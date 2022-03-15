Trey Lyles Becoming Kings X-Factor

Inconsistency is one of the main reasons the Sacramento Kings are going towards another season playoff-less.
Since they made a trade for Domantas Sabonis and Trey Lyles in February, the Kings are starting to pick up momentum.
Following their most recent victory over the Chicago Bulls, Sabonis revealed that Lyles has impacted the team's energy dramatically.
''He has been great for us since he joined,'' Sabonis said. ''He comes out and i feel like he's our x factor. He comes out and knocks down shots when he has to.
He also gets offensive rebounds, post on little guys, he does a little bit of everything. It's great to have him here.''
Sacramento Kings F Domantas Sabonis spoke with me about Trey Lyle’s and his impact on the team this season.— Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardovh_mx) March 15, 2022
Since joining the Kings, Lyles has started eight games and is averaging 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.
“He’s our X factor” - Sabonis said. #NBA #SacramentoProud @TreyLyles pic.twitter.com/GNa4ByhpwC
Since joining Sacramento last month, Lyles has played eight games and averaged 8.5 points 4.8 rebounds.
Sabonis impact
New father Sabonis is proving the game that made him an NBA All-Star in previous seasons.
The Lithuania national was traded from the Pacers to Sacramento last month in a deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to Indiana.
This season, Sabonis is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 57% from the field. He is also posting 12.3 rebounds per game.
ON. HIS. HEAD. 😤@Dsabonis11 | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Vlp73BJvfL— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 15, 2022