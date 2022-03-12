Highlights: Oklahoma Thunder 118-125 Memphis Grizzlies in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
End of the match
The game ends at the Paycom Center with Jenkins' team winning by seven points. The score of the game is 118-125
The Last Minute
This is over. It looks like Memphis is going to win. Last minute of the game.
Gilgeous play
What a great play by Gilgeous who is fouled but misses the two-point shot. A chance to make a three pointer... He makes it. Twelve points
Memphis puts the game to bed
Jenkins' men practically let the possession go by. Time is in Memphis' favor and they have an eleven-point lead.
Eight minutes left
Oklahoma calls a timeout because the game is slipping away. With eight minutes left, they are fifteen points behind. It's hard for them
We go to the last quarter
Twelve minutes left in the game. The Grizzlies have a 16-point lead. Oklahoma has twelve minutes to try to turn it around
Williams of three
Three-pointer for Memphis that does not stop stepping on the gas. Oklahoma tries but they can't come back, as Memphis is very comfortable on the court.
What a dunk by Adams
Adams slammed it in. His teammate missed and he took the rebound and scored the dunk to increase the difference on the scoreboard by two more points.
Third quarter
Memphis goes 6-0 in this quarter. They have a thirteen point lead again.
Half-Time
End of the second quarter. End of the first half. Memphis leads, for the moment, by seven points. The score is 53-61
Five points
Oklahoma does not give up. Gilgeous and Bazley put the home team within five points. Jenkins calls timeout with three minutes left in the quarter.
Waters III triple
Triple by Oklahoma. Waters III's three-pointer, who shot alone and did not miss the opportunity. Ten points difference
Time-out
Another Oklahoma time-out and they relax again and go back to a 13-point lead.
Second period begins
Oklahoma wants to come back, and right at the start of the second quarter, Pokusevski makes a two-pointer.
First quarter ends
The first quarter ends with a victory for the visitors, who have a ten-point winning streak. In a few minutes the second period begins
Thunder react
The locals have gone from a difference of fifteen points to eight. That's why Memphis calls a timeout with two minutes left in the first quarter.
Sarr fails
Sarr misses the basket and the play ends with Adams' two-plus-one. Memphis 27-12 Oklahoma. Another Oklahoma timeout
Time-out
First timeout in favor of the Thunder, who want to cut the start of Jenkins' team. The time has already expired and they are back on the court.
4-9
Five of advantages for Memphis that has started the game well. Now Adams scores the basket. Good start for the Grizzlies
0'|Meeting begins
Now the game is underway in Oklahoma. The first possession goes to the Grizzlies, as Adams wins the jump shot.
The meeting is delayed
Both teams came out with white jerseys, so the visitors had to change them. They are back on the court
Memphis lineup
Jenkins has already selected his starting five. It is composed of: Brooks, Jackson, Adams, Bane and Morant.
Oklahoma lineup
Daigneult lines up Mann, Bazley, Roby, Maledon and Gilgeous-Alexander to jump into the Paycom Center.
Brooks is available
The Memphis player was out for this match but the visiting team has just confirmed that he can play this game. We will have the line-ups shortly
Less than an hour to go
Less than an hour to go until the start of the game at the Paycom Center that this Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies game has in store. Who will win the game?
Other games
Three more games are played tonight besides Oklahoma vs Memphis. The other games are: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers.
Last Oklahoma home game
The previous home game at the Paycom Center was against Milwaukee where they were defeated by 27 points. The score of the game was 115-142.
Last visit of Memphis
The last meeting away from Memphis was against Houston at the Toyota Center, where they lost by eleven points. The score of the game was 123-112 for the Rockets.
The players at the Stadium
It has been more than half an hour since both teams arrived at the Paycom Center for the Oklahoma vs Memphis game. Soon the two teams will go out for warm-up exercises.
We are here
Game schedule
This is the start time of the game Oklahoma Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies of 14th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 08:00 PM,
Bolivia: 07:00 PM.
Brazil: 08:00 PM.
Chile: 07:00 PM.
Colombia: 06:00 PM.
Ecuador: 06:00 PM.
USA (ET): 07:00 PM.
Spain: 12:00 AM,
Mexico: 06:00 PM.
Paraguay: 06:00 PM.
Peru: 06:00 PM.
Uruguay: 07:00 PM.
Venezuela: 07:00 PM.
Possible Memphis lineup
Jenkins' team wants to continue leading their Conference. Their possible quintet to face Oklahoma Thunders could be: Barrett, Randle, Robinson, Fournier and Burks.
Oklahoma's possible roster
Daignaeult's team has many absentees for this game against the Grizzlies at the Paycom Center. Their possible eleven could be: Wiggins, Bazley, Roby, Waters III and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Match losses
Both teams have losses, but in the case of the visiting team only Brooks will be missing. As for Oklahoma, they have seven absentees from the game. Dort, Giddey, Jerome, Mann, Muscala, Robinson and Williams will be out for this game. Favors is doubtful for the game against Memphis Grizzlies.
Last meeting between them
In the last meeting between Memphis and Oklahoma was played at the FedExForum, the visitors won by three points after coming from behind in the first quarter, where the locals had a twelve-point lead. In the second and third quarters, Daigneault's team came back and won the game in Memphis. The result of the game was 99-102 for Oklahoma.
How Memphis is coming
The Grizzlies are in second place in the NBA's Western Conference with 46 wins and 22 losses. They are also the second-best visitors in the Conference with 22 wins and 12 losses.
How Oklahoma is coming
The Thunder are not having their best season. The Oklahoma squad is in fourteenth position, where they have won twenty times and 46 games they have lost. On the other hand, they are the worst locals of their Conference, as they have won in nine games and have been defeated in 24.
Last game of the Grizzlies
The Grizzlies beat the Knicks by four points, after coming from behind in the last quarter of the game. In the first quarter Memphis went into the second quarter with a four-point lead. At halftime the home team was up by five points and would see the Knicks turn the game around in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead. In the last quarter Jenkins' team turned the game around and ended with a score of 118-114. The best of the game was Morant with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists.
Last game for the Thunder
For their part, the visitors lost in Minneapolis to the Minnesota Timberwolves by thirty points. In the first twelve minutes, the locals put the game away and ended the period with an eleven-point lead. In the second quarter they practically sentenced the game after going with 27 points in favor. After the break they tried to react and cut five points but in the last period they lost those points again. The game was 132-102. The best of the game was Beasley with 33 points, five rebounds and one assist.
