Highlights: Phoenix Suns 129-112 Houston Rockets in NBA 2022

Summary
Thank you for following Phoenix Suns 129-112 Houston Rockets.
End of match
The game ends at the Toyota Center in Houston, the Suns take the victory 129-112 over the Rockets.
02:00 of the last quarter
Last 2 minutes of a game more disputed than many expected but that will end with a victory for the Suns.
04:00 of the last quarter
19 points for Kevin Porter who is the best of the Rockets in the game.
08:00 of the last quarter
17 points and 8 rebounds for DeAndre Ayton who is 2 boards away from a double-double.
10:00 of the last quarter
28 points from Devin Booker to be the best of the game.
12:00 of the last quarter
The last quarter begins with the visitor's advantage.
End of third quarter
Third quarter ends with a Suns' margin in favor of the Suns
02:00 of the third quarter
The visiting team pulled away from the home team again and started the last quarter with a comfortable lead.
04:00 of the third quarter
The visitors pull away again, but the Rockets won't want to lose the game.
06:00 of the third quarter
Once again, the Suns regained a small advantage and did not lose the lead for the entire game.
10:00 of the third quarter
Only 1 point lead for the Suns, the game shows the level of the NBA regardless of the table and the games won.
12:00 of the third quarter
With only a one-point advantage for the visitors, action resumed at the Toyota Center.
End of first half
First 2 quarters of the game over, Suns lead at halftime but Rockets are competing
02:00 of the second quarter
Last 2 minutes of a first half that started very uneven but evened out.
04:00 of the second quarter
5 points is the smallest difference in the entire game in favor of Houston.
06:00 of the second quarter
Ayton, Bridges and Craig all scored more than 10 points in the game, the Suns distributing their scores
08:00 of the second quarter
Rockets with great effort manage to get close but the Suns quickly react and keep the lead in the game.
10:00 of the second quarter
Suns are struggling on defense, yet their offense is the one holding the lead in the game
12:00 of the second quarter
Action resumes in Houston, with the visitors winning by 4 points.
End of first quarter
The first quarter ends with a great recovery by Houston, which is only down by 4 points.
02:00 of the first quarter
Last 2 minutes of the first quarter that has been dominated by the best team in the NBA thanks to its mid-range shooting.
04:00 of the first quarter
Jalen Green with 5 points was the best of the home team.
06:00 of the first quarter
Deandre Ayton with 8 points is the best scorer of the game so far.
08:00 of the first quarter
Suns are showing their level based on counter-attacks, the difference in this beginning of the game is huge.
10:00 of the first quarter
The first few minutes were totally controlled by the visitors, demonstrating their great form.
12:00 of the first quarter
Game kicks off at Toyota Center, Rockets and Suns clash in Houston
The starting line-up of the visiting team
Mikal Bridges 25, Torrey Craig 0, DeAndre Ayton 22, Kevin Booker 1, Cameron Payne 15 will start for the Phoenix Suns.
The home team's starting five
Starting for the Rockets will be Garrison Mathews 25, Jae'Sean Tate 8, Christian Wood 35, Kevin Porter Jr. 3, Jalen Green 0.
All set in Houston
The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Suns visit the Rockets in a matchup of teams with a very different present in the league.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Houston is already in its arena
The home team is already at home to face the best team in the NBA.
.@Jaygup23 getting up shots 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wTVN7a9oDD— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 16, 2022
Players out or in doubt for the game
For the home team, Wall is out of tonight's game and Gordon is the only doubt.
The visitors will be without Paul, Kaminsky, Saric and Johnson.
Tonight's games
Cleveland vs Philadelphia, Washington vs Denver, Charlotte vs Atlanta, Brooklyn vs Dallas, NY Knicks vs Portland, Minnesota vs LA Lakers, Houston vs Phoenix, San Antonio vs Oklahoma, Jazz vs Chicago, Golden State vs Boston, Sacramento vs Milwaukee, LA Clippers vs Toronto.
Tonight's venue
The Toyota Center is the home of the Houston Rockets with a capacity of 18,400 and opened in 2003.
The arena cost $175 million at the time.
Leaders in assists
The veteran Paul is Phoenix's best distributor with an average of 10.7 per game, while for the home team it is Porter Jr. with 6 per game.
Tonight's rebounds
A great duel in the heights tonight in Houston, as Christian Wood will face Christian Wood with 10.2 rebounds per game against DeAndre Ayton who is the leader in this department for the Suns with 9.9.
The best scorers of each squad
Christian Wood is the best of his team in points with 17.7 points per game.
Devin Booker is the visiting leader with 25.6 units per game, the best of his team that leads the Western Conference and the NBA.
Tune in here Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets Live Score in NBA 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match in NBA 2022.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Phoenix Suns vs Houston Rockets of 16th March in several countries:
Argentina: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 08:300 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19:00 PM in Bally Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (17th March)
Mexico: 6:00 PM NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this Houston Rockets player
Christian Wood is Houston's best player in a season to forget, which proves that you can excel in any situation.
Wood averages 17.7 units and 10.2 rebounds per game, being the best of his team in these two departments.
Watch out for this Phoenix Suns player
DeAndre Ayton is a key piece in the West leaders to keep the pace and level, because although the leader in points is Devin Booker with 25.6 points per game, Ayton has 16.9 units and 9.9 rebounds in each game played.
Last V of Houston Rockets
25 Mikal Bridges, 99 Jae Crowder, 22 DeAndre Ayton, 1 Devin Booker, 15 Cameron Payne.
Last V of Phoenix Suns
25 Mikal Bridges, 99 Jae Crowder, 22 DeAndre Ayton, 1 Devin Booker, 15 Cameron Payne.
Phoenix is the first team to mathematically qualify for the postseason.
The NBA runners-up are not only the best team in the league, they are also the first to get a direct ticket to the postseason.
With 68 games played, they have a difference of 7.5 over the surprising Grizzlies and Warrios who have the same record of 47 wins and 22 losses.
Suns, with a ticket to the play offs
The Phoenix team is already mathematically qualified to the NBA postseason, but they will surely continue to play at the highest level and will want to keep the first place in the Wild West Conference.
Rockets, to think about next year
The Houston team lost all hope of advancing to the postseason and will have to prepare for next season.
The loss and instability caused by the departure of James Harden was enough for them to have only 17 wins in 68 games played.
Duel of contrasts in the NBA
In the most lopsided game possible in the NBA, the Rockets, who have the worst record in the league with 17 wins and 51 losses, face the best squad in the entire Association with 54 wins and 14 losses so far.