Highlights and best moments: Mavericks 101-11 76ers in NBA 2021-22
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

8:32 PM2 days ago

Thanks!

Our coverage of the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season comes to an end.

Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sports.

8:23 PM2 days ago

End of the match!

Game ends at the Wells Fargo Center. Victory for the Sixers at home against the Mavericks.
8:21 PM2 days ago

4 | 1:00

Last minute of the game. It doesn't look like there's going to be a miracle for the Mavericks.
8:20 PM2 days ago

4 | 2:21

Three-pointer! Davis Bertans scores for the Mavericks. One point away from 100 points.
8:19 PM2 days ago

4 | 3:21

Luka Doncic scores. 13 points difference so far.
8:09 PM2 days ago

4 | 6:30

Three-pointer! Tobias Harris scores for the Sixers.
8:02 PM2 days ago

4 | 8:21

DeAndre Jordan scores and the Sixers pass 100 points.
8:00 PM2 days ago

4 | 8:54

Three-pointer! Georges Niang scores for the Sixers. One point for the 100.
7:59 PM2 days ago

4 | 9:31

Three-pointer! James Harden scores it for the Sixers. It's almost 20 points of advantage.
7:58 PM2 days ago

4 | 10:31

Three-pointer! James Harden scores for the Sixers, who take a 15-point lead.
7:56 PM2 days ago

4 | 11:00

Quickly, the Sixers score to take a ten-point lead.
7:56 PM2 days ago

Fourth period begins

The last 12 minutes of the match are underway.
7:53 PM2 days ago

End of third quarter

The third period ends with an eight-point lead.
7:51 PM2 days ago

3 | 1:10

Two three-pointers in one minute! Georges Niang and Matisse Thybulle score for the Sixers.
7:48 PM2 days ago

3 | 2:48

Three-pointer! Josh Green scores for the Mavericks. The difference is shortened to three points.
7:46 PM2 days ago

3 | 3:02

Another three-pointer by Georges Niang! Six of difference now.
7:45 PM2 days ago

3 | 3:32

Three-pointer! Georges Niang scores for the Sixers to extend the lead to five points.
7:43 PM2 days ago

3 | 5:05

Two free throws scored by Spencer Dinwiddie and the Mavericks get within two points.
7:41 PM2 days ago

3 | 6:37

Two free throws scored by James Harden. Eight-point difference so far.
7:38 PM2 days ago

3 | 8:16

The Sixers quickly respond. Matisse Thybulle scores a triple.
7:37 PM2 days ago

3 | 8:30

Three-pointer! Maxi Kleber scores after a pass from Luka Doncic.
7:32 PM2 days ago

3 |10:46

Tobias Harris scores two more points and the Sixers already have a 10-point lead.
7:32 PM2 days ago

3 | 11:15

Three-pointer! Joel Embiid scores for the Sixers.
7:31 PM2 days ago

Third quarter begins

The match restarts after the break.
7:14 PM2 days ago

Halftime

The second half ends with a five-point lead for the Sixers after a three-pointer by Joel Embiid.
7:10 PM2 days ago

2 | 1:18

Three-pointer! Tyrese Maxey scores. Four points of advantage for the Sixers.
7:02 PM2 days ago

2 | 3:40

Three-pointer! James Harden scores for the Sixers, who go in front again. 50-48.
6:57 PM2 days ago

2 | 5:10

Joel Embiid ties it with two free throws. 43-43.
6:55 PM2 days ago

2 | 5:44

JOEL EMBIID! The Sixers star scores two baskets in a row plus a free throw to bring his team within two points of tying the game.
6:54 PM2 days ago

2 | 7:02

Josh Green scores and the Mavericks pull within seven points.
6:53 PM2 days ago

2 | 7:35

Jalen Brunson scores and the Mavericks take a five-point lead now.
6:52 PM2 days ago

2 | 8:55

It's very even in the second half so far. It remains between one and three points the Mavericks lead now.
6:51 PM2 days ago

2 | 9:42

The Mavericks go ahead again thanks to Jalen Brunson and Dwight Powell.
6:50 PM2 days ago

2 | 10:22

Two free throws converted by James Harden to give the Sixers a three-point lead.
6:49 PM2 days ago

2 | 10:45

The Sixers take the lead on the scoreboard. Only a one-point lead.
6:42 PM2 days ago

Secnd quarter begins

The second half of the match gets underway.
6:38 PM2 days ago

End of first quarter

The first 12 minutes end with a one-point lead for the Mavericks after two free throws converted by James Harden.
6:37 PM2 days ago

