Highlights: Phoenix Suns 129-112 Houston Rockets in NBA 2022
Photo: VAVEL

9:42 PM4 days ago

Summary

9:17 PM4 days ago

9:16 PM4 days ago

End of match

The game ends at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Suns take the victory 129-112 over the Rockets.
9:11 PM4 days ago

02:00 of the last quarter

Last 2 minutes of a game more disputed than many expected but that will end with a victory for the Suns.
9:01 PM4 days ago

04:00 of the last quarter

19 points for Kevin Porter who is the best of the Rockets in the game.
8:53 PM4 days ago

08:00 of the last quarter

17 points and 8 rebounds for DeAndre Ayton who is 2 boards away from a double-double.
8:50 PM4 days ago

10:00 of the last quarter

28 points from Devin Booker to be the best of the game.
8:47 PM4 days ago

12:00 of the last quarter

The last quarter begins with the visitor's advantage.
8:44 PM4 days ago

End of third quarter

Third quarter ends with a Suns' margin in favor of the Suns
8:41 PM4 days ago

02:00 of the third quarter

The visiting team pulled away from the home team again and started the last quarter with a comfortable lead.
8:34 PM4 days ago

04:00 of the third quarter

The visitors pull away again, but the Rockets won't want to lose the game.
8:31 PM4 days ago

06:00 of the third quarter

Once again, the Suns regained a small advantage and did not lose the lead for the entire game.
8:21 PM4 days ago

10:00 of the third quarter

Only 1 point lead for the Suns, the game shows the level of the NBA regardless of the table and the games won.
8:20 PM4 days ago

12:00 of the third quarter

With only a one-point advantage for the visitors, action resumed at the Toyota Center.
8:02 PM4 days ago

End of first half

First 2 quarters of the game over, Suns lead at halftime but Rockets are competing
7:59 PM4 days ago

02:00 of the second quarter

Last 2 minutes of a first half that started very uneven but evened out.
7:53 PM4 days ago

04:00 of the second quarter

5 points is the smallest difference in the entire game in favor of Houston.
7:51 PM4 days ago

06:00 of the second quarter

Ayton, Bridges and Craig all scored more than 10 points in the game, the Suns distributing their scores
7:46 PM4 days ago

08:00 of the second quarter

Rockets with great effort manage to get close but the Suns quickly react and keep the lead in the game.
7:42 PM4 days ago

10:00 of the second quarter

Suns are struggling on defense, yet their offense is the one holding the lead in the game
7:37 PM4 days ago

12:00 of the second quarter

Action resumes in Houston, with the visitors winning by 4 points.
7:35 PM4 days ago

End of first quarter

The first quarter ends with a great recovery by Houston, which is only down by 4 points.
7:32 PM4 days ago

02:00 of the first quarter

Last 2 minutes of the first quarter that has been dominated by the best team in the NBA thanks to its mid-range shooting.
7:25 PM4 days ago

04:00 of the first quarter

Jalen Green with 5 points was the best of the home team.
7:21 PM4 days ago

06:00 of the first quarter

Deandre Ayton with 8 points is the best scorer of the game so far.
7:19 PM4 days ago

08:00 of the first quarter

Suns are showing their level based on counter-attacks, the difference in this beginning of the game is huge.
7:14 PM4 days ago

10:00 of the first quarter

The first few minutes were totally controlled by the visitors, demonstrating their great form.
7:12 PM4 days ago

12:00 of the first quarter

Game kicks off at Toyota Center, Rockets and Suns clash in Houston
6:58 PM4 days ago

The starting line-up of the visiting team

Mikal Bridges 25, Torrey Craig 0, DeAndre Ayton 22, Kevin Booker 1, Cameron Payne 15 will start for the Phoenix Suns.
6:57 PM4 days ago

The home team's starting five

Starting for the Rockets will be Garrison Mathews 25, Jae'Sean Tate 8, Christian Wood 35, Kevin Porter Jr. 3, Jalen Green 0.
6:54 PM4 days ago

All set in Houston

The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Suns visit the Rockets in a matchup of teams with a very different present in the league.
6:49 PM4 days ago

Houston is already in its arena

The home team is already at home to face the best team in the NBA.
6:44 PM4 days ago

Players out or in doubt for the game

For the home team, Wall is out of tonight's game and Gordon is the only doubt.
The visitors will be without Paul, Kaminsky, Saric and Johnson.
6:39 PM4 days ago

Tonight's games

Cleveland vs Philadelphia, Washington vs Denver, Charlotte vs Atlanta, Brooklyn vs Dallas, NY Knicks vs Portland, Minnesota vs LA Lakers, Houston vs Phoenix, San Antonio vs Oklahoma, Jazz vs Chicago, Golden State vs Boston, Sacramento vs Milwaukee, LA Clippers vs Toronto.
6:34 PM4 days ago

Tonight's venue

The Toyota Center is the home of the Houston Rockets with a capacity of 18,400 and opened in 2003.
The arena cost $175 million at the time.
6:29 PM4 days ago

Leaders in assists

The veteran Paul is Phoenix's best distributor with an average of 10.7 per game, while for the home team it is Porter Jr. with 6 per game.
6:24 PM4 days ago

Tonight's rebounds

A great duel in the heights tonight in Houston, as Christian Wood will face Christian Wood with 10.2 rebounds per game against DeAndre Ayton who is the leader in this department for the Suns with 9.9.
6:19 PM4 days ago

The best scorers of each squad

Christian Wood is the best of his team in points with 17.7 points per game.
Devin Booker is the visiting leader with 25.6 units per game, the best of his team that leads the Western Conference and the NBA.
6:14 PM4 days ago

Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Live Score in NBA 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match in NBA 2022.

6:09 PM4 days ago

What time is Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets of 16th March in several countries:

 

Argentina: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Brazil: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Chile: 08:300 PM in NBA League Pass

Colombia: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

USA (ET): 19:00 PM in Bally Sports

Spain: 1:00 AM (17th March)

Mexico: 6:00 PM  NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Peru: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

6:04 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Houston Rockets player

Christian Wood is Houston's best player in a season to forget, which proves that you can excel in any situation.
Wood averages 17.7 units and 10.2 rebounds per game, being the best of his team in these two departments.
5:59 PM4 days ago

Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player

DeAndre Ayton is a key piece in the West leaders to keep the pace and level, because although the leader in points is Devin Booker with 25.6 points per game, Ayton has 16.9 units and 9.9 rebounds in each game played.
5:54 PM4 days ago

Last V of Houston Rockets

25 Mikal Bridges, 99 Jae Crowder, 22 DeAndre Ayton, 1 Devin Booker, 15 Cameron Payne.
5:49 PM4 days ago

Last V of Phoenix Suns

25 Mikal Bridges, 99 Jae Crowder, 22 DeAndre Ayton, 1 Devin Booker, 15 Cameron Payne.
5:44 PM4 days ago

Phoenix is the first team to mathematically qualify for the postseason.

The NBA runners-up are not only the best team in the league, they are also the first to get a direct ticket to the postseason.
With 68 games played, they have a difference of 7.5 over the surprising Grizzlies and Warrios who have the same record of 47 wins and 22 losses.
5:39 PM4 days ago

Suns, with a ticket to the play offs

The Phoenix team is already mathematically qualified to the NBA postseason, but they will surely continue to play at the highest level and will want to keep the first place in the Wild West Conference.
5:34 PM4 days ago

Rockets, to think about next year

The Houston team lost all hope of advancing to the postseason and will have to prepare for next season.
The loss and instability caused by the departure of James Harden was enough for them to have only 17 wins in 68 games played.
5:29 PM4 days ago

Duel of contrasts in the NBA

In the most lopsided game possible in the NBA, the Rockets, who have the worst record in the league with 17 wins and 51 losses, face the best squad in the entire Association with 54 wins and 14 losses so far.
5:24 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets

