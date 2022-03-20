San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch 2022 NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
A great game awaits us at the Chase Center Arena in San Francisco. Do not miss a detail of the match San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Key Player of Golden State Warriors
Klay Thompson, Shooting Guard: the NBA veteran only returned to action at the beginning of this year after an injury that kept him away from the court since 2019. He has quickly returned to the level that led him to shine and is the second best point scorer of the Golden State Warriors with an average of almost 18 points per game.
Key Player of San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray, Point Guard: the former University of Washington player is the statistical leader for the San Antonio Spurs this season. The 'Baby Boy' averages more than 20 points and 8 rebounds per game, in addition to averaging almost 10 assists per game, which is the fourth best in the league.
Tied series
This will be the third of four games between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA season. Currently, the series is tied with one win for each team. Today's game will decide which way the series will go.
Last 5 matches between San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors 124-120 San Antonio Spurs
Warriors: keep up the good pace
The Golden State Warriors have won four of their last five games in the current NBA season. The Warriors are in second place in the Pacific Division with a 47-23 record and the third best team in the Western Conference. Despite losing their last game, they have a strong chance of making the Playoffs.
Spurs: want consistency
The San Antonio Spurs have won two of their last five games in the 2022 NBA season. They are currently in fourth place in the Southwest Division with a 27-44 record. They need to start adding wins if they want to enter the Playoffs.
The game will be played at Chase Center
The San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Chase Center Arena in San Francisco, California, with capacity for 18,000 people. The Warriors' new home is one of the newest arenas in the NBA and had an investment of more than $1.5 billion.
