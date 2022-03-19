Best moments and Highlights: Lakers 119-127 Wizards in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Wizards win.
00:00 4Q
Wizards win game ends 127-119
00:39 4Q
Kristaps Porzingis makes both free throws
6:53 4Q
Kristaps Porzingis scores sinking
8:30 4Q
Daniel Gafford scores sinking
10:48 4Q
Deni Avdija makes the 2 free throws
2:20 3Q
Carmelo Anthony hits a triple from the right
3:38 3Q
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes all 3 free throws
7:18 3Q
Stanley Johnson makes the 2 free throws
8:06 3Q
LeBron James scores foul and counts
10:24 3Q
Kristaps Porzingis makes a three-pointer from the right
00:00 2Q
The second quarter ends the score is 67-58
00:36 2Q
Carmelo Anthony hits a triple from the center.
2:39 2Q
Daniel Gafford scores sinking
6:26 2Q
Lakers time out
8:27 2Q
LeBron James makes a triple from the corner
9:45 2Q
Tomas Satoransky triples from left
00:00 1Q
The first quarter ends the score is 36-26.
1:11 1Q
Daniel Gafford scores sinking
4:03 1Q
Malik Monk scores sinking
5:09 1Q
Deni Avdija hits a triple from the right
6:58 1Q
Wizards time out
9:10 1Q
Corey Kispert hits a 3-pointer from the corner
10:42 1Q
Kristaps Porzingis makes 1 of 2 free throws
11:41 1Q
Stanley Johnson scores alley oop
12:00 1Q
Arranca el partido, que lo disfruten.
All set
Everything is ready at the Capital One Arena for the game between Wizards and Lakers.
Lineup Wizards
This is the 5 starters of Wizards.
STARTERS ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/LvsJTN4VFe— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 19, 2022
Lineup Lakers
This is the 5 starters of Lakers
Saturday Night Starters#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/1Ypj97vcOI— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2022
Injuries Lakers
The Lakers have 1 casualty for today.
Nunn K. (Injury - knee)
Series of the season
The Lakers lead the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 122-109.
Injuries of Wizards
The Wizards have 1 casualty for today.
Beal B. (Injury - wrist)
The activity of today
Today there are 6 games in today's activity in the NBA
Offense power
Both teams have good offenses as they add 100 or more points in their last 5 games
Odd win
The Wizards are favorites for this game against the Lakers.
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards Lakers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA
If you want to watch the Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards Lakers Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Last games between Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards
3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Hawks team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at Capital One Arena they have been wins for the Los Angeles Lakers who have not lost since 2018 at home.
Key player of Washington Wizards
Young Kyle Kuzma will be the most important player for the Washington Wizards, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he must stay in shape so that the Wahington Wizards continue to improve their basketball.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he must stay in shape so that the Wahington Wizards continue to improve their basketball.
Key player of Los Angeles Lakers
Superstar Lebron James will be the player who will charge the Lakers offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Hawks to continue fighting for playin.
Los Angeles Lakers
For their part, the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 34 defeats out of 65 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season as they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 5 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Los Angeles Lakers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Wizards.
At home the Los Angeles Lakers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Wizards.
Wahington Wizards
Washington Wizards (26-40) travel to the Los Angeles Lakers at a very bad time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 7 losses.
On the road, the Washington Wizards are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
On the road, the Washington Wizards are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
The game will played at the Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena is an indoor arena in Washington, D.C. Located in the Penn Quarter neighborhood, the arena sits atop the Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro.
It has been largely considered to be a commercial success and is regarded as one of the driving catalysts of the revitalization of Washington, D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Wahington Wizards Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL