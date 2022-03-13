Highlights: Lakers 111-140 Suns in NBA 2021-2022
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

11:43 PM15 days ago

Summary!

11:22 PM15 days ago

Thanks for following this game with us!

Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers 111-140 Phoenix Suns game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
11:09 PM15 days ago

Upcoming games

The Phoenix team will go their own way when they visit New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon, while the Lakers will do the same when they host the Raptors tomorrow night.
10:55 PM15 days ago

Great basket!

Mikal Bridges with the spin and the jumper to add more points for his team:
10:53 PM15 days ago

4Q | 11:20

The Suns' starters are gone and it looks like it will be all in this game.
10:52 PM15 days ago

4Q | 12:00

The last quarter starts.

10:49 PM15 days ago

End of the 3rd

The third quarter ends, difference of 29 points for the Suns.
10:42 PM15 days ago

3Q | 2:08

Phoenix's walk continues in the Footprint center, difference of 31 for the Suns.
10:35 PM15 days ago

3Q | 5:11

The advantage remains at the Footprint Center, the Suns reach 100 points and force the time out of the Lakers.
10:32 PM15 days ago

New record!

With this assistance, LeBron James reached 10 thousand assists in his career:
10:26 PM15 days ago

3Q | 12:00

The third quarter begins.
10:09 PM15 days ago

Halftime

We go into the break with a lead of 23 for the Suns.
10:00 PM15 days ago

2Q | 3:59

There is no rival on the court for the Suns and the game is stopped again by the Lakers. Advantage of 28 for Phoenix.
9:54 PM15 days ago

2Q | 6:37

The Suns again take off by 20 points and force the time out of Lakers.
9:48 PM15 days ago

2Q | 8:20

Triple by Carmelo Anthony with the triple and a 15-6 run by the Lakers to reduce the lead on the scoreboard.
9:46 PM15 days ago

And 1!

Devin Booker with the triple and the foul to add 4 more points and reach 12 points:
9:38 PM15 days ago

2Q | 12:00

The second quarter begins.
9:34 PM15 days ago

Bye to the 1st

The first quarter ends at the Footprint Center, a lead of 26 for the Suns. Field day for Phoenix.
9:28 PM15 days ago

1Q | 3:10

Aaron Holiday with the triple, forcing the Lakers to call their third time out of the quarter. Advantage of 21 for the Suns.
9:26 PM15 days ago

From deep!

Devin Booker with the 3-pointer to increase Phoenix's lead:
9:18 PM15 days ago

1Q | 7:32

The Suns with an 8-0 run and are separated by 10 against the Lakers. Second half out of the Angelenos.
9:13 PM15 days ago

1Q | 8:51

The game started well, the advantage is for Phoenix by 2 points. Time out for the Lakers to readjust their offense.
9:08 PM15 days ago

1Q | 12:00

DeAndre Ayton wins the opening jump and the game begins.
9:05 PM15 days ago

About to start

We are just minutes away from the preliminary protocols and the presentation of the game.
8:56 PM15 days ago

Suns starting 5!

With the same 5 as the last game, this is how the Suns come out:
8:50 PM15 days ago

Lakers starting 5!

With a new lineup, this is how the Lakers come out:
8:44 PM15 days ago

Injury Report

The casualties for this match are as follows:
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker (Doubt), LeBron James (Doubt), Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
Suns: Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric.
8:38 PM15 days ago

Suns are here!

The Phoenix Suns arrived at their stadium to face the Lakers in tonight's duel:
8:35 PM15 days ago

Last lineups

In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Suns: Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton.
Lakers: Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook.
8:30 PM15 days ago

The Lakers arrive!

The Los Angeles team is already at the Footprint Center facilities:
8:25 PM15 days ago

Last duel!

This will be the third duel of the series, as it is a duel from the same Conference, it becomes of vital importance in the face of the end of the season and in the fight for Playoff tickets. The victory for both teams is important to climb positions for the postseason and close the regular season in a decent way. The last result between both teams was a victory for the Suns by a score of 108-90 and the series is won by Phoenix 2-0. If the Lakers want to continue with hopes of tying the series, a victory in this duel is vital.
8:20 PM15 days ago

Face to face

A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
8:15 PM15 days ago

Here we go!

We're just under an hour before the Lakers-Suns game kicks off at the Footprint Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:10 PM15 days ago

Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, as well as the latest information from the Footprint Center. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:05 PM15 days ago

Where to watch the game?

We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television on ESPN and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
8:00 PM15 days ago

Chris Paul, a must see player!

The Phoenix guard is leading the team in offense and is the top assister with an average of 10.7 assists per game, in addition to 14.9 points per game. The Phoenix veteran has connected very well with Devin Booker and has made the team fit better and better in all possible aspects, he is a very important part of the team's consecutive winning streak and one of those responsible for the Suns are among the highest in the league, even when Devin Booker was out with injury. CP3 comes from being considered for the All-Star Game and his main mission is to take the Suns to the finals and go out for the NBA title.
Photo: Suns
Photo: Suns
7:55 PM15 days ago

How does the Suns get here?

The Suns come to this third duel between the two teams with a 117-112 loss against the Raptors and with their figures going through a great moment. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton are the team leaders in points, assists and rebounds, in that order. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base that it had in the NBA Finals last season, in addition to the additions of good players for the rotation in Ladry Shamet and JaVale McGee. With a record of 53 wins and 13 losses, they are in first place in the Western Conference and are looking to get back into the NBA Finals to fight for the title.
7:50 PM15 days ago

LeBron James, a must see player!

The Lakers star is going through a great moment as the team's leading scorer with an average of 29.4 points per game, in addition to 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The figure of Los Angeles continues to demonstrate his high level at 36 years old, despite missing some games due to injury and others due to Covid protocols. The forward is a fundamental piece for the team, if LeBron is good, the Lakers are better, his contribution is essential for positive results to happen and makes Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook give their best. The Lakers continue with postseason aspirations because LeBron has had excellent games to get the result.
Photo: Lakers
Photo: Lakers
7:45 PM15 days ago

How does the Lakers arrive?

The Lakers arrive at this third duel between both teams with an important victory by a score of 122 to 109 against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles team continues without finding a better rhythm and it seems that the season is falling behind and we will not see much of this team. At the moment, the team has a record of 28 wins and 37 losses. Although we cannot speak of a debacle in the Lakers, without a doubt, these are not the results that were expected, we will see if the team can add another victory and achieve an upward slope before the end of the season so that they can be an uncomfortable rival. in postseason. The biggest problem facing the front office is Anthony Davis being injured due to injury and Russell Westbrook's problems with the coaching staff. At the moment, the team is in a Play-In position.
7:40 PM15 days ago

Where's the game?

The Footprint Center located in the city of Phoenix will host this duel between two teams that are fighting to qualify for the next round, while the Suns dominate the Western Conference, the Lakers are looking for a ticket to the Play-In . This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Photo: NBA
Photo: NBA
7:35 PM15 days ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Footprint Center, at 8:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo