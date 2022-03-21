Jordan Clarkson: the Key to Utah Jazz Success

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts after falling to the ground without a foul called, during a 125-105 preseason win over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on December 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Due to their depth and talented group of guys in the roster, the Utah Jazz are looking to make a deep run in the Western Conference playoffs.

Jordan Clarkson is one of those players whose role in the organization could take the Jazz from being a tough team to beat to a legitimate candidate for the title.

The Jazz guard has proved to be one of the best scorers in the league. Not only did he win sixth man of the year award two seasons ago, but his energy is something that fuels the team every game.

This season, Clarkson is averaging 16 points through 67 regular season contests with a spectacular 84 percent from the free throw line.

"He's a guy that's in the gym. … He puts the time in, he knows his game, and tonight he had opportunities. ... It started again with his catch-and-shoot 3s." head coach Quinn Snyder said of Clarkson.

Earlier this month, Clarkson recorded a career-high of 45 points on an impressive 15-2 from the field. Those were the most points anyone has scored off the bench this season.

He was also the first player to score 45+ on 70% shooting off the bench since the Kansas City Kings’ Mike Woodson in 1983.

"You know, this is my home," Clarkson said after his career-high in points. "Salt Lake City has accepted me and I'm proud to be here. The Jazz, this is my family, and they let me be me.

It means a lot."