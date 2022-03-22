Resume and Highlights: Hawks 117-111 Knicks in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the game between Hawks and Knicks, tonight the Atlanta Hawks got an important win as the NBA regular season comes to a close.
4Q 00:00
The game ends with a win for Hawks 117-111.
4Q 10.8
Quickley scores for Knicks.
4Q 32.4
Quickley adds for Knicks.
4Q 01:04
Young scores for Hawks.
4Q 01:35
Hunter adds triple for Hawks.
4Q 02:11
Bogdanovic shoots and scores three-pointer for Hawks.
4Q 02:54
Young shoots and scores three-pointer for Hawks.
4Q 03:42
Bogdanovic scores for Hawks.
4Q 04:26
Burks scores for Knicks.
4Q 06:49
Gallinari adds two for Hawks.
4Q 07:29
Bogdanovic scores for Hawks.
4Q 08:48
McBride scores for Knicks.
4Q 09:51
Barrett hits double free throw for Knicks.
4Q 10:29
Quickley adds two for Knicks.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 38.6
Young hits a double free throw.
3Q 44.5
Burks scores double-double for Knicks.
3Q 02:12
Barrett hits a double free throw.
3Q 02:56
Robinson adds two for Knicks.
3Q 03:45
Young shoots and scores three-pointer for Hawks.
3Q 04:35
Burks scores for Knicks.
3Q 04:49
Young scores for Hawks.
3Q 06:41
Huerter shoots and scores triple for Hawks.
3Q 07:33
Robinson scores for Knicks.
3Q 08:01
Toppin adds two for Knicks.
3Q 10:11
Young scores three-pointer for Hawks.
3Q 10:46
Huerter scores three-pointer for Hawks.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:0
End of the first half.
2Q 23.9
Fournier shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 01:05
Barrett hits double free throw for Knicks.
2Q 01:36
Capela adds for Hawks.
2Q 02:52
Young hits a double free throw.
2Q 03:14
Young shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 04:41
Young shoots and scores three-pointer for Hawks.
2Q 05:17
Toppin adds two for Knicks.
2Q 06:18
Huerter scores for Hawks.
2Q 07:15
Bogdanovic scores for Hawks.
2Q 09:17
Bogdanovic scores for Hawks.
2Q 10:02
Wright adds two for Hawks.
2Q 11:16
Quickley hits double free throw for Knicks.
2Q 11:43
Gibson shoots and scores triple for Knicks.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 49.0
Young hits a double free throw.
1Q 01:20
Grimes shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 02:11
Bogdanovic hits a double free throw.
1Q 03:30
Fournier scores for Knicks.
1Q 04:12
Barrett scores for Knicks.
1Q 04:44
Burks scores three-pointer for Knicks.
1Q 05:45
Barrett scores for Knicks.
1Q 06:14
Burks adds triple for Knicks.
1Q 06:41
Burks shoots and scores triple for Knicks.
1Q 07:49
Hunter adds for Hawks.
1Q 09:45
Toppin scores for Knicks.
1Q 10:32
Barrett scores for Knicks.
1Q 11:39
Huerter scores for Hawks.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
This is how teams prepare
Knicks warm up minutes before kickoff:
Prep. pic.twitter.com/IVHMJkGEyq— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2022
Hawks Injury Report
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right quad contusion): Available
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Out
Skylar Mays (non-COVID illness): Out
Lou Williams (personal reasons): Out
Knicks starting 5
This is how the team will take the field:
Tonight's starting 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/F4coMLr6fG— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2022
Arrival Hawks
Thus came the visiting team:
Ice is in The Garden 🥶#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/szR2v1u53F— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 22, 2022
Arrival Knicks
This is how the Knicks' team arrived for this afternoon's duel:
We here 🤙#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/6QfN2x3VWZ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 22, 2022
Low Knicks
If the Knicks want to get back to their winning ways, they must overcome the absence of Julius Randle. The power forward was ruled out for the game due to right quadriceps tendon discomfort.
Knicks to face Young
The Knicks have beaten the Hawks in both meetings in Atlanta, as well as a Christmas Day clash in New York. Young, however, was one of nine Hawks in the NBA's health and safety protocol for the holiday showdown.
Young in the season
Young, who averages team-best totals in points (27.9) and assists (9.5), racked up 21 and 10, respectively, in Atlanta's 117-112 home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Young, however, committed five of his team's seven turnovers in the first quarter to help the Pelicans take a sizable lead.
We continue
Thank you for continuing to follow the NBA regular season game between Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks, here's everything you need to know about the game before the opening whistle.
Madison Square Garden
Opened on February 11, 1968, it is a multipurpose pavilion that has been home to the Knicks since 1968, it is located on a train terminal that due to its concurrency the government has decided to expand it causing the demolition in the coming years of Madison Square Garden, with a capacity of 19,812 seats, the Knicks may be playing their last seasons in this enclosure.
Watch out for this Hawks player
Trae Young, the young star of the NBA is living a great season that has led him to play the NBA All-Star Game, although the Hawks are not in Playoff positions the Hawks still have hope of qualifying and with Young in his team the possibilities are more, the player averages this season: 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 9.3 assists.
Watch out for this Knicks player
Julius Randle, one of the most decisive players for his team this season, despite not being among the best teams of the season, this player has been in charge of leading the Knicks records this season, his numbers are: 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists.
Hawks Main Lineup
Young, Collins, Capela, Bogdanovic, Huerter.
Knicks main lineup:
Randle, Barrett, Fournier, Burks, Walker.
Background
Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will meet this Tuesday in the series finale between these teams, Kicks lead the series 3-0 and hope to sweep the series at home, Hawks are better positioned in tenth place however they have not been able to beat New York and this will be their last chance in the regular season.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks have gone from city to city until 1968 when they moved to Atlanta, Georgia, the franchise has an NBA title achieved when the franchise played in St Louis, the team after a great season managed to qualify to the Playoffs leaving the Pistons in the way in the Division Finals to face Boston in the finals, the series was defined in the last game which was decided by one point in favor of the Hawks, the Hawks in the 2020-21 season, made a great investment taking experienced players along with young players, so they managed to advance to the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and reached the conference finals where they faced the Bucks, for the current season the team is located in position 10 with a negative record of 35-36, the Hawks come from a loss to hornets 116-106 and now will close a series that has been very complicated for them against Knicks.
New York Knicks
The Knicks are one of the oldest teams in the NBA and one of the few that has never changed headquarters, in the seventies they managed to raise two NBA championship titles in the 1970 and 1973 seasons, unfortunately for them they have not been able to renew those championships, after seven seasons without qualifying for the Playoffs in the 2020-21 season, the team qualified but was eliminated in the first round by Atlanta Hawks, for the current NBA season, the Knicks are not having a good time, with a record of 30-41, they are in twelfth position, their last loss was to Jazz who beat them 108-93, now they have the opportunity to sweep the series against Hawks.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at Madison Square Garden, at 7:30 pm ET.