Highlights and Best Moments: Nuggets 127-109 Wizards in NBA
Image: VAVEL

9:10 PM4 days ago

Highlights

8:25 PM4 days ago

Thank you for following the Wizards-Nuggets NBA game.
8:20 PM4 days ago

End game

Nuggets 127-109 Wizards.
8:15 PM4 days ago

4Q 01:15

Deni Avdija with the basket to make the slate more decorative over the final stretch of the game.
8:10 PM4 days ago

4Q 03:50

Daniel Gafford with a double-double to put the Wizards over 100 points.
8:05 PM4 days ago

4Q 05:23

Austin Rivers with a three-pointer to keep the margin greater than 20 points.
8:00 PM4 days ago

4Q 07:03

Corey Kispert with the tape to add two more.
7:55 PM4 days ago

4Q 08:41

Corey Kispert with a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 20 points.
7:50 PM4 days ago

4Q 11:40

Daniel Gafford with the two free throw points for the Wizards and the first drives of the final period.
7:45 PM4 days ago

End of third quarter

Nuggets 104-81 Wizards.
7:40 PM4 days ago

3Q 01:08

Bones Hyland with a double-double and the Nuggets surpass 100 points.

7:35 PM4 days ago

3Q 04:08

Nikola Jokic takes advantage of the defensive rebound to add two more.
7:30 PM4 days ago

3Q 05:15

Neto with one more assist in the game, now to Kristaps Porzingis who makes the double.
7:25 PM4 days ago

3Q 07:28

Monte Morris with the double and the difference is 23 points.
7:20 PM4 days ago

3Q 08:59

Serbian Nikola Jokic appears to score two more points.
7:15 PM4 days ago

3Q 10:51

Neto with the assist and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the triple.
7:10 PM4 days ago

3Q 11:44

Jeff Green with a double-double for the first points of the second half.
7:05 PM4 days ago

3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Nuggets and Wizards.
7:00 PM4 days ago

Half time

Nuggets 73-52 Wizards.
6:55 PM4 days ago

2Q 00:03

Will Barton with the two free throws down the stretch in the first half.
6:50 PM4 days ago

2Q 02:12

Quick offensive rollout for Jeff Green to make the double-double.
6:45 PM4 days ago

2Q 04:41

Monte Morris with the layup and the Nuggets surpass 60 points.
6:40 PM4 days ago

2Q 05:36

Nikola Jokic with a double-double to extend the gap to 20.
6:35 PM4 days ago

2Q 08:55

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the shot from the corner for the triple.
6:30 PM4 days ago

2Q 10:20

DeMarcus Cousins with the layup and extends the gap to 15 points.
6:25 PM4 days ago

2Q 11:46

Bryn Forbes with a three-pointer for the first points of the second half.
6:20 PM4 days ago

End of first quarter

Nuggets 34-28 Wizards.
6:15 PM4 days ago

1Q 02:28

Bones with the assist and JaMychal Green with the double-double.
6:10 PM4 days ago

1Q 03:35

Monte Morris with time and space to get the flash and make the triple.
6:05 PM4 days ago

1Q 05:13

Nikola Jokic with both shots from the free throw line.
6:00 PM4 days ago

1Q 07:05

Corey Kispert with the triple to cut the deficit to 5.
5:55 PM4 days ago

1Q 09:36

Aaron Gordon makes the old-fashioned triple with double plus point.
5:50 PM4 days ago

1Q 10:45

Defensive rebound that is converted into a double by Brazilian Raul Neto.
5:45 PM4 days ago

1Q 11:40

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes the first point of the game on a free throw.
5:40 PM4 days ago

0'

The game between Nuggets and Wizards begins.
5:35 PM4 days ago

Minutes away

In a few minutes the Wizards and Nuggets will be kicking off from Washington.
5:30 PM4 days ago

Nuggets Starting Lineup

Led by Jokic, this is the starting lineup the Nuggets will take the field with.
5:25 PM4 days ago

Wizards Starting Lineup

These are the five players who will take the field for Washington.
5:20 PM4 days ago

Thus they arrived

The Wizards arrived a few moments ago at home, where they have a record of 17 wins and 17 losses.
5:15 PM4 days ago

Wizards: injury report

While Washington will have a full team for Wednesday, where they hope to return to winning ways.
5:10 PM4 days ago

Nuggets: injury report

The Denver team will have many casualties for this game:

Zeke Nnaji, AP

Aaron Gordon, AP

JaMychal Green, AP

Jamal Murray, BA

Michael Porter Jr, SF

5:05 PM4 days ago

How are the Nuggets coming along?

While the Nuggets are sixth in the NBA's Western Conference and have won seven of their last 10, including Monday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
5:00 PM4 days ago

How are the Wizards coming along?

The Wizards have won just three of their last 10 and are four games behind the tenth-place Hornets, so down the stretch of the season they need to start winning if they want to have even a slim hope of the postseason.
4:55 PM4 days ago

The billboard

The NBA schedule for Wednesday will include eight games and the activity will begin in the U.S. capital.
4:50 PM4 days ago

Start

The Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win that will keep them in the top spots of the conference against the struggling Washington Wizards in the NBA. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
4:45 PM4 days ago

4:35 PM4 days ago

Last games

The Wizards have a minimal advantage in the last five games with a balance of three wins to just two losses, counting that two wins have come at home in the most recent two meetings in Washington.

Washington Wizards 107-113 Denver Nuggets, 2021

Washington Wizards 112-110 Denver Nuggets, 2021

Denver Nuggets 128-130 Washington Wizards, 2021

Denver Nuggets 114-128 Washington Wizards, 2020

Washington Wizards 104-117 Denver Nuggets, 2019

4:30 PM4 days ago

Key player Washington Wizards

Although collectively it hasn't been the best season, Brazilian Raulzinho Neto has had a year of consolidation and in the last few games he has been a starter, averaging 20.8 minutes and 7.9 points per game.

4:25 PM4 days ago

Key player Denver Nuggets

Serbian Nikola Jokić has four straight games with a double double and before he had two triple doubles in a row, proving that he is the best player the Nuggets have and that his presence in the offensive contribution will be key to get the victory.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
4:20 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Washington Wizards

6 Kristaps Porzingis, center; 1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, forward; 33 Kyle Kuzma, power forward; 19 Raulzinho Neto, point guard; 24 Corey Kispert, shooting guard.
4:15 PM4 days ago

Last lineup Denver Nuggets

32 Jeff Green, small forward; 50 Aaron Gordon, small forward; 15 Nikola Jokic, center; 11 Monté Morris, point guard; 5 Will Barton, point guard.
4:10 PM4 days ago

Washington Wizards: Not eliminated

If there is anyone who can take the tenth place in the NBA Eastern Conference from the Charlotte Hornets, it is the Washington Wizards, who are three and a half games behind, but have won just three of their last seven and have lost three in a row, including Monday's loss at home to the Golden State Warriors.
4:05 PM4 days ago

Denver Nuggets: String together away wins

The Denver Nuggets need to tighten the pace if they want to avoid the Play-in zone and even snatch the fifth place in the NBA Western Conference from the Dallas Mavericks, noting that they have won 7 of their last 10 and are coming off an away win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Monday.
4:00 PM4 days ago

The Kick-off

The Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the Capital One Arena, in Washington, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:05 pm ET.
3:55 PM4 days ago

