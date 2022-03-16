Highlights: Utah Jazz 110-125 Chicago Bulls in NBA 2022
Image: VAVEL

4:37 AM3 days ago

10:54 PM4 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Utah Jazz defeated Chicago Bulls 125-110
10:54 PM4 days ago

4Q 0:30

Troy Brown Jr. gets an assist from White and scores two points for the Bulls.
10:53 PM4 days ago

4Q 2:43

Chicago Bulls time out
10:52 PM4 days ago

4Q 4:37

Utah Jazz time out
10:50 PM4 days ago

4Q 7:04

Zach LaVine scores a beautiful three-pointer for Chicago
10:49 PM4 days ago

4Q 10:01

Rudy Gobert scores two points for Utah Jazz
10:48 PM4 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reach the last quarter of the game, everything is defined here.
10:46 PM4 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Utah Jazz partially wins the game by eight points
10:45 PM4 days ago

3Q 0:22

Donovan Mitchell misses a three-point shot, Chicago possession
10:44 PM4 days ago

3Q 2:03

Chicago Bulls time out
10:43 PM4 days ago

3Q 4:12

Rudy Gobert wins a defensive rebound, but throws an erratic pass. It will be a Chicago possession
10:40 PM4 days ago

3Q 8:00

Juancho Hernangomez scores two free throws for Utah
10:39 PM4 days ago

3Q 10:45

DeRozan assist to Nikola Vucevic, who scores two points for the Bulls
10:38 PM4 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, the third quarter begins.
10:36 PM4 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

Utah Jazz partially defeats Chicago Bulls by five points
10:35 PM4 days ago

2Q 1:00

Chicago Bulls time out
10:34 PM4 days ago

2Q 3:55

Jordan Clarkson makes two free throws
10:33 PM4 days ago

2Q 6:00

Nikola Vucevic scores a beautiful three-pointer for the Bulls
10:32 PM4 days ago

2Q 9:27

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Jazz) commits a personal foul on a shot.
10:29 PM4 days ago

2Q 11:42

DeMar DeRozan scores two points for Bulls, takes lead in scoring
10:10 PM4 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of the game starts
10:06 PM4 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

The first quarter ends tied at 27 points apiece.
10:04 PM4 days ago

1Q 0:21

Mike Conley makes three-pointer for the Jazz
10:03 PM4 days ago

1Q 3:12

Jordan Clarkson makes a dunk and scores two points for the Jazz.
9:56 PM4 days ago

1Q 5:00

Donovan Mitchell makes three-pointer for the Jazz
8:49 PM4 days ago

1C 8:00

Coby White scores two points for the Bulls
8:43 PM4 days ago

1Q 11:50

Mike Conley scores two points for the Jazz
8:41 PM4 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

Game kicks off from Chicago's United Center
8:38 PM4 days ago

Chicago Bulls starting line-up

8:37 PM4 days ago

Utah Jazz starting line-up

8:35 PM4 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls for the 2022 NBA season will start.
1:22 AM4 days ago

Do not miss a detail of the match Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
1:17 AM4 days ago

1:12 AM5 days ago

What time is Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA 2021-22 season?

Argentina: 22:00 
Bolivia: 20:00 
Brazil: 22:00 
Chile: 22:00 
Colombia: 20:00 
Ecuador: 20:00 
United States (ET): 21:00 hours on CBS and Bally Sports
Spain: 03:00 hours 
Mexico: 19:00 hours 
Paraguay: 21:00 hours 
Peru: 20:00 hours 
Uruguay: 22:00 
1:07 AM5 days ago

Chicago Bulls last line-up

DeMar DeRozan

Javonte Green

Tristan Thompson

Zach LaVine

Ayo Dosunmu

1:02 AM5 days ago

Utah Jazz last line-up

Royce O'Neale

Daniel House

Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell

Mike Conley, Jr.

12:57 AM5 days ago

Chicago Bulls key player

DeMar DeRozan is the key player of the Chicago Bulls. The former Sacramento Spurs player plays the shooting guard position, being one of the most recognized in the NBA for occupying this position. In his last participation with the Bulls he managed to score 21 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds.
12:52 AM5 days ago

Utah Jazz key player

With 25 years old, Donovan Mitchell is the great figure of Utah Jazz. The player who plays the shooting guard position has registered 25.5 points on the season, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. His great scoring ability is the window to success for the Utah team this season.
12:47 AM5 days ago

How does Chicago Bulls arrive?

Chicago Bulls come into this game after losing to the Sacramento Kings 112-103. Chicago is currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a total of 41 wins and 27 losses. It adjusts a game without knowing the victory.
12:42 AM5 days ago

How does Utah Jazz arrive?

With a total of 42 wins and 26 losses, the Utah Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference standings for the 2021-22 NBA season. In their most recent game played, the Jazz fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 111-117. If the Utah team does not want to jeopardize its path to the playoffs, it must beat the Chicago Bulls.
12:37 AM5 days ago

United Center

The United Center located in the city of Chicago will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of the Eastern Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 23,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.

12:32 AM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
