Highlights: Boston Celtics 124-104 Denver Nuggets in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks
We thank you for your attention during the broadcast of this match and invite you to stay connected with VAVEL.com.
END GAME 🏀
Boston Celtics beat Denver Nuggets 124-104
4Q 3:01
Denver Nuggets time out
4Q 6:55
GREAT TEAM PLAY BY THE CELTICS AND WILLIAMS SCORES A BEAUTIFUL DOUBLE-DOUBLE
4Q 10:18
Aaron Gordon scores a double-double for the Nuggets, they cut the deficit and now lose by twenty points.
FOURTH QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
We reached the last quarter of the game
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Third episode ends, Celtics still on top
3Q 0:59
Boston Celtics time out
3Q 2:54
Jeff Green scores two points for the Nuggets
3Q 5:08
Denver Nuggets time out
3Q 7:56
Bones Hyland misses a three-point shot for the Nuggets, now Boston's possession.
3Q 10:07
Bones Hyland dunk to score two points at Denver
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, the third episode of the game begins.
SECOND QUARTER ENDS 🏀
Second quarter ends and Boston Celtics win the game with authority
2Q 0:27
Two points scored by Nikola Jokic for the Denver Nuggets.
2Q 2:46
TRIPLEEEEEEE
GREAT THREE-POINT SHOT BY JASON TATUM
2Q 5:00
Denver Nuggets time out
2Q 7:54
Personal foul for Grant Williams at Boston Celtics
2Q 10:13
JaMychal Green scores two points for the Celtics.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of the match kicks off
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
Boston Celtics momentarily win the game 33-27
1Q 0:13
Boston extends lead to six points, Denver falls short of tie
1Q 2:00
Great dunk by Derrick White for Boston, now up by seven points.
1Q 5:44
Marcus Smart scores a double-double thanks to a Boston play as a team.
1Q 8:00
TRIPLEEEEEEE
Three points for Jeff Green in favor of Denver
1Q 10:21
Jaylen Brown opens the scoring for Boston Celtics, double-double for visitors
GAME ON 🏀
Celtics vs. Nuggets now playing from the Pepsi Center
Denver Nuggets starting line-up
Boston Celtics starting line-up
Starters for this evening ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Nig05ucCJ2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 20, 2022
Last five Denver Nuggets games
3/18/22 vs CLE L119-116 OT
3/16/22 vs WSH W127-109
3/14/22 vs PHI W114-110
3/12/22 vs TOR L127-115
3/10/22 vs GS L113-102
3/16/22 vs WSH W127-109
3/14/22 vs PHI W114-110
3/12/22 vs TOR L127-115
3/10/22 vs GS L113-102
Last five Boston Celtics games
3/18/22 vs SAC W126-97
3/16/22 vs GS W110-88
3/13/22 vs DAL L95-92
3/11/22 vs DET W114-103
3/9/22 vs CHA W115-101
3/16/22 vs GS W110-88
3/13/22 vs DAL L95-92
3/11/22 vs DET W114-103
3/9/22 vs CHA W115-101
Everything is ready
In less than an hour the game between Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets match for NBA 2022 season?
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Bally Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 21)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Bolivia: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Chile: 9:00 PM
Colombia: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on Bally Sports
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 21)
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 7:00 PM
Uruguay: 9:00 PM
Denver Nuggets last line-Up
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokić
Will Barton
Monté Morris
Boston Celtics key player
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Denver Nuggets key player
Nikola Jokić is the great figure of the Denver Nuggets. The 26-year-old Serbian stands out for being a great scorer and everyone's teammate in the team thanks to his center position. In the most recent game with the Denver team, Jokić recorded a total of 32 points, 8 assists and 10 rebounds.
Boston Celtics key player
Jayson Tatum is the great figure of the Boston Celtics this season. During his last performance with the Boston team, Tatum stood out for scoring 32 points, getting 4 assists and recording 5 rebounds.
How does Boston Celtics arrive?
The Boston Celtics' winning streak is turning into green hope. With a total of two games won in a row, the Boston Celtics are getting closer and closer to qualifying for the final playoffs of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Celtics come into this game after defeating the Sacramento Kings by a score of 126-97.
How does Denver Nuggets arrive?
The Denver Nuggets find themselves in a compromising position. With a total of 42 wins and 29 losses, the Denver team has not yet found the consistency that would allow them to clinch a spot in the playoffs. A win against the Boston Celtics would be very helpful for the Nuggets, who want to move out of sixth place in the Western Conference standings.
Pepsi Center
The Pepsi Center or better known as the Ball Arena, is a sports venue located in the city of Denver, Colorado, United States. It is the home of the Denver Nuggets and was inaugurated in 1999. It has a maximum capacity of 19,309 spectators for basketball games.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA season Match: Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com