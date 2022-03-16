Highlights: Clippers 100-103 Raptors in NBA
Photo: NBA

11:51 PM4 days ago

Key performances

LA: Marcus Morris Sr. (22 pts, 6 rebounds, 7 assists), Reggie Jackson (23 pts, 9 assists). From bench: Terance Mann (16 pts, 9 rebounds)

Toronto: Pascal Siakam (31 pts, 12 rebounds), Fred VanVleet (21 pts), Scottie Barnes (15 pts)

11:47 PM4 days ago

Teams stats

Clippers x Raptors

FG%: 48.7% x 45.8%

Free throws: 13-15 x 16-21

Rebounds: 42 x 50

Assists: 27 x 14

Steals: 7 x 5

Turnovers: 14 x 11

Fouls: 15 x 12

11:44 PM4 days ago

Game over

Clippers 100 x 103 Raptors
11:43 PM4 days ago

Timeout Clippers

Toronto leads by three with nine seconds left
11:36 PM4 days ago

Challenge

Toronto challenges foul called on Reggie Jackson over Boucher and wins. Clippers get the two points and the foul.
11:34 PM4 days ago

Marcus Morris Sr.

Morris with the three pointer against good defense
11:30 PM4 days ago

Challenge

Toronto challenge offense foul called on Precious Achiuwa and it is unsuccessful
11:25 PM4 days ago

Timeout LA

Raptors open 10 ahead again
11:24 PM4 days ago

3PTs

Clippers 9-23 x 11-29 Raptors
11:18 PM4 days ago

Alley-oop

Terance Mann with high pass to Hartenstein, that dunks
11:11 PM4 days ago

End of the 3rd period

Clippers cut Toronto's lead to four
11:05 PM4 days ago

Pascal Siakam

Raptors' player hits from half distance with step back. He has 29.
10:58 PM4 days ago

Timeout Clippers

Canadian team leads by 12
10:57 PM4 days ago

Reggie Jackson

Guard hits for three from the far left corner, free of defenders
10:51 PM4 days ago

Turnover

Clippers lose the ball and it gets out by the sideline
10:47 PM4 days ago

Second half begins

Third quarter in action
10:36 PM4 days ago

Key performances so far

LA: Marcus Morris Sr. (14 pts), Reggie Jackson (10 pts, 6 assists)

Toronto: Pascal Siakam (15 pts, 5 rebounds), Fred VanVleet (15 pts)

10:34 PM4 days ago

Teams stats

Clippers x Raptors

FG%: 47.4% x 52.5%

FTs: 3-5 x 5-8

Rebounds: 19 x 25

Assists: 13 x 7

Steals: 5 x 3

Turnovers: 9 x 7

Fouls: 8 x 4

10:31 PM4 days ago

Halftime

Clippers 44 x 54 Raptors
10:30 PM4 days ago

Complaint

Terance Mann complains a lot with the officials that he wasn't the one to last touch the ball, but the possession by the sideline goes to Toronto
10:24 PM4 days ago

Changes in the lead

Raptors are now ahead, by five
10:17 PM4 days ago

Timeout on the floor

6min52s left to halftime
10:15 PM4 days ago

Alley-oop

Terance Mann steals on defense and then passes high to Coffey on offense, that dunks
10:12 PM4 days ago

Insisted and got it

Isaiah Hartenstein, for the Clippers, fights for the rebound in the offense's lane and gets it after four efforts against two defenders
10:05 PM4 days ago

End of first period

Visitors ahead by two points
9:58 PM4 days ago

Assists

Clippers 5 x 1 Raptors
9:56 PM4 days ago

Pick and roll

Zubac delivers the screen and Reggie Jackson hits for three points
9:49 PM4 days ago

Timeout on the floor

6min54s left in the 1st quarter
9:47 PM4 days ago

Nicolas Batum

Forward hits for three from the right far corner
9:42 PM4 days ago

Ball goes upç

Game begins
9:40 PM4 days ago

Clippers starting lineup

9:34 PM4 days ago

Little delay

As NBA standard, game will begin few minutes after the time.
9:22 PM4 days ago

Raptors starters

8:47 PM4 days ago

Good evening

We are moments away from the game, the last one in this night of NBA
1:51 AM4 days ago

Tune in here Clippers vs Raptors Live Score

The ball goes up at 10:30pm (ET) in Los Angeles. Do not miss a detail of the match Clippers - Raptors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
1:46 AM4 days ago

1:41 AM4 days ago

What time is Clippers - Raptors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Clippers vs Raptors on March 16th, 2022, in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Canada: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

Mexico: 8:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Spain: 3:30 AM (Wed. to Thurs.) in NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 10:30 PM in NBA League Pass

1:36 AM4 days ago

Latest games between Clippers vs Raptors

The two teams met just once in the season so far, on last year's last day, December 31st. Raptors won at home by 116 to 108.
1:31 AM4 days ago

Most probable lineups of Clippers vs Raptors

Los Angeles: Terance Mann, Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac

Toronto: Fred VanVleet*, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa

*questionable

1:26 AM4 days ago

Raptors report

Malachi Flynn (left hamstring strain) and OG Anunoby (finger) are doubtful. The last one has been sidelined for almost ten days now.

Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable.

1:21 AM4 days ago

Clippers report

The stars Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (elbow) remain without a timetable to return. The same goes to Norman Powell (foot).

Jay Scrubb (toe) is out for the season. Jason Preston (foot) is ruled out for tonight's game.

1:16 AM4 days ago

The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena

The Clippers vs Raptors match will be played at the stadium Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, with a capacity of 20,000 people.

The home team has a 20-14 record there so far in the season, while Toronto is currently 21-15 on the road.

1:11 AM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Clippers vs Raptors Live Updates!

My name is Gustavo Cipriano and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL…

Tonight for the NBA, the 8th in the West Los Angeles Clippers (36-35) host the Toronto Raptors (38-30), currently in 7th in the East.

