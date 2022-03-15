Trey Lyles Becoming Kings X-Factor

SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Domantas Sabonis #10, Alex Len #25, Josh Jackson #55 and Trey Lyles #41 of the Sacramento Kings stand for the national anthem of the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 24, 2022 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Inconsistency is one of the main reasons the Sacramento Kings are going towards another season playoff-less.

Since they made a trade for Domantas Sabonis and Trey Lyles in February, the Kings are starting to pick up momentum.

Following their most recent victory over the Chicago Bulls, Sabonis revealed that Lyles has impacted the team's energy dramatically.

''He has been great for us since he joined,'' Sabonis said. ''He comes out and i feel like he's our x factor. He comes out and knocks down shots when he has to.

He also gets offensive rebounds, post on little guys, he does a little bit of everything. It's great to have him here.''

Since joining Sacramento last month, Lyles has played eight games and averaged 8.5 points 4.8 rebounds.

Sabonis impact

New father Sabonis is proving the game that made him an NBA All-Star in previous seasons.

The Lithuania national was traded from the Pacers to Sacramento last month in a deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana.

This season, Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 57% from the field. He is also posting 12.3 rebounds per game.