1 | 1:04

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic scores for the Mavericks and takes a three-point lead again.
6:36 PM2 days ago

1 | 1:34

Three-pointer! Maxi Kleber ties it for the Mavericks.
6:35 PM2 days ago

1 | 1:50

Three-pointer! Danny Green scores for the Sixers, who take a three-point lead.
6:34 PM2 days ago

1 | 2:42

Three-pointer! Frank Ntilikina gives the Mavericks the lead after an assist from Luka Doncic.
6:31 PM2 days ago

1 | 3:09

Marquese Chriss scores for the Mavericks to tie the game at 18 points.
6:26 PM2 days ago

1 | 3:58

Three-pointer! The Sixers take the lead on a Tyrese Maxey layup.
6:21 PM2 days ago

1 | 6:01

Three-pointer! Luka Doncic appears in the game.
6:16 PM2 days ago

1 | 6:16

Three-pointer! Tobias Harris scores for the Sixers.
6:11 PM2 days ago

1 | 7:18

The Sixers are encouraged and close the gap thanks to Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.
6:06 PM2 days ago

1 | 8:26

Three-pointer! Dorian Finney-Smith scores for the Mavericks. 10-2.
6:01 PM2 days ago

1 | 9:08

Jalen Brunson scores again. The first seven points of the game have been his.
5:56 PM2 days ago

1 | 9:41

Three-pointer! Jalen Brunson scores again. 0-5 inning.
5:51 PM2 days ago

1 | 10:08

Jalen Brunson opens the scoring. 2-0.
5:46 PM2 days ago

Match starts!

The game between Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers gets underway.
5:41 PM2 days ago

Match officials

Crew Chief: Kane Fitzgerald (#5)

Referee: Ben Taylor (#46)

Umpire: Derek Richardson (#63)

5:36 PM2 days ago

Starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

5:31 PM2 days ago

Starting five - Dallas Mavericks

5:26 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Philadelphia 76ers

March 16: 114-118 vs Cavaliers (Won)

March 14: 110-114 vs Nuggets (Lost)

March 13: 114-116 vs Magic (Won)

March 10: 100-129 vs Nets (Lost)

March 7: 121-106 vs Bulls (Won)

5:21 PM2 days ago

Last five matches - Dallas Mavericks

March 16: 111-113 vs Nets (Won)

March 13: 92-95 vs Celtics (Won)

March 11: 100-113 vs Rockets (Won)

March 9: 77-107 vs Knicks (Lost)

March 7: 111-103 vs Jazz (Won)

5:16 PM2 days ago

Welcome back!

We're ready to bring you the action from this Dallas Mavericks-Philadelphia 76ers match.
5:11 PM2 days ago

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers live match, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center. Do not miss a detail of the match live updates and commentaries of VAVEL coverage.
5:06 PM2 days ago

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Stream on TV and Online?

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will not be broadcast on TV

If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

5:01 PM2 days ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers of March 18th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 11:00 PM 
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM

4:56 PM2 days ago

Key player - Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia 76ers, the presence of Joel Embiid stands out. The 28-year-old is the team's best scorer on the season with an average of 29.9 points per game, achieved in 56 games played, where he averages 33.4 minutes played per game. He also has the best average of rebounds (11.4), the highest average of assists (4.4) and blocks (1.4) in the team per game.
4:51 PM2 days ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 23-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 28.2 points per game, achieved in 53 games played, where he averages 35.7 minutes played per game. He also has the best average of rebounds (9.3), the highest average of assists (8.6) and steals (1.2) on the team per game.
4:46 PM2 days ago

Last starting five - Philadelphia 76ers

0- Tyrese Maxey

1- James Harden

12- Tobías Harris

21- Joel Embiid

22- Matisse Thybulle

4:41 PM2 days ago

Last starting five - Dallas Mavericks

7- Dwight Powell

10- Dorian Finney-Smith

13- Jalen Brunson

26- Spencer Dinwiddie

77- Luka Doncic

4:36 PM2 days ago

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers achieved a great victory in their previous outing against Cleveland Cavaliers and continue to prove that being among the first places in the Eastern Conference is no coincidence. Precisely the .618 percentage holds them in third place, only behind Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.
4:31 PM2 days ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are coming off their third consecutive win over the Brooklyn Nets and are confident heading into the final games of the regular season. They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .623 percentage.
4:26 PM2 days ago

The game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, located in the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,600 spectators.
4:21 PM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021-22 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBA