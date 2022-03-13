Highlights: Lakers 111-140 Suns in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Thanks for following this game with us!
Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers 111-140 Phoenix Suns game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Upcoming games
The Phoenix team will go their own way when they visit New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon, while the Lakers will do the same when they host the Raptors tomorrow night.
Great basket!
Mikal Bridges with the spin and the jumper to add more points for his team:
.@mikal_bridges in the zone. pic.twitter.com/3h5WyrHKSf— x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 14, 2022
4Q | 11:20
The Suns' starters are gone and it looks like it will be all in this game.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter starts.
End of the 3rd
The third quarter ends, difference of 29 points for the Suns.
3Q | 2:08
Phoenix's walk continues in the Footprint center, difference of 31 for the Suns.
3Q | 5:11
The advantage remains at the Footprint Center, the Suns reach 100 points and force the time out of the Lakers.
New record!
With this assistance, LeBron James reached 10 thousand assists in his career:
LeBron's 10,000th career assist. pic.twitter.com/rNR4q7UGwo— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2022
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with a lead of 23 for the Suns.
2Q | 3:59
There is no rival on the court for the Suns and the game is stopped again by the Lakers. Advantage of 28 for Phoenix.
2Q | 6:37
The Suns again take off by 20 points and force the time out of Lakers.
2Q | 8:20
Triple by Carmelo Anthony with the triple and a 15-6 run by the Lakers to reduce the lead on the scoreboard.
And 1!
Devin Booker with the triple and the foul to add 4 more points and reach 12 points:
March 14, 2022
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
Bye to the 1st
The first quarter ends at the Footprint Center, a lead of 26 for the Suns. Field day for Phoenix.
1Q | 3:10
Aaron Holiday with the triple, forcing the Lakers to call their third time out of the quarter. Advantage of 21 for the Suns.
From deep!
Devin Booker with the 3-pointer to increase Phoenix's lead:
Book is heating up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mi9hKBOpPB— x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 14, 2022
1Q | 7:32
The Suns with an 8-0 run and are separated by 10 against the Lakers. Second half out of the Angelenos.
1Q | 8:51
The game started well, the advantage is for Phoenix by 2 points. Time out for the Lakers to readjust their offense.
1Q | 12:00
DeAndre Ayton wins the opening jump and the game begins.
About to start
We are just minutes away from the preliminary protocols and the presentation of the game.
Suns starting 5!
With the same 5 as the last game, this is how the Suns come out:
Your first five vs. the Lakers pic.twitter.com/5G8aFn4bRm— x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 14, 2022
Lakers starting 5!
With a new lineup, this is how the Lakers come out:
Bron— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 14, 2022
Brodie
Lik
AR
Stan#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/k7Dn6IfgE3
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker (Doubt), LeBron James (Doubt), Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
Suns: Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric.
Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker (Doubt), LeBron James (Doubt), Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
Suns: Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul, Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric.
Suns are here!
The Phoenix Suns arrived at their stadium to face the Lakers in tonight's duel:
Sunday night fits. @PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/4RldEMsewm— x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 14, 2022
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Suns: Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton.
Lakers: Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook.
Suns: Jae Crowder, Cameron Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and DeAndre Ayton.
Lakers: Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers arrive!
The Los Angeles team is already at the Footprint Center facilities:
Sliding into the week. pic.twitter.com/vGbbmiH8hA— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 13, 2022
Last duel!
This will be the third duel of the series, as it is a duel from the same Conference, it becomes of vital importance in the face of the end of the season and in the fight for Playoff tickets. The victory for both teams is important to climb positions for the postseason and close the regular season in a decent way. The last result between both teams was a victory for the Suns by a score of 108-90 and the series is won by Phoenix 2-0. If the Lakers want to continue with hopes of tying the series, a victory in this duel is vital.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Lakers-Suns game kicks off at the Footprint Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television on ESPN and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Chris Paul, a must see player!
The Phoenix guard is leading the team in offense and is the top assister with an average of 10.7 assists per game, in addition to 14.9 points per game. The Phoenix veteran has connected very well with Devin Booker and has made the team fit better and better in all possible aspects, he is a very important part of the team's consecutive winning streak and one of those responsible for the Suns are among the highest in the league, even when Devin Booker was out with injury. CP3 comes from being considered for the All-Star Game and his main mission is to take the Suns to the finals and go out for the NBA title.
How does the Suns get here?
The Suns come to this third duel between the two teams with a 117-112 loss against the Raptors and with their figures going through a great moment. Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton are the team leaders in points, assists and rebounds, in that order. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base that it had in the NBA Finals last season, in addition to the additions of good players for the rotation in Ladry Shamet and JaVale McGee. With a record of 53 wins and 13 losses, they are in first place in the Western Conference and are looking to get back into the NBA Finals to fight for the title.
LeBron James, a must see player!
The Lakers star is going through a great moment as the team's leading scorer with an average of 29.4 points per game, in addition to 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The figure of Los Angeles continues to demonstrate his high level at 36 years old, despite missing some games due to injury and others due to Covid protocols. The forward is a fundamental piece for the team, if LeBron is good, the Lakers are better, his contribution is essential for positive results to happen and makes Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook give their best. The Lakers continue with postseason aspirations because LeBron has had excellent games to get the result.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Lakers arrive at this third duel between both teams with an important victory by a score of 122 to 109 against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles team continues without finding a better rhythm and it seems that the season is falling behind and we will not see much of this team. At the moment, the team has a record of 28 wins and 37 losses. Although we cannot speak of a debacle in the Lakers, without a doubt, these are not the results that were expected, we will see if the team can add another victory and achieve an upward slope before the end of the season so that they can be an uncomfortable rival. in postseason. The biggest problem facing the front office is Anthony Davis being injured due to injury and Russell Westbrook's problems with the coaching staff. At the moment, the team is in a Play-In position.
Where's the game?
The Footprint Center located in the city of Phoenix will host this duel between two teams that are fighting to qualify for the next round, while the Suns dominate the Western Conference, the Lakers are looking for a ticket to the Play-In . This stadium has a capacity for 18,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1992.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Footprint Center, at 8:00 p.m.