Highlights: Boston Celtics 124-104 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2022
Image: VAVEL

11:26 PM8 days ago

11:13 PM8 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Boston Celtics beat Denver Nuggets 124-104
10:10 PM8 days ago

4Q 3:01

Denver Nuggets time out
10:10 PM8 days ago

4Q 6:55

GREAT TEAM PLAY BY THE CELTICS AND WILLIAMS SCORES A BEAUTIFUL DOUBLE-DOUBLE
10:08 PM8 days ago

4Q 10:18

Aaron Gordon scores a double-double for the Nuggets, they cut the deficit and now lose by twenty points.
10:07 PM8 days ago

FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

We reached the last quarter of the game
10:06 PM8 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Third episode ends, Celtics still on top
10:06 PM8 days ago

3Q 0:59

Boston Celtics time out
10:05 PM8 days ago

3Q 2:54

Jeff Green scores two points for the Nuggets
9:32 PM8 days ago

3Q 5:08

Denver Nuggets time out
9:31 PM8 days ago

3Q 7:56

Bones Hyland misses a three-point shot for the Nuggets, now Boston's possession.
9:30 PM8 days ago

3Q 10:07

Bones Hyland dunk to score two points at Denver
9:30 PM8 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, the third episode of the game begins.
9:13 PM8 days ago

SECOND QUARTER ENDS 🏀

Second quarter ends and Boston Celtics win the game with authority
9:12 PM8 days ago

2Q 0:27

Two points scored by Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets.
9:11 PM8 days ago

2Q 2:46

TRIPLEEEEEEE

GREAT THREE-POINT SHOT BY JASON TATUM

9:09 PM8 days ago

2Q 5:00

Denver Nuggets time out
9:09 PM8 days ago

2Q 7:54

Personal foul for Grant Williams at Boston Celtics
9:07 PM8 days ago

2Q 10:13

JaMychal Green scores two points for the Celtics.
9:02 PM8 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of the match kicks off
8:51 PM8 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

Boston Celtics momentarily win the game 33-27
8:50 PM8 days ago

1Q 0:13

Boston extends lead to six points, Denver falls short of tie
8:50 PM8 days ago

1Q 2:00

Great dunk by Derrick White for Boston, now up by seven points.
8:49 PM8 days ago

1Q 5:44

Marcus Smart scores a double-double thanks to a Boston play as a team.
8:47 PM8 days ago

1Q 8:00

TRIPLEEEEEEE

Three points for Jeff Green in favor of Denver

8:46 PM8 days ago

1Q 10:21

Jaylen Brown opens the scoring for Boston Celtics, double-double for visitors
8:41 PM8 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

Celtics vs. Nuggets now playing from the Pepsi Center
8:40 PM8 days ago

Denver Nuggets starting line-up



8:33 PM8 days ago

Boston Celtics starting line-up

8:11 PM8 days ago

Last five Denver Nuggets games

3/18/22    vs CLE      L119-116 OT
3/16/22    vs WSH    W127-109
3/14/22    vs PHI      W114-110
3/12/22    vs TOR    L127-115
3/10/22    vs GS      L113-102
8:10 PM8 days ago

Last five Boston Celtics games

3/18/22    vs SAC    W126-97
3/16/22    vs GS    W110-88
3/13/22    vs DAL    L95-92
3/11/22    vs DET    W114-103
3/9/22      vs CHA    W115-101
8:06 PM8 days ago

Everything is ready

In less than an hour the game between Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
4:52 PM8 days ago

4:42 PM8 days ago

What time is Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA 2022 season?

Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Bally Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 21)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
4:37 PM8 days ago

Denver Nuggets last line-Up

Aaron Gordon

Jeff Green

Nikola Jokić

Will Barton

Monté Morris

4:32 PM8 days ago

Boston Celtics key player

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

4:27 PM8 days ago

Denver Nuggets key player

Nikola Jokić is the great figure of the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old Serbian stands out for being a great scorer and everyone's teammate in the team thanks to his center position. In the most recent game with the Denver team, Jokić recorded a total of 32 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds.



4:22 PM8 days ago

Boston Celtics key player

Jayson Tatum is the great figure of the Boston Celtics this season. During his last performance with the Boston team, Tatum stood out for scoring 32 points, getting 4 assists and recording 5 rebounds.



4:17 PM8 days ago

How does Boston Celtics arrive?

The Boston Celtics' winning streak is turning into green hope. With a total of two games won in a row, the Boston Celtics are getting closer and closer to qualifying for the final playoffs of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Celtics come into this game after defeating the Sacramento Kings by a score of 126-97.
4:12 PM8 days ago

How does Denver Nuggets arrive?

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in a compromising position. With a total of 42 wins and 29 losses, the Denver team has not yet found the consistency that would allow them to clinch a spot in the playoffs. A win against the Boston Celtics would be very helpful for the Nuggets, who want to move out of sixth place in the Western Conference standings.
4:07 PM8 days ago

Pepsi Center

The Pepsi Center or better known as the Ball Arena, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. It is the home of the Denver Nuggets and was inaugurated in 1999. It has a maximum capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball games.
4:02 PM8 days ago

