Best moments and Highlights: Lakers 119-127 Wizards in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

10:09 PM15 hours ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Wizards win.

9:40 PM16 hours ago

00:00 4Q

Wizards win game ends 127-119
9:37 PM16 hours ago

00:39 4Q

Kristaps Porzingis makes both free throws
9:07 PM16 hours ago

6:53 4Q

Kristaps Porzingis scores sinking
9:01 PM16 hours ago

8:30 4Q

Daniel Gafford scores sinking
8:55 PM16 hours ago

10:48 4Q

Deni Avdija makes the 2 free throws
8:44 PM17 hours ago

2:20 3Q

Carmelo Anthony hits a triple from the right
8:41 PM17 hours ago

3:38 3Q

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes all 3 free throws
8:33 PM17 hours ago

7:18 3Q

Stanley Johnson makes the 2 free throws
8:30 PM17 hours ago

8:06 3Q

LeBron James scores foul and counts
8:25 PM17 hours ago

10:24 3Q

Kristaps Porzingis makes a three-pointer from the right
8:07 PM17 hours ago

00:00 2Q

The second quarter ends the score is 67-58
8:06 PM17 hours ago

00:36 2Q

Carmelo Anthony hits a triple from the center.
8:02 PM17 hours ago

2:39 2Q

Daniel Gafford scores sinking
7:53 PM17 hours ago

6:26 2Q

Lakers time out
7:44 PM18 hours ago

8:27 2Q

LeBron James makes a triple from the corner
7:42 PM18 hours ago

9:45 2Q

Tomas Satoransky triples from left
7:38 PM18 hours ago

00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 36-26.
7:35 PM18 hours ago

1:11 1Q

Daniel Gafford scores sinking
7:28 PM18 hours ago

4:03 1Q

Malik Monk scores sinking
7:26 PM18 hours ago

5:09 1Q

Deni Avdija hits a triple from the right
7:18 PM18 hours ago

6:58 1Q

Wizards time out
7:16 PM18 hours ago

9:10 1Q

Corey Kispert hits a 3-pointer from the corner
7:14 PM18 hours ago

10:42 1Q

Kristaps Porzingis makes 1 of 2 free throws
7:13 PM18 hours ago

11:41 1Q

Stanley Johnson scores alley oop
7:09 PM18 hours ago

12:00 1Q

6:53 PM18 hours ago

All set

Everything is ready at the Capital One Arena for the game between Wizards and Lakers.
6:51 PM18 hours ago

Lineup Wizards

This is the 5 starters of Wizards.
6:47 PM18 hours ago

Lineup Lakers

This is the 5 starters of Lakers
6:36 PM19 hours ago

Injuries Lakers

The Lakers have 1 casualty for today.

Nunn K. (Injury - knee)

6:33 PM19 hours ago

Series of the season

The Lakers lead the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 122-109.
6:27 PM19 hours ago

Injuries of Wizards

The Wizards have 1 casualty for today.

Beal B. (Injury - wrist)

6:25 PM19 hours ago

The activity of today

Today there are 6 games in today's activity in the NBA
6:22 PM19 hours ago

Offense power

Both teams have good offenses as they add 100 or more points in their last 5 games
6:16 PM19 hours ago

Odd win

The Wizards are favorites for this game against the Lakers.
9:30 AMa day ago

9:20 AMa day ago

Last games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards

3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Hawks team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at Capital One Arena they have been wins for the Los Angeles Lakers who have not lost since 2018 at home.
9:15 AMa day ago

Key player of Washington Wizards

Young Kyle Kuzma will be the most important player for the Washington Wizards, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he must stay in shape so that the Wahington Wizards continue to improve their basketball.
9:10 AMa day ago

Key player of Los Angeles Lakers

Superstar Lebron James will be the player who will charge the Lakers offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.
9:05 AMa day ago

Los Angeles Lakers

For their part, the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 34 defeats out of 65 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 5 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Los Angeles Lakers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Wizards.
9:00 AMa day ago

Wahington Wizards

Washington Wizards (26-40) travel to the Los Angeles Lakers at a very bad time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 7 losses.
On the road, the Washington Wizards are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
8:55 AMa day ago

The game will played at the Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena is an indoor arena in Washington, D.C. Located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood, the arena sits atop the Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro.

It has been largely considered to be a commercial success and is regarded as one of the driving catalysts of the revitalization of Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood

8:50 AMa day ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
