Resume and Highlights: Celtics 110-88 Warriors in NBA Season

4Q 00:00
The game ends with a victory for the Celtics 110-88.
4Q 39.9
Stauskas scores three-pointer for Celtics.
4Q 01:51
Hauser scores three-pointer for Celtics.
4Q 02:13
Toscano-Anderson scores for Warriors.
4Q 02:55
Toscano-Anderson anderson scores a three-pointer.
4Q 03:09
Brown adds two for Celtics.
4Q 04:34
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
4Q 05:06
Horford scores for Celtics.
4Q 05:39
Brown adds for Celtics.
4Q 06:47
Pritchard scores three-pointer for Celtics.
4Q 08:22
Poole scores free throw.
4Q 09:00
Thompson scores for Warriors.
4Q 10:41
Kuminga scores double free throw.
4Q 11:00
Pritchard scores for Celtics.
4Q 11:39
Brown scores for Celtics.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 48.0
Smart adds for Celtics.
3Q 01:20
Toscano-Anderson adds for Warriors.
3Q 01:44
Weatherspoon scores for Warriors.
3Q 02:08
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
3Q 03:15
Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
3Q 04:14
Looney adds for Warriors.
3Q 04:51
Looney adds for Warriors.
3Q 06:11
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
3Q 06:57
Brown scores from a free throw.
3Q 06:57
Brown scores for Celtics.
3Q 07:30
Smart adds triple for Celtics.
3Q 08:50
Poole scores triple for Warriors.
3Q 09:11
Tatum shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
3Q 09:23
Thompson scores for Warriors.
3Q 10:34
Williams scores for Celtics.
3Q 11:29
Smart scores for Celtics.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
End of the first half.
2Q 20.3
Porter scores for Warriors.
2Q 51.8
Brown scores for Celtics.
2Q 01:48
Tatum scores technical foul.
2Q 02:19
Brown shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
2Q 03:29
Tatum hits double free throw.
2Q 03:48
Thompson scores two for Warriors.
2Q 04:09
Thompson scores free throw.
2Q 05:05
Green hits a double free throw.
2Q 05:17
Brown adds for Celtics.
2Q 05:56
Porter scores three-pointer for Warriors.
2Q 06:41
Brown hits a double free throw.
2Q 08:01
Williams adds for Celtics.
2Q 09:04
Theis scores for Celtics.
2Q 11:45
Kuminga scores free throw.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 01:59
Poole adds double-double for Warriors.
1Q 02:43
Moody shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
1Q 04:08
Smart shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
1Q 04:51
Brown scores for Celtics.
1Q 05:40
Brown hits a double free throw.
1Q 06:34
Smart adds for Celtics.
1Q 07:22
Williams adds two for Celtics.
1Q 09:36
Looney scores for Warriors.
1Q 11:43
Williams scores first for Celtics.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
Green grateful
After the game, Green credited Warriors Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini for his rehabilitation and ability to return to game action after missing 31 games.
Celtics starting 5
This is how the visiting team takes the field:
Tonight's starters ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/g447xWhCCM— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 17, 2022
Warriors starting 5
This is how the home team takes the field:
Withdrawal of 5
Fifteen-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett retired his No. 5 jersey in Boston on Sunday.
Celtics top performers
Prior to the start of the game point guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while Celtics center Robert Williams III is tied for the league lead in blocks.
Return of Green
After missing more than two months of game action while recovering from a lower back injury, Draymond Green returned to the NBA in Monday's win. Green received a standing ovation at the Chase Center when he came out at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter.
Warriors already at home
This is how the home team arrived to face the Celtics:
Wednesday night on #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/z3sm3KXV82— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 17, 2022
Unavailable Celtics players
Aaron Nesmith (sprained right ankle), Matt Ryan (two-way) and Brodric Thomas (two-way) are out.
Unavailable Warriors players
Andre Iguodala (lower back stiffness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out.
Round night
It was a night of celebrations as Draymond Green returned to game action and Stephen Curry celebrated his birthday with a bang, recording a game-high 47 points in a 126-112 win over the Wizards on Monday.
Warriors for home record
Ahead of Wednesday's game, the Warriors hold the NBA's best home record (29-7) and are looking to become the first team this season to record 30 home wins.
We continue
Thank you for continuing to follow the Celtics vs Warriors NBA regular season, here's everything you need to know before the game starts.
Stay tuned to follow Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Chase Center
The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in Boston, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving points to the Celtics, this season he averages: 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, without a doubt Warriors should cover this player very closely.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three-pointers that he scores with ease, in the current NBA season he broke the record of three-pointers in history, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers this season are: 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists.
Boston Celtics Main Lineup
Tatum, Smart, Brown, Schroder, Williams III.
Warriors Main Lineup
Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
Face to face
Celtics vs Warriors this Wednesday will close the two-game series in which Warriors have the advantage since they won 111-107, for this duel the Warriors are looking for the second place in the conference while Celtics are looking to be better positioned to close the regular season.
Boston Celtics
One of the winningest teams in the NBA, recognized for winning 11 titles from 1956 to 1969, currently they have not had the best seasons, much less a superstar like Bill Russell or Larry Bird, their last NBA title was in the 2007-08 season, where they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2, in the current NBA season, the Boston Celtics are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-28, the season for Boston has not started in a positive way, however their record is positive so there is still hope to climb positions, if there is something we know about the NBA is that a team on a roll can be very dangerous in the Playoffs, Celtics comes to the game against Warriors with a loss against Mavericks with a score of 95-92, Boston needs to get on a roll to be a contender for the Playoffs as it is not far from the first places.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors went through a bad streak however they still remain at the top of their conference, in recent years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star on every team, For the Warriors it is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the two years without Playoffs are already history and this season they are one of the best teams in the league with a 47-22 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors would be in the Playoffs as they are located in third position although the second place is very close as they accumulate four consecutive victories, the last one against Wizards 126-112.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 pm ET.