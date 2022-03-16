Highlights: Utah Jazz 110-125 Chicago Bulls in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
END GAME 🏀
Utah Jazz defeated Chicago Bulls 125-110
4Q 0:30
Troy Brown Jr. gets an assist from White and scores two points for the Bulls.
4Q 2:43
Chicago Bulls time out
4Q 4:37
Utah Jazz time out
4Q 7:04
Zach LaVine scores a beautiful three-pointer for Chicago
4Q 10:01
Rudy Gobert scores two points for Utah Jazz
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reach the last quarter of the game, everything is defined here.
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Utah Jazz partially wins the game by eight points
3Q 0:22
Donovan Mitchell misses a three-point shot, Chicago possession
3Q 2:03
Chicago Bulls time out
3Q 4:12
Rudy Gobert wins a defensive rebound, but throws an erratic pass. It will be a Chicago possession
3Q 8:00
Juancho Hernangomez scores two free throws for Utah
3Q 10:45
DeRozan assist to Nikola Vucevic, who scores two points for the Bulls
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, the third quarter begins.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
Utah Jazz partially defeats Chicago Bulls by five points
2Q 1:00
Chicago Bulls time out
2Q 3:55
Jordan Clarkson makes two free throws
2Q 6:00
Nikola Vucevic scores a beautiful three-pointer for the Bulls
2Q 9:27
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Jazz) commits a personal foul on a shot.
2Q 11:42
DeMar DeRozan scores two points for Bulls, takes lead in scoring
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of the game starts
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
The first quarter ends tied at 27 points apiece.
1Q 0:21
Mike Conley makes three-pointer for the Jazz
1Q 3:12
Jordan Clarkson makes a dunk and scores two points for the Jazz.
1Q 5:00
Donovan Mitchell makes three-pointer for the Jazz
1C 8:00
Coby White scores two points for the Bulls
1Q 11:50
Mike Conley scores two points for the Jazz
GAME ON 🏀
Game kicks off from Chicago's United Center
Chicago Bulls starting line-up
Starters tonight in Utah.@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/sZ2IEw4m86 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 17, 2022
Utah Jazz starting line-up
Juancho with his first Jazz start ❤️#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/hwHvcgIyvD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2022
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the game between Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls for the 2022 NBA season will start.
Do not miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Argentina: 22:00
Bolivia: 20:00
Brazil: 22:00
Chile: 22:00
Colombia: 20:00
Ecuador: 20:00
United States (ET): 21:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00
Chicago Bulls last line-up
DeMar DeRozan
Javonte Green
Tristan Thompson
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu
Utah Jazz last line-up
Royce O'Neale
Daniel House
Rudy Gobert
Donovan Mitchell
Mike Conley, Jr.
Chicago Bulls key player
DeMar DeRozan es el jugador clave de los Chicago Bulls. El ex jugador de los Sacramento Spurs se desempeña en la posición de escolta, siendo uno de los más reconocidos de la NBA por ocupar este puesto. En su última participación con los Bulls logró anotar 21 puntos, 6 asistencias y 7 rebotes.
Utah Jazz key player
With 25 years old, Donovan Mitchell is the great figure of Utah Jazz. The player who plays the shooting guard position has registered 25.5 points on the season, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. His great scoring ability is the window to success for the Utah team this season.
How does Chicago Bulls arrive?
Chicago Bulls come into this game after losing to the Sacramento Kings 112-103. Chicago is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a total of 41 wins and 27 losses. It adjusts a game without knowing the victory.
How does Utah Jazz arrive?
With a total of 42 wins and 26 losses, the Utah Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference standings for the 2021-22 NBA season. In their most recent game played, the Jazz fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 111-117. If the Utah team does not want to jeopardize its path to the playoffs, it must beat the Chicago Bulls.
United Center
The United Center located in the city of Chicago will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
