days ago

End of the match

The game ends at the Paycom Center with Jenkins' team winning by seven points. The score of the game is 118-125
9:20 PM15 days ago

The Last Minute

This is over. It looks like Memphis is going to win. Last minute of the game.
9:18 PM15 days ago

Gilgeous play

What a great play by Gilgeous who is fouled but misses the two-point shot. A chance to make a three pointer... He makes it. Twelve points
9:13 PM15 days ago

Memphis puts the game to bed

Jenkins' men practically let the possession go by. Time is in Memphis' favor and they have an eleven-point lead.
9:06 PM15 days ago

Eight minutes left

Oklahoma calls a timeout because the game is slipping away. With eight minutes left, they are fifteen points behind. It's hard for them
8:53 PM15 days ago

We go to the last quarter

Twelve minutes left in the game. The Grizzlies have a 16-point lead. Oklahoma has twelve minutes to try to turn it around
8:46 PM15 days ago

Williams of three

Three-pointer for Memphis that does not stop stepping on the gas. Oklahoma tries but they can't come back, as Memphis is very comfortable on the court.
8:38 PM15 days ago

What a dunk by Adams

Adams slammed it in. His teammate missed and he took the rebound and scored the dunk to increase the difference on the scoreboard by two more points.
8:33 PM15 days ago

Third quarter

Memphis goes 6-0 in this quarter. They have a thirteen point lead again.
8:14 PM15 days ago

Half-Time

End of the second quarter. End of the first half. Memphis leads, for the moment, by seven points. The score is 53-61
8:06 PM15 days ago

Five points

Oklahoma does not give up. Gilgeous and Bazley put the home team within five points. Jenkins calls timeout with three minutes left in the quarter.
7:57 PM15 days ago

Waters III triple

Triple by Oklahoma. Waters III's three-pointer, who shot alone and did not miss the opportunity. Ten points difference
7:54 PM15 days ago

Time-out

Another Oklahoma time-out and they relax again and go back to a 13-point lead.
7:50 PM15 days ago

Second period begins

Oklahoma wants to come back, and right at the start of the second quarter, Pokusevski makes a two-pointer.
7:44 PM15 days ago

First quarter ends

The first quarter ends with a victory for the visitors, who have a ten-point winning streak. In a few minutes the second period begins
7:39 PM15 days ago

Thunder react

The locals have gone from a difference of fifteen points to eight. That's why Memphis calls a timeout with two minutes left in the first quarter.
7:30 PM15 days ago

Sarr fails

Sarr misses the basket and the play ends with Adams' two-plus-one. Memphis 27-12 Oklahoma. Another Oklahoma timeout
7:23 PM15 days ago

Time-out

First timeout in favor of the Thunder, who want to cut the start of Jenkins' team. The time has already expired and they are back on the court.
7:20 PM15 days ago

4-9

Five of advantages for Memphis that has started the game well. Now Adams scores the basket. Good start for the Grizzlies
7:18 PM15 days ago

0'|Meeting begins

Now the game is underway in Oklahoma. The first possession goes to the Grizzlies, as Adams wins the jump shot.
7:16 PM15 days ago

The meeting is delayed

Both teams came out with white jerseys, so the visitors had to change them. They are back on the court
7:11 PM15 days ago

Memphis lineup

Jenkins has already selected his starting five. It is composed of: Brooks, Jackson, Adams, Bane and Morant.
7:10 PM15 days ago

Oklahoma lineup

Daigneult lines up Mann, Bazley, Roby, Maledon and Gilgeous-Alexander to jump into the Paycom Center.
6:40 PM15 days ago

Brooks is available

The Memphis player was out for this match but the visiting team has just confirmed that he can play this game. We will have the line-ups shortly
6:29 PM15 days ago

Less than an hour to go

Less than an hour to go until the start of the game at the Paycom Center that this Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game has in store. Who will win the game? 
6:29 PM15 days ago

