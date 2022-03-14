Best moments and Highlights: Trail Blazers 113-122 Hawks in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
00:00 4Q
2:00 4Q
3:02 4Q
5:15 4Q
8:18 4Q
10:44 4Q
00:00 3Q
3:04 3Q
6:36 3Q
8:18 3Q
10:16 3Q
00:00 2Q
00:05 2Q
00:48 2Q
1:58 2Q
2:18 2Q
2:58 2Q
4:54 2Q
7:39 2Q
9:06 2Q
10:41 2Q
11:10 2Q
00:00 1Q
1:36 1Q
2:38 1Q
4:41 1Q
5:30 1Q
7:20 1Q
7:55 1Q
8:29 1Q
10:00 1Q
10:38 1Q
10:58 1Q
12:00 1Q
All set
🏀 #RipCity vs @ATLHawks— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 14, 2022
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/cYnp2NDIb2
Lineup Blazers
11 Hart J. 2 Watford T. 24 Eubanks D. 16 Elleby C.J. 8 Williams B.
Lineup Hawks
13 Bogdanovic B. 12 Hunter D. 15 Capela C. 3 Huerter K. 11 Young T.
Injuries Blazers
(Injury - Achilles tendon) Bledsoe E.
(Injury - Achilles tendon) English J.
(Injury - knee) Lillard D.
(Abdominal tear) Little N.
(Injury - shoulder) Louzada D.
(Injury - knee) Nurkic J.
(Injury - foot) Simons A.
(Injury - knee) Winslow J.
Inoperative offense
Injuries for Hawks
Collins J. (Injury - finger)
Gallinari D. (Injury - Achilles tendon)
Offense on fire
Series of the season
The activity of oday
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers
Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets
San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
Sacramento Kings vs. Chicago Bulls
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
Favorite of today
Tune in here Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Last games between Portland Trail Blazers vs Atlanta Hawks
Key player of Portland Trail Blazers
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Trail Blazers to continue improving their basketball.
Key player of Hawks
In his most recent game, he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.
Atlanta Hawks
De local Atlanta Hawks es un equipo sólido en casa con solo 13 derrotas en 30 partidos, además de registrar 4 victorias en sus últimos 5 juegos de local lucirá complicado perder ante Trail Blazers.
Portland Trail Blazers
On the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
The game will played at the State Farm Arena
It opened in 1999 at a cost of $213.5 million, replacing the Omni Coliseum.