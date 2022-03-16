Highlights: Clippers 100-103 Raptors in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Key performances
Teams stats
FG%: 48.7% x 45.8%
Free throws: 13-15 x 16-21
Rebounds: 42 x 50
Assists: 27 x 14
Steals: 7 x 5
Turnovers: 14 x 11
Fouls: 15 x 12
Game over
Timeout Clippers
Challenge
Marcus Morris Sr.
Challenge
Timeout LA
3PTs
Alley-oop
End of the 3rd period
Pascal Siakam
Timeout Clippers
Reggie Jackson
Turnover
Second half begins
Key performances so far
Toronto: Pascal Siakam (15 pts, 5 rebounds), Fred VanVleet (15 pts)
Teams stats
FG%: 47.4% x 52.5%
FTs: 3-5 x 5-8
Rebounds: 19 x 25
Assists: 13 x 7
Steals: 5 x 3
Turnovers: 9 x 7
Fouls: 8 x 4
Halftime
Complaint
Changes in the lead
Timeout on the floor
Alley-oop
Insisted and got it
End of first period
Assists
Pick and roll
Timeout on the floor
Nicolas Batum
Ball goes upç
Clippers starting lineup
.@Verizon Starting 5️⃣ vs. Raptors
1️⃣ » @Reggie_Jackson
2️⃣ » @coffeyshop_
3️⃣ » @nicolas88batum
4️⃣ » @MookMorris2
5️⃣ » @ivicazubac pic.twitter.com/QCst5O0T3W — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 17, 2022
Little delay
Raptors starters
Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/6PruoAciRt — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 17, 2022
Good evening
Tune in here Clippers vs Raptors Live Score
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Clippers - Raptors match for NBA?
Argentina: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Canada: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 AM (Wed. to Thurs.) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Latest games between Clippers vs Raptors
Most probable lineups of Clippers vs Raptors
Toronto: Fred VanVleet*, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa
*questionable
Raptors report
Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable.
Clippers report
Jay Scrubb (toe) is out for the season. Jason Preston (foot) is ruled out for tonight's game.
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena
The home team has a 20-14 record there so far in the season, while Toronto is currently 21-15 on the road.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Clippers vs Raptors Live Updates!
Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the West Los Angeles Clippers (36-35) host the Toronto Raptors (38-30), currently in 7th in the East.
Toronto: Pascal Siakam (31 pts, 12 rebounds), Fred VanVleet (21 pts), Scottie Barnes (15 pts)