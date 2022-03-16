Resume and Highlights: Celtics 110-88 Warriors in NBA Season
Imagen:VAVEL

11:48 PM4 days ago

Resume

11:43 PM4 days ago

11:38 PM4 days ago

4Q 00:00

The game ends with a victory for the Celtics 110-88.
11:33 PM4 days ago

4Q 39.9

Stauskas scores three-pointer for Celtics.
11:28 PM4 days ago

4Q 01:51

Hauser scores three-pointer for Celtics.
11:23 PM4 days ago

4Q 02:13

Toscano-Anderson scores for Warriors.
11:18 PM4 days ago

4Q 02:55

Toscano-Anderson anderson scores a three-pointer.
11:13 PM4 days ago

4Q 03:09

Brown adds two for Celtics.
11:08 PM4 days ago

4Q 04:34

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
11:03 PM4 days ago

4Q 05:06

Horford scores for Celtics.
10:58 PM4 days ago

4Q 05:39

Brown adds for Celtics.
10:53 PM4 days ago

4Q 06:47

Pritchard scores three-pointer for Celtics.
10:48 PM4 days ago

4Q 08:22

Poole scores free throw.
10:43 PM4 days ago

4Q 09:00

Thompson scores for Warriors.
10:38 PM4 days ago

4Q 10:41

Kuminga scores double free throw.
10:33 PM4 days ago

4Q 11:00

Pritchard scores for Celtics.
10:28 PM4 days ago

4Q 11:39

Brown scores for Celtics.
10:23 PM4 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
10:18 PM4 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
10:13 PM4 days ago

3Q 48.0

Smart adds for Celtics.
10:08 PM4 days ago

3Q 01:20

Toscano-Anderson adds for Warriors.
10:03 PM4 days ago

3Q 01:44

Weatherspoon scores for Warriors.
9:58 PM4 days ago

3Q 02:08

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
9:53 PM4 days ago

3Q 03:15

Poole shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
9:48 PM4 days ago

3Q 04:14

Looney adds for Warriors.
9:43 PM4 days ago

3Q 04:51

Looney adds for Warriors.
9:38 PM4 days ago

3Q 06:11

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
9:33 PM4 days ago

3Q 06:57

Brown scores from a free throw.
9:28 PM4 days ago

3Q 06:57

Brown scores for Celtics.
9:23 PM4 days ago

3Q 07:30

Smart adds triple for Celtics.
9:18 PM4 days ago

3Q 08:50

Poole scores triple for Warriors.
9:13 PM4 days ago

3Q 09:11

Tatum shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
9:08 PM4 days ago

3Q 09:23

Thompson scores for Warriors.
9:03 PM4 days ago

3Q 10:34

Williams scores for Celtics.
8:58 PM4 days ago

3Q 11:29

Smart scores for Celtics.
8:53 PM4 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
8:48 PM4 days ago

2Q 00:00

End of the first half.
8:43 PM4 days ago

2Q 20.3

Porter scores for Warriors.
8:38 PM4 days ago

2Q 51.8

Brown scores for Celtics.
8:33 PM4 days ago

2Q 01:48

Tatum scores technical foul.
8:28 PM4 days ago

2Q 02:19

Brown shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
8:23 PM4 days ago

2Q 03:29

Tatum hits double free throw.
8:18 PM4 days ago

2Q 03:48

Thompson scores two for Warriors.
8:13 PM4 days ago

2Q 04:09

Thompson scores free throw.
8:08 PM4 days ago

2Q 05:05

Green hits a double free throw.
8:03 PM4 days ago

2Q 05:17

Brown adds for Celtics.
7:58 PM4 days ago

2Q 05:56

Porter scores three-pointer for Warriors.
7:53 PM4 days ago

2Q 06:41

Brown hits a double free throw.
7:48 PM4 days ago

2Q 08:01

Williams adds for Celtics.
7:43 PM4 days ago

2Q 09:04

Theis scores for Celtics.
7:38 PM4 days ago

2Q 11:45

Kuminga scores free throw.
7:33 PM4 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
7:28 PM4 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
7:23 PM4 days ago

1Q 01:59

Poole adds double-double for Warriors.
7:18 PM4 days ago

1Q 02:43

Moody shoots and scores triple for Warriors.
7:13 PM4 days ago

1Q 04:08

Smart shoots and scores three-pointer for Celtics.
7:08 PM4 days ago

1Q 04:51

Brown scores for Celtics.
7:03 PM4 days ago

1Q 05:40

Brown hits a double free throw.
6:58 PM4 days ago

1Q 06:34

Smart adds for Celtics.
6:53 PM4 days ago

1Q 07:22

Williams adds two for Celtics.
6:48 PM4 days ago

1Q 09:36

Looney scores for Warriors.
6:43 PM4 days ago

1Q 11:43

Williams scores first for Celtics.
6:38 PM4 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
6:33 PM4 days ago

After the game, Green credited Warriors Vice President of Player Health and Performance Rick Celebrini for his rehabilitation and ability to return to game action after missing 31 games.
6:28 PM4 days ago

Celtics starting 5

This is how the visiting team takes the field:
6:23 PM4 days ago

Warriors starting 5

This is how the home team takes the field:
5 initial Warriors/Image: warriors
5 initial Warriors/Image: warriors
6:18 PM4 days ago

Withdrawal of 5

Fifteen-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett retired his No. 5 jersey in Boston on Sunday.
6:13 PM4 days ago

Celtics top performers

Prior to the start of the game point guard Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while Celtics center Robert Williams III is tied for the league lead in blocks.
6:08 PM4 days ago

Return of Green

After missing more than two months of game action while recovering from a lower back injury, Draymond Green returned to the NBA in Monday's win. Green received a standing ovation at the Chase Center when he came out at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter.
6:03 PM4 days ago

Warriors already at home

This is how the home team arrived to face the Celtics:
5:58 PM4 days ago

Unavailable Celtics players

Aaron Nesmith (sprained right ankle), Matt Ryan (two-way) and Brodric Thomas (two-way) are out.
5:53 PM4 days ago

Unavailable Warriors players

Andre Iguodala (lower back stiffness) and James Wiseman (Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Recovery) are out.
5:48 PM4 days ago

Round night

It was a night of celebrations as Draymond Green returned to game action and Stephen Curry celebrated his birthday with a bang, recording a game-high 47 points in a 126-112 win over the Wizards on Monday.
5:43 PM4 days ago

Warriors for home record

Ahead of Wednesday's game, the Warriors hold the NBA's best home record (29-7) and are looking to become the first team this season to record 30 home wins.
5:38 PM4 days ago

5:33 PM4 days ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live, as well as the latest information from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
5:28 PM4 days ago

Where and how to watch Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live online

The game will be televised on ESPN.
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
5:23 PM4 days ago

Chase Center

The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
5:18 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Celtics player

Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in Boston, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving points to the Celtics, this season he averages: 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, without a doubt Warriors should cover this player very closely. 
5:13 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Warriors player

Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three-pointers that he scores with ease, in the current NBA season he broke the record of three-pointers in history, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers this season are: 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists.
5:08 PM4 days ago

Boston Celtics Main Lineup

Tatum, Smart, Brown, Schroder, Williams III.
5:03 PM4 days ago

Warriors Main Lineup

Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
4:58 PM4 days ago

Face to face

Celtics vs Warriors this Wednesday will close the two-game series in which Warriors have the advantage since they won 111-107, for this duel the Warriors are looking for the second place in the conference while Celtics are looking to be better positioned to close the regular season.
4:53 PM4 days ago

Boston Celtics

One of the winningest teams in the NBA, recognized for winning 11 titles from 1956 to 1969, currently they have not had the best seasons, much less a superstar like Bill Russell or Larry Bird, their last NBA title was in the 2007-08 season, where they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2, in the current NBA season, the Boston Celtics are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 41-28, the season for Boston has not started in a positive way, however their record is positive so there is still hope to climb positions, if there is something we know about the NBA is that a team on a roll can be very dangerous in the Playoffs, Celtics comes to the game against Warriors with a loss against Mavericks with a score of 95-92, Boston needs to get on a roll to be a contender for the Playoffs as it is not far from the first places.
Celtics and their new star/Image:celtics
Celtics and their new star/Image:celtics
4:48 PM4 days ago

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors went through a bad streak however they still remain at the top of their conference, in recent years we remember the team playing the NBA Finals however from one moment to another that prominence was gone, the four consecutive finals against Cleveland Cavaliers were truly historic, the Warriors team got three rings in five historic finals, something very complicated to achieve as there are franchises that have failed to reach a single final, but there is always a star on every team, For the Warriors it is Stephen Curry who since 2009 has been playing for the Golden State team and has become one of the best players in the league, the two years without Playoffs are already history and this season they are one of the best teams in the league with a 47-22 record, everything seems to indicate that the Warriors would be in the Playoffs as they are located in third position although the second place is very close as they accumulate four consecutive victories, the last one against Wizards 126-112. 
Warriors looking for another win/Image:warriors
Warriors looking for another win/Image:warriors
4:43 PM4 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Chase Center, at 10:00 pm ET.
