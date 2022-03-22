Highlights and best moments: Warriors 90-94 Magic in NBA 2021-22
Highlights

En of the match

END OF THE GAME! Franz Wagner scored before the end of the half to stretch the lead to four points, a TRIUMPH FOR ORLANDO'S TEAM!
4 | 0:09

Jordan Poole scores two points and the last possession will be for the Magic, who call a timeout.
4 | 0:13

Franz Wagner scores all three free throws! The Warriors need a miracle.
4 | 0:13

The referees call a foul when Franz Wagner was attempting a three-point shot... Three chances to secure the game, although the play is reviewed.
4 | 0:52

THREE POINTS! The teams are grinding each other with three-point shots. The Magic continue to win by one.
4 | 1:43

The Warriors failed and the Magic take advantage to go ahead on the scoreboard. 86-85.
4 | 3:00

Last three minutes of the game. The distance of one point in favor of the Warriors is maintained and each one taking advantage when they have possession to score.
4 | 6:29

Three-pointer!Gary Harris scores for the Magic and they are one point away from tying the game.
4 | 9:21

Three-pointer! Moritz Wagner scores for the Magic to close the gap to six points.
4 | 10:12

Three-pointer! Chuma Okeke scores for the Magic.
4 | 11:35

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors.
Fourth quarter begins

The last 12 minutes of the game are underway... Last if the Magic don't react, of course.
End of third quarter

The third period ends. Nine points of distance between the Warriors and the Magic.
3 | 0:13

Jonathan Kuminga scores one of two free throws, but it serves to increase the gap to eight points.
3 | 3:15

THREE-POINTER! JORDAN POOLE! The Warriors pull eight points back.
3 | 3:33

Three-pointer! Andrew Wiggins scores for the Warriors. Five points from distance.
3 | 4:40

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors and stretches the lead back to three points.
3 | 5:43

Three-pointers on both teams! R.J. Hampton for the Magic and Klay Thompson for the Warriors score.
3 | 6:40

Three-pointer! Otto Porter Jr. scores and the Warriors take the lead.
3 | 7:13

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors to tie the game.
3 | 7:46

Andrew Wiggins scores to bring the Warriors within three points of a tie.
3 | 9:37

Kevon Looney scores for the Warriors and only three points separate them from the tie.
3 | 10:53

Three-pointer! Klay Thompson scores for the Warriors. Four points away.
Third quarter begins

The teams return from the break. The third period gets underway.
End of second quarter

The second half of the game is over. 8 points of advantage for the Magic.
2 | 0:29

Three-pointer! Wendel Carter Jr. scores for the Magic, who stretch the lead to 10 points.
2 | 3:00

The gap between the teams remains at seven points.
2 | 5:29

Moritz Wagner widens the gap to eight points again.
2 | 6:55

Three-pointer! Jordan Poole scores for the Warriors, who are four points away from tying the game.
2 | 7:31

Timeout called by the Warriors. Nine points behind by the Warriors.
2 | 9:18

Three-pointer! Gary Harrs scores for the Magic.
2 | 11:21

Three-pointer! Otto Porter scores for the Warriors.
Second quarter begins

The second half of the match gets underway.
End of first quarter

The first 12 minutes of the game are over. The Magic win by eight points.
1 | 1:00

Last minute of the first quarter.
1 | 3:05

Three-pointer! Cole Anthony scores for the Magic.
1 | 4:00

The Magic maintain an eight-point lead over the Warriors.
1 | 6:03

The Magic extend the lead to seven points. 14-7.
1 | 7:03

Three-pointer! Cole Anthony scores for the Magic, who start to open the gap in the scoreboard.
1 | 8:41

Three-pointer! Cole Anthony scores for the Magic.
1 | 10:40

Carter Jr. scores for the Magic.
1 | 11:21

Klay Thompson opens the scoring.
Match starts

The game between Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic is underway.
All set

In a few minutes, the start of the game between the Warriors and the Magic is coming up.
Injury report

Andre Iguodala, Moses Moody, James Wiseman and Stephen Curry will be the Warriors' casualties for this game.

Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac, who will miss the rest of the season, and Jalen Suggs, who will be out until the next game, are the Magic's losses.

Starting five - Orlando Magic

Starting five - Golden State Warriors

This is how the teams arrived

Last five games - Orlando Magic

March 20: 90-85 vs Thunder (Won)

March 17: 120134 vs Pistons (Lost)

March 15: 108-150 vs Nets (Lost)

March 13: 114-116 vs 76ers (Lost)

March 11: 118-110 vs Timberwolves (Won)

Last five games - Golden State Warriors

March 20: 108-110 vs Spurs (Lost)

March 16: 88-110 vs Celtics (Lost)

March 14: 126-112 vs Wizards (Won)

March 12: 122-109 vs Bucks (Lost)

March 10: 102-113 vs Nuggets (Won)

Players ready

Welcome back

We're ready to bring you the action from this Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic game.
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic live game, as well as the latest information from the Amway Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game will not be broadcast on TV.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic of March 22nd, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 PM
Bolivia: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 8:00 PM
Chile: 8:00 PM
Colombia: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 6:00 PM
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 12:00 AM (March 23)
Mexico: 5:00 PM
Paraguay: 8:00 PM
Peru: 6:00 PM
Uruguay: 8:00 PM

Key player - Orlando Magic

In Orlando Magic the presence of Cole Anthony stands out. The 21-year-old player is the best scorer of the team this season with an average of 17.0 points per game, achieved in 58 games played, where he has an average of 32.6 minutes played per game. In addition, he is the best assists with 5.7 per game.
Key player - Golden State Warriors

In Golden State Warriors, the presence of Stephen Curry stands out. The 34-year-old player is the team's best scorer this season with an average of 34.5 points per game, achieved in 64 games played, where he has an average of 34.5 minutes played per game. He is also the best assist man with 6.3 assists per game.
Last starting five - Orlando Magic

5- Mohamed Bamba

13- R.J. Hampton

22- Franz Wagner

34- Wendell Carter

50- Cole Anthony

Last starting five - Golden State Warriors

3- Jordan Poole

5- Kevon Looney

11- Klay Thompson

22- Andrwe Wiggins

23- Draymond Green

Orlando Magic

The Magic have not had a good season, although they come into this game with some encouragement after their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Orlando is last in the Eastern Conference with only 19 wins and 53 losses.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors come into this game with the purpose of winning to cut a two-game winless streak, adding that they have lost four of their last 10 games. Currently, San Francisco is third in the Western Conference with 47 wins and 24 losses.

The game will be played at the Amway Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game will be played at the Amway Center, located in the city of Orlando, in the state of Florida, in the United States. This venue, which was inaugurated in 2010, has a capacity for 18,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2021-22 match: Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
