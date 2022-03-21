Highlights: Lakers 131-120 Cavaliers in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is over
Finish the game at the Rocket Mortgage with a win for the Lakers.
4Q | 0:56
LeBron James fade-away to put the Lakers within 12 points of difference. Time out Cleveland.
2Q | 2:55
Very close game where both teams do not give up the advantage, points on both sides of the court. We'll see if the Lakers can maintain the advantage.
Float!
DJ Augustin con el doble para mantener a los Lakers arriba en el marcador:
Shoutout to D.J. Augustin pic.twitter.com/PDnU1dxhBK— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 21, 2022
4Q | 9:27
9-0 run for the Lakers and they pull away again. Time out Cavs.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with a 1-point lead for the Cavaliers.
No look pass!
Darius Garland's no-see pass to Lamar Stevens for the unmarked basket:
A little no look magic from DG the PG 🪄#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/tMBuvqGMDG— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 22, 2022
3Q | 4:11
Cleveland cuts the difference to 2 points and forces the time out of the Lakers.
3Q | 7:23
The Lakers have taken great control of the game and maintain the difference of 6 points.
Strong finish!
The spectacular dunk by LeBron James, with a foul included, so that the Lakers turned the score around:
The King pic.twitter.com/vYVPczDCTG— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2022
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break with an advantage of 5 for the Lakers.
2Q | 1:13
9-0 run for the Lakers.
2Q | 2:41
The Lakers and Cavs fail to get off the ground, prompting another time out for Cleveland to make adjustments on both ends of the floor.
From deep!
Triple by Kevin Love, the veteran power forward contributing points coming off the bench:
Keep that same energy! 🔥@kevinlove | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bl8OBwkOgS— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2022
2Q | 8:28
Alley-Oop by LeBron James and the Lakers cut the difference to 1 point, Cavaliers time out.
2Q | 9:54
The Lakers begin to pressure in search of reducing the advantage and with LeBron James' layup, they cut the difference to 2 points.
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the 1st
The first quarter ends with a lead of 7 for the Cavs.
1Q | 1:44
Malik Monk's dunk and the Lakers reduce the difference to 7, time out for Cleveland.
1Q | 5:03
Great pressure exerted by the Cleveland team to extend the lead to 12 points. Second time out for the Lakers.
1Q | 8:07
Alley-Oop by Evan Mobley and Garland, for Cleveland to take a slim 3-point lead by forcing timeout on the Lakers.
1Q |12:00
Dwight Howard wins the opening jump and the game begins.
About to start!
We are minutes away from the presentation of the game and the start of the previous protocols.
Cleveland starting 5!
With the same five, this is how the Cavs come out:
Tonight's #CavsLakers starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/QphinD5HHj— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2022
Lakers starting 5!
With LeBron James as the starter, this is how the Lakers come out:
LJ. RW. DH. AR. WG. #SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/zwtBTHN0TV— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 21, 2022
Injury Report!
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Cavs: Dean Wade, Rajon Rondo, Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton.
Lakers: Wenyen Gabriel (Doubt), Talen Horton-Tucker (Doubt), Wayne Ellington (Doubt), LeBron James (Doubt), Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn.
The Cavs arrived!
The Cavs are also already in their stadium facilities for today's game:
Start of the work week. #MoreDriven pic.twitter.com/ZBsG9WR8pf— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 21, 2022
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Lakers: Stanley Johnson, LeBron James, Russell Wetbrook, Malik Monk and Austin Reaves.
Cavs: Lauri Markannen, Lamar Stevens, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley.
Here are the Lakers
The Los Angeles team is already at the Rocket Mortgage Center facilities for this afternoon's duel:
📍 Cleveland pic.twitter.com/sNnLevQfrN— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 21, 2022
Last duel!
This will be the last duel of the series between both teams, the Angelenos stayed with the first by a score of 113 to 101. Being a duel of different conferences, this loses some importance as a tiebreaker issue. However, the importance of this duel lies in the fact that both teams are looking to be in the postseason and it is a good way to measure themselves towards the end of the campaign. In addition, a victory for the Lakers would bring them a little closer to winning the Play-In ticket, while a victory for Cleveland would help the team climb positions and get closer to the leader of its conference.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Lakers-Cavs game kicks off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be streamed through the NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
The Lakers star is going through a great moment as the team's leading scorer with an average of 29.4 points per game, in addition to 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The figure of Los Angeles continues to demonstrate his high level at 36 years old, despite missing some games due to injury and others due to Covid protocols. The forward is a fundamental piece for the team, if LeBron is good, the Lakers are better, his contribution is essential for positive results to happen and makes Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook give their best. The Lakers continue with postseason aspirations because LeBron has had excellent games to get the result.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Lakers come to this third duel between the two teams with an important loss by a score of 127 to 119 against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles team continues without finding a better rhythm and it seems that the season is falling behind and we will not see much more of this team. At the moment, the team has a record of 30 wins and 41 losses. Although we still cannot speak of a debacle in the Lakers, without a doubt, these are not the results that were expected, we will see if the team can add other victories and achieve an upward slope before the end of the season so that they can be a awkward postseason rival. The biggest problem facing the front office is Anthony Davis being injured and Russell Westbrook's problems with the coaching staff. At the moment, the team is in a Play-In position, but it could be out sooner than it seems.
Darius Garland, a must see player!
The Cavs point guard is having a breakout season leading the team with 21.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. After the release of Collin Sexton at the beginning of the season, Garland was expected to come off the bench sharing minutes with the experienced Ricky Rubio, however, this situation did not happen and Ricky Rubio served as a mentor for Darius Garland. Now, with Rubio gone from the team, Garland has managed to cling on as the team's starting point guard and, with the addition of Rajon Rondo, he is expected to continue to grow and learn from the best. He has had such an impact on the team that it was considered for the NBA All-Star Game and can be considered for the “Most Improved Player” award.
How does the Cavs get here?
The Cleveland Cavaliers arrive after having a revelation season, the team was not one of the favorites to be placed in playoff positions and, nevertheless, they are achieving it, at this moment they are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, only five wins away. of the Miami Heat, who leads in this conference. The Cavs arrive after an important victory against the Pistons by a score of 113 to 109 and, with a record of 39 wins and 30 losses, the Cleveland team must begin to show that it is a postseason team and win the important duels against teams who are in playoff spots. The surprise has been so great that the Cavaliers managed to get Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen to the All-Star game and that Evan Mobley is being considered as one of the favorites for the Rookie of the Year award.
Where's the game?
The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland will host this duel between two teams with opposite realities, while the Cavs seek to secure their direct pass to the playoffs, the Lakers are fighting for a place in the Play-In. This stadium has a capacity for 19,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, at 7:00 p.m.