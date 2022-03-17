Highlights: Oklahoma City Thunder 108-120 Miami Heat in NBA 2022
Photo: VAVEL

Summary

End of match

The game ends with a score a little lower than what the game was, however Miami gets a very important victory to continue fighting for the first place in the East.
02:00 of the last quarter

04:00 of the last quarter

Last minutes of the game and the Thunder managed to get closer, but time is against them.
08:00 of the last quarter

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 26 points, but it wasn't enough to prevent his team's momentary defeat.
10:00 of the last quarter

Bam Adebayo is 1 rebound away from having another double-double as he has 19 points and 9 rebounds so far.
12:00 of the last quarter

The last 12 minutes start at the FTX Arena, Miami dominated and won by 24 units.
End of third quarter

Third quarter ends in terror for the visitors but full of effectiveness for Miami.
02:00 of the third quarter

Martin's long-range shooting is killing the Oklahoma defense, which is just watching the baskets fall.
04:00 of the third quarter

Tyler Herro left the game injured and went straight to the locker room, a bad sign for Miami.
06:00 of the third quarter

Miami is starting to show its power in the paint and Thunder is suffering a lot in this third quarter.
08:00 of the third quarter

Tyler Herro with 17 points and Bam Adebayo with 15 units were the leaders of the local team.
12:00 of the third quarter

The actions resume in Miami, the Heat win by 15 units.
End of second quarter

Halftime at Miami's FTX Arena and with the Thunder upset, however, they struggle to keep the tempo high throughout the game.
02:00 of the second quarter

last 2 minutes of a half with great contrasts but still won by the favorite.
06:00 of the second quarter

Miami manages to regain its lead and forces the visitors to call a time out
08:00 of the second quarter

Tre Mann with 12 points is leading his team in the first half.
10:00 of the second quarter

The game is tied at the FTX Arena, Oklahoma city achieving the result thanks to its mid- and long-range shots.
12:00 of the second quarter

The action resumes and so far the Thunder are competing and surprising the world.
End of first quarter

End of first quarter in Miami, Thunder responding well and only down by one against Heat
02:00 of the first quarter

Last 2 minutes of a quarter that Miami has controlled but at times lost the compass to continue leading with tranquility
04:00 of the first quarter

The Thunder are on a hot streak and manage to close the gap with Miami.
06:00 of the first quarter

Duncan Robinson leads in scoring with 9 points
08:00 of the first quarter

First minutes in favor of the home team that begins to put distance in the middle.
12:00 of the first quarter

Miami action kicks off as Heat host Thunder
All set in Miami

The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Thunder visit the Heat in a matchup of teams with a very different present in the league.
Miami is already in its arena

The home team is already at home and presents its starting line-up for the game. 
Players out or doubtful for the game

For the home team, only Oladipo is out, while Martin, Butler and Tucker are doubtful.
The visit is a hospital with so many casualties, as they will be without Willaims, Favors, Dort, Jerome, Muscala, Giddey, Robinson-Earl and in doubt only Gilgeous-Alexander.
Tonight's games

Philadelphia vs Dallas, Toronto vs LA Lakers, Brooklyn vs Portland, Cleveland vs Denver, Atlanta vs Memphis, NY Knicks vs Washington, Miami vs Oklahoma, Houston vs Indiana, San Sntonio vs New Orleans, Utah vs LA Clippers, Phoenix vs Chicago, Sacramento vs Boston.
Tonight's venue

The FTX arena was built and opened in 1999 at a cost of $175 million. 
It seats 19,600 spectators for basketball and is the home of the Miami Heat.
Leaders in assists

Veteran Kyle Lowry is his team's top assist man, dishing out 7.8 per game, while Giddey himself is Oklahoma's leader in this statistic with 6.4 per game.
Tonight's rebounds

Bam Adebayo is one of the best centers in the league and has a great rebounding average with 10.3 rebounds per game.
Giddey with 7.8 boards per game will have the tough task of winning the game on the low boards against Adebayo.
The best scorers of each team

For the home team, the best scorer is Butler with an average of 21.1 units per game, although Herro is close behind with 21 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.3 points per game and leads the Thunder in this department.
What time is Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder of 18th March in several countries:

 

Argentina: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 08:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Brazil: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Chile: 08:300 PM in NBA League Pass

Colombia: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

USA (ET): 19:00 PM in Bally Sports

Spain: 1:00 AM (19th March)

Mexico: 6:00 PM  NBA League Pass

Paraguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Peru: 07:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Watch out for this Oklahoma City Thunder player

Josh Giddey has become a great playmaking companion for all players on the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he grabs 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, tops in that department in the entire franchise.  
Watch out for this Miami Heat player

Jimmy Butler is the leader and face of the Miami franchise, as he leads his team in points with 21.1 per game and provides security to all his teammates when he is on the court, a true leader.
Last V of Oklahoma City Thunder

7 Darius Bazley, 21 aaron Wiggins, 22 Isaiah Roby, 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 23 Tre Mann.
Last V of Miami Heat

17 P.J. Tucker, 22 Jimmy Butler, 13 Bam Adebayo, 7 Kyle Lowry, 55 Duncan Robinson.
Injuries in Miami as a problem to consider

The Florida squad has been in a lot of injury trouble throughout the tournament and it has cost them not having a bigger lead over their chasing Bucks.
Butler and Martin are questionable for tomorrow's game and it will be up to the last minute to decide.
Thunder, to think about the next season

The Oklahoma team is in a season to forget with only 20 wins, without a doubt they are the contrast of Miami as they have only managed to win 9 at home making them the worst in the league in that department.
The Thunder squad has good young players but they lack more development in the Association.
Miami with the first place as a goal

The Heat have achieved a pretty good consistency in the second part of the season, especially at home, where they have a record of 25 wins and 9 losses.
They are in first place in the conference and will be looking to keep that place for the Play-offs.
Duel of contrasts in the NBA

The game in Miami will pit two teams with very different goals and realities, as the Heat are in first place in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins and 24 losses, while the Thunder are 14th in the West with 20 wins and 49 losses.
