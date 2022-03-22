Highlights: Utah Jazz 97-125 Boston Celtics in NBA 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Thank you for joining us
Thank you for following Utah Jazz 97-125 Boston Celtics.
Continue exploring everything we have to offer at VAVEL.
See you next time.
End of match
The game concludes at the TD Garden in Boston with a resounding victory from start to finish for the Celtics.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leave as Boston's top scorers with 26 units.
02:00 of the last quarter
Last 2 minutes of the game that has been in favor of the Celtics at all times and that will continue in the fight for the top of the eastern conference.
04:00 of the last quarter
Boston is not holding back and continues to have a high percentage of effective shots.
06:00 of the last quarter
Rudy Gobert had a double-double in the game but it looks like it will be too late to make a comeback.
08:00 of the last quarter
4 players of the local team with more than 10 units in their personal account, with 2 of them scoring more than 20 points.
10:00 of the last quarter
Jayson Tatum had a fantastic night with 26 points to lead his team to victory.
12:00 of the last quarter
Boston action resumes, Celtics win by 27 points
End of third quarter
The third quarter ends and everything seems to be decided in favor of the Celtics.
02:00 of the third quarter
Donovan Mitchell reaches 30 points but next in Jazz points is Conley with 9 units.
04:00 of the third quarter
Robert Williams III has a double-double in the game with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
06:00 of the third quarter
Jazz cut deficit to 20 units but fail to stop Celtics on defense
08:00 of the third quarter
Donovan Mitchell has scored 23 points, almost half of his team's points.
Donovan needs more help to attempt a comeback.
10:00 of the third quarter
The same offensive rhythm is maintained for the Celtics, who increase their advantage
12:00 of the third quarter
The action resumes in Boston, the home team wins after a great first half.
End of second quarter
The first half ends with the Celtics winning by 23 points.
02:00 of the second quarter
The first half is over and the Celtics have managed to show their best side against a contending Jazz team.
06:00 of the second quarter
Jazz is unable to find itself on the court and the lead only grows and grows as time goes on.
08:00 of the second quarter
Tatum and Brown are charged with leading the Celtics to one of the biggest leads they've had all season and over a contending team
10:00 of the second quarter
Celtics continue strong pace to build 20-unit lead over Jazz
12:00 of the second quarter
Action resumes in Boston
End of first quarter
First 12 minutes end in Boston, Celtics win it thanks to their mid- and long-range shots.
02:00 of the first quarter
Last 2 minutes of a very uneven fourth quarter at TD Garden, won by the home team in a resounding manner.
04:00 of the first quarter
The visitors are suffering a lot in the game and only Mitchell has managed to score 6 points.
06:00 of the first quarter
Jayson Tatum has 9 points as the best scorer of the game so far.
08:00 of the first quarter
Great start by the home team, which takes a small lead thanks to effective shots
10:00 of the first quarter
First two minutes in favor of the Celtics who take advantage of mid-range shots.
12:00 of the first quarter
Game begins in Boston, Jazz visit Celtics
All set in Boston
The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Jazz visit the Celtics in a match of teams with an equal present and fighting for the same goals.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
Celtics are already in their arena
The home team is already at home and presents its starting line-up for the game.
The #JetBlueRunway has landed back in Boston ☘️✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/8DzU5xvwCk— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 23, 2022
Players out or in doubt for the game
For the visitors, House, Azubuike and Bogdanovic are out of the game, while for the Celtics only Smart and Williams III are doubtful for the game.
Tonight's games
Atlanta vs Detroit, NY Knicks vs Charlotte, Sacramento vs Indiana, Golden State vs Miami, Brooklyn vs Memphis, Jazz vs Boston, Phoenix vs Minnesota, Orlando vs Oklahoma, Houston vs Dallas, Philadelphia vs LA Lakers, San Antonio vs Portland.
Tonight's venue
The TD Garden is a historic venue for the NBA, a venue where historic moments and many Celtics titles have happened. It opened in 1995 and cost $160 million.
It seats 18,624 spectators and is also the home of the NHL's Bruins.
It seats 18,624 spectators and is also the home of the NHL's Bruins.
Assist Leaders
Marcus Smart averages 5.7 assists per game, while Donovan Mitchell himself is the Jazz's go-to guy for dishing out assists with 5.4 per game.
Tonight's rebounds
Frenchman Gobert is the rebounding leader for the Jazz and one of the best in the entire league with 14.5 rebounds per game. For the home team it is Williams III with 9.6 rebounds per game and he will have a tough task stopping Gobert.
The best scorers of each team
For the visitors, the best scorer is Donovan Mitchell with 26 units in each game, while for the Celtics it is Jayson Tatum with 27 points per game.
Tune in here Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Live Score in NBA 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics match in NBA 2022.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics of 23th March in several countries:
Argentina: 08:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 07:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 08:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 07:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 06:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 06:30 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 19:30 PM in NBA TV
Spain: 1:00 AM (24th March)
Mexico: 5:30 PM NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 08:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 06:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 08:30 PM in NBA League Pass
Watch out for this Boston Celtics player
Jayson Tatum is the best of his team averaging 26.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
Tatum is one of the main elements for Boston to get back to the top of the Western Conference, however he still has to improve for the playoffs.
Tatum is one of the main elements for Boston to get back to the top of the Western Conference, however he still has to improve for the playoffs.
Watch out for this Utah Jazz player
Donovan "Spider" Mitchell is a spectacle on the court and the great emblem of the Utah Jazz, averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Mitchell along with Rudy Gobert are the duo that should lead the Jazz team to win the conference title and dream of the Association championship.
Mitchell along with Rudy Gobert are the duo that should lead the Jazz team to win the conference title and dream of the Association championship.
Last V of Boston Celtics
Tatum (0), Williams (12), Horford (42), White (9), Brown (7)
Last V of Utah Jazz
O´Neale (23), Gobert (27), Mitchell (45), Conley (11), Hernangómez (41)
NBA to lose one of the league's best players this season
Portland announced that Damian Lillard will no longer play this season with the Trail Blazers after undergoing surgery for an abdominal discomfort.
The point guard only played 29 games this season where he averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists, however Portland has complicated his future in the season.
The point guard only played 29 games this season where he averaged 24 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists, however Portland has complicated his future in the season.
Celtics, getting back on track
Boston went from being a shaky team in the first half of the season to consolidating the work at home and have climbed positions to be close to the fight for first place in the Eastern Conference.
Jazz, thirsty for revenge
Utah is regaining confidence in their project after a bad start, however they have the vision to fight for the conference title and move on to the NBA Finals.
Meeting of the fourth places in each conference
This afternoon's game pits two top contenders in each conference, as the Utah Jazz have a record of 45 wins and 26 losses while the Boston Celtics reached 44 wins and 28 losses.