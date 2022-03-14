Best moments and Highlights: Trail Blazers 113-122 Hawks in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

10:43 PM14 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Hawks win

10:03 PM14 days ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends the score is 113-122
9:53 PM14 days ago

2:00 4Q

Clint Capela scores alley oop
9:45 PM14 days ago

3:02 4Q

Trail Blazers time out
9:39 PM14 days ago

5:15 4Q

Brandon Williams makes a triple from the corner
9:38 PM14 days ago

8:18 4Q

Trendon Watford hits a three-pointer from the right
9:28 PM14 days ago

10:44 4Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
9:21 PM14 days ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 84-89.
9:15 PM14 days ago

3:04 3Q

Trae Young makes both free throws
9:05 PM14 days ago

6:36 3Q

Trae Young triples from right
8:59 PM14 days ago

8:18 3Q

Trae Young scores foul and counts
8:55 PM14 days ago

10:16 3Q

Blazers 8-0 run, Hawks time out
8:38 PM14 days ago

00:00 2Q

The second quarter ends the score is 67-58.
8:36 PM14 days ago

00:05 2Q

Brandon Williams makes 1 of 2 free throws
8:34 PM14 days ago

00:48 2Q

CJ Elleby scores alley oop
8:31 PM14 days ago

1:58 2Q

De'Andre Hunter makes a triple from the center
8:31 PM14 days ago

2:18 2Q

De'Andre Hunter makes both free throws
8:27 PM14 days ago

2:58 2Q

Trail Blazers time out
8:26 PM14 days ago

4:54 2Q

Clint Capela scores alley oop
8:13 PM14 days ago

7:39 2Q

CJ Elleby makes both free throws
8:10 PM14 days ago

9:06 2Q

Greg Brown III scores alley oop
8:09 PM14 days ago

10:41 2Q

Elijah Hughes triples from left
8:08 PM14 days ago

11:10 2Q

Bogdan Bogdanovic makes the 2 free throws
8:04 PM14 days ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 34-29
7:58 PM14 days ago

1:36 1Q

Trail Blazers time out
7:57 PM14 days ago

2:38 1Q

Trae Young triples from right
7:54 PM14 days ago

4:41 1Q

Trendon Watford makes three-pointer from the center
7:52 PM14 days ago

5:30 1Q

Brandon Williams triples from right
7:51 PM14 days ago

7:20 1Q

Clint Capela scores sinking
7:50 PM14 days ago

7:55 1Q

Josh Hart scores foul and counts
7:50 PM14 days ago

8:29 1Q

De'Andre Hunter hits a three-pointer in a row
7:50 PM14 days ago

10:00 1Q

Kevin Huerter responds scoring triple from the right
7:48 PM14 days ago

10:38 1Q

Josh Hart hits a triple from the center.
7:47 PM14 days ago

10:58 1Q

Brandon Williams scores sinking
7:46 PM14 days ago

12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
7:22 PM14 days ago

All set

All is ready for the game of today.
7:18 PM14 days ago

Lineup Blazers

This is the starting lineup for the Blazers.

11 Hart J. 2 Watford T. 24 Eubanks D. 16 Elleby C.J. 8 Williams B.

7:15 PM14 days ago

Lineup Hawks

This is the Hawks 5 starters

13 Bogdanovic B. 12 Hunter D. 15 Capela C. 3 Huerter K. 11 Young T.

7:04 PM14 days ago

Injuries Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have a lot of casualties for this game.

(Injury - Achilles tendon) Bledsoe E.

(Injury - Achilles tendon) English J.

(Injury - knee) Lillard D.

(Abdominal tear) Little N.

(Injury - shoulder) Louzada D.

(Injury - knee) Nurkic J.

(Injury - foot) Simons A.

(Injury - knee) Winslow J.

7:01 PM14 days ago

Inoperative offense

On the other hand, the Blazers only have 2 games with 100 or more points in the last 6 games, so it seems complicated that they can achieve it today.
6:58 PM14 days ago

Injuries for Hawks

The Hawks have 2 injuries for today.

Collins J. (Injury - finger)

Gallinari D. (Injury - Achilles tendon)

6:51 PM14 days ago

Offense on fire

The Atlanta Hawks offense is on fire as it has averaged 100 or more points in 9 of its last 10 games, so they will seek to continue scoring points in search of improving their classification for the end of the season.
6:44 PM14 days ago

Series of the season

This will be the second game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers this season, Game 1 ended in victory for the Blazers 136-131.
6:42 PM14 days ago

The activity of oday

Today's activity in the NBA starts in a few minutes with the game between

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers

Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards

Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

6:34 PM14 days ago

Favorite of today

The Hawks come out as heavy favorites for today with an 87.7% chance to win while the Blazers have a 12.3% chance to win at State Farm Arena.
1:35 AM15 days ago

Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:30 AM15 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

1:25 AM15 days ago

Last games between Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks

3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Hawks team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at State Farm Arena they have been wins for the Atlanta Hawks who have not lost since 2018 at home. 
1:20 AM15 days ago

Key player of Portland Trail Blazers

Veteran center Jusuf Nurkic will be the most important player for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Trail Blazers to continue improving their basketball.

1:15 AM15 days ago

Key player of Hawks

Superstar and young point guard Trae Young will be the player to charge the Hawks offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game, he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.

1:10 AM15 days ago

Atlanta Hawks

Por su parte Atlanta Hawks (31-34) llega a este juego en la décima posición de la clasificación con solo 34 derrotasen 65 juegos pese a que llegan en mal momento de la temporada pues tienen 2 victorias de sus últimos 5 juegos, además de que tiene 5 derrotas en sus últimos 10 juegos por lo que de local buscarán dar la sorpresa ante el mejor equipo de la NBA

De local Atlanta Hawks  es un equipo sólido en casa con solo 13 derrotas en 30 partidos, además de registrar 4 victorias en sus últimos 5 juegos de local lucirá complicado perder ante Trail Blazers.

1:05 AM15 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (26-40) travel to Atlanta Hawks in a very bad moment of the season because they have 1 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 7 losses.
On the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
1:00 AM15 days ago

The game will played at the State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Atlanta, Georgia. The arena serves as the home venue for the National Basketball Association (NBA)'s Atlanta Hawks.

It opened in 1999 at a cost of $213.5 million, replacing the Omni Coliseum.

Photo: Getty images//Todd Kirland
12:55 AM15 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
