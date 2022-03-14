Chauncey Billups: ''It's a process for everyone''

The rebuilding of the Portland Trail Blazers has begun.

Chauncey Billups along with the entire organization is faced with the task of building a team from scratch. The uncertainty of Damian Lillard's departure in the summer continues as Portland continues to slide away from playoff spots.

After Portland's tough loss to the Utah Jazz by 38 points, the Trail Blazers coach spoke to the press and clarified the current situation of the team.

Chauncey speaks

''It's a process for everyone,'' Billups said. ''Despite the defeats we can find moments of light and that is a good sign.

Right now it's going to be tough for our youngsters but we'll try and try to develop them in the right way.''

The Trail Blazers have a record of 25 wins and 40 losses and are three games away from entering the play-in game.

Portland has conceded six straight losses since the All-Star break. Also, they were without their top three scorers: Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons.

Despite the loss to Utah, Trendon Watford led the Blazers with 22 points, his best career record. Keon Johnson did the same, breaking two personal records with 15 points and five assists.