Other games

Three more games are played tonight besides Oklahoma vs Memphis. The other games are: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers.
6:29 PM15 days ago

Last Oklahoma home game

The previous home game at the Paycom Center was against Milwaukee where they were defeated by 27 points. The score of the game was 115-142.
6:28 PM15 days ago

Last visit of Memphis

The last meeting away from Memphis was against Houston at the Toyota Center, where they lost by eleven points. The score of the game was 123-112 for the Rockets.
6:28 PM15 days ago

The players at the Stadium

It has been more than half an hour since both teams arrived at the Paycom Center for the Oklahoma vs Memphis game. Soon the two teams will go out for warm-up exercises.
6:28 PM15 days ago

We are here

Hello again. Follow the online broadcast of the NBA match between Oklahoma Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies. Find out more on VAVEL.
9:06 AM16 days ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of the Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies.

In a few moments we will share with you the Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the United States. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:01 AM16 days ago

Game schedule

This is the start time of the game Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies of 14th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 08:00 PM,
Bolivia: 07:00 PM.
Brazil: 08:00 PM.
Chile: 07:00 PM.
Colombia: 06:00 PM.
Ecuador: 06:00 PM.
USA (ET): 07:00 PM.
Spain: 12:00 AM,
Mexico: 06:00 PM.
Paraguay: 06:00 PM.
Peru: 06:00 PM.
Uruguay: 07:00 PM.
Venezuela: 07:00 PM.

8:56 AM16 days ago

Possible Memphis lineup

Jenkins' team wants to continue leading their Conference. Their possible quintet to face Oklahoma Thunders could be: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier and Burks.
8:51 AM16 days ago

Oklahoma's possible roster

Daignaeult's team has many absentees for this game against the Grizzlies at the Paycom Center. Their possible eleven could be: Wiggins, Bazley, Roby, Waters III and Gilgeous-Alexander.
8:46 AM16 days ago

Match losses

Both teams have losses, but in the case of the visiting team only Brooks will be missing. As for Oklahoma, they have seven absentees from the game. Dort, Giddey, Jerome, Mann, Muscala, Robinson and Williams will be out for this game. Favors is doubtful for the game against Memphis Grizzlies.
8:41 AM16 days ago

Last meeting between them

In the last meeting between Memphis and Oklahoma was played at the FedExForum, the visitors won by three points after coming from behind in the first quarter, where the locals had a twelve-point lead. In the second and third quarters, Daigneault's team came back and won the game in Memphis. The result of the game was 99-102 for Oklahoma.
8:36 AM16 days ago

How Memphis is coming

The Grizzlies are in second place in the NBA's Western Conference with 46 wins and 22 losses. They are also the second-best visitors in the Conference with 22 wins and 12 losses.
8:31 AM16 days ago

How Oklahoma is coming

The Thunder are not having their best season. The Oklahoma squad is in fourteenth position, where they have won twenty times and 46 games they have lost. On the other hand, they are the worst locals of their Conference, as they have won in nine games and have been defeated in 24.
8:26 AM16 days ago

Last game of the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat the Knicks by four points, after coming from behind in the last quarter of the game. In the first quarter Memphis went into the second quarter with a four-point lead. At halftime the home team was up by five points and would see the Knicks turn the game around in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. In the last quarter Jenkins' team turned the game around and ended with a score of 118-114. The best of the game was Morant with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
8:21 AM16 days ago

Last game for the Thunder

For their part, the visitors lost in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Timberwolves by thirty points. In the first twelve minutes, the locals put the game away and ended the period with an eleven-point lead. In the second quarter they practically sentenced the game after going with 27 points in favor. After the break they tried to react and cut five points but in the last period they lost those points again. The game was 132-102. The best of the game was Beasley with 33 points, five rebounds and one assist.
8:16 AM16 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Hello everybody. Welcome to the online broadcast of the game between the Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies at the Paycom Center, corresponding to a new day of the NBA. The game will be played at 12.00 AM Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast and information about both teams on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo