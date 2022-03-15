Resume and Highlights: Pistons 98-105 Heat in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the Pistons vs Heat regular season NBA game, if you want to follow all the games of the season be sure to visit VAVEL.
4Q 00:00
The game ends with a 105-98 Heat win.
4Q 13.1
Bey adds double-double for Pistons.
4Q 44.0
Adebayo hits a double free throw.
4Q 01:57
Herro shoots and scores a triple for Heat.
4Q 03:34
Strus shoots and scores a triple for Heat.
4Q 04:11
Herro scores double for Heat.
4Q 04:45
Joseph adds for Pistons.
4Q 06:11
Grant adds two for Pistons.
4Q 06:36
Herro hits a double free throw.
4Q 07:45
Bagley scores for Pistons.
4Q 08:27
Livers scores double-double for Pistons.
4Q 08:48
Strus scores three-pointer for Heat.
4Q 10:09
Strus shoots and scores a triple for Heat.
4Q 11:14
Strus shoots and scores a triple for Heat.
4Q 11:43
Strus adds double for Heat.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 01:45
Livers shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 02:24
Grant scores for Pistons.
3Q 02:41
Hayes adds two for Pistons.
3Q 03:43
Grant hits a double free throw.
3Q 05:32
Hayes shoots and scores three-pointer for Pistons.
3Q 06:56
Tucker adds double-double for Heat.
3Q 08:44
Stewart hits double free throw for Pistons.
3Q 09:52
Robinson scores double for Heat.
3Q 11:02
Robinson scores three-pointer for Heat.
3Q 11:24
Tucker shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
The second period ends.
2Q 10.2
Morris scores three-pointer for Heat.
2Q 37.1
Herro shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 01:56
Herro shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 02:18
Morris hits a double free throw.
2Q 03:47
Grant scores for Pistons.
2Q 04:36
Herro hits a double free throw.
2Q 05:05
Butler hits double free throw.
2Q 05:18
Livers shoots and scores three-pointer for Pistons.
2Q 06:42
Livers shoots and scores three-pointer for Pistons.
2Q 07:17
Bagley adds two for Pistons.
2Q 07:53
Bagley adds two for Pistons.
2Q 08:43
Herro adds two for Heat.
2Q 09:37
McGruder shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 10:47
Bagley scores for Pistons.
2Q 11:36
Olynyk adds two for Pistons.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 22.7
Lowry adds double-double for Heat.
1Q 51.4
Herro shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 01:17
Morris scores for Heat.
1Q 02:32
Butler adds two for Heat.
1Q 03:29
Bey adds two for Pistons.
1Q 04:22
Robinson hits a double free throw.
1Q 05:06
Hayes adds dole for Pistons.
1Q 05:55
Butler hits double free throw.
1Q 06:28
Robinson hits three free throws.
1Q 07:17
Joseph scores for Pistons.
1Q 08:22
Butler adds two for Heat.
1Q 09:09
Adebayo scores double for Heat.
1Q 10:01
Robinson shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 10:53
Adebayo scores first points for Heat.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Final injury report
These are the unavailable players:
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/8LCqzCdiIa— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 15, 2022
5 initial Pistons
This is how the visiting team takes the field.
5 starting Heat
Heat and Pistons meet for the fourth and final matchup of the regular season.
Pistons already heading to the arena
This was the arrival of Pistons:
More heat than Miami 🔥💨@Dreamville_33 @JeramiGrant @Cory_Joe @MB3FIVE @KellyOlynyk @isaiah__02 #ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 15, 2022
Heat losses
Caleb Martin (knee) has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Pistons.
The Heat is coming
This is how the home team arrived to face the Pistons:
⚪️ all white fits ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wPPqecsT7u— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 15, 2022
Heat with historic advantage
The HEAT has a 64-56 all-time mark against the Pistons during the regular season, including 36-23 in home games and 28-33 in away games.
Busy calendar
After playing the most away games in the NBA entering the March home schedule, Miami has 11 home games this month, tying the most in a single month in team history when they also played 11 home games in January 2012 and March 2003.
Herro a great substitute
Tyler Herro has scored 965 points off the bench this season, the third most in a single season in HEAT history.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat live, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
FTX Arena
The home of the Miami Heat has the capacity to accommodate 19,600 spectators, inaugurated on December 31, 1991 for a concert by Gloria Estefan and two days later the Miami Heat inaugurated the arena, some curiosities about the arena are its scoreboard that changes color depending on the atmosphere, the arena was part of the mythical American Airlines Series, which played Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.
Watch out for this Pistons player
Cade Cunningham, a 20-year-old guard from Oklahoma State, despite the fact that the Pistons are second to last in the Eastern Conference, there are some players who have excelled on the team, such is the case of Cunningham who this season is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Watch out for this Heat player
Jimmy Butler, forward coming from Marquette University, is a veteran player who is undoubtedly having a great season with the team, his performances this season have helped the team to be in the first position of the Eastern Conference, these are the numbers of the season: 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
Detroit Pistons Main Lineup
Jerami Grant, Saddiq Bey, Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart.
Miami Heat Main Lineup
Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson.
Face to face
Pistons and Heat will face each other this Tuesday in the series finale, Heat leads the series 2-1 and this Tuesday they will look for another win to climb up the standings, the results of the first three games were 100-92 in favor of Heat, 100-90 in favor of Pistons and 115-112 in favor of Heat.
Detroit Pistons
The era of the "Bad Boys" is long gone, that team of the eighties maintained a physical, intense and defense-oriented style of play, compared to today's NBA, that type of game would be impossible to practice, the team reached the final instances, but was not able to lift the coveted NBA trophy, it was until the 89 season, when the combative team won its first championship and repeat the following year, Although they did not win titles to spare, the Pistons had marked a historic era, currently the Pistons team is not going through its best moment of the season, located in penultimate position with a negative record of 8-50 and 3 games in a row with defeat, we can say that the Pistons had a long season to try to improve, however with the end of the regular season very close, the team only has to close the disastrous season with dignity.
Miami Heat
One of the youngest teams in the NBA, has become a competitive franchise, players like Wade, O'neal, Bosh, James, got the spotlight on Miami, although not all these players had the opportunity to share the court with Miami, their names are in the 3 NBA titles that the Heat owns, LeBron James, Wade and Bosh were able to raise a couple of championships playing for Miami, until James surprisingly returned to the Cleveland squad, leaving a void like Jordan with the Bulls, even though they only won a couple of championships, the Heat have not been able to find a squad that can lead them to the NBA championship, in the current season, Miami is in first position in the Eastern Conference, Miami has everything to qualify for the playoffs and fight for the NBA title as they have had a spectacular season with a 45-24 record, they recently lost to Timberwolves.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Pistons vs Heat live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The game will take place at FTX Arena, at 7:30 pm ET.