Highlights and Best Moments: Knicks 121-106 Hornets in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Thanks

Thank you for following the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets.
End game

Knicks 121-106 Hornets.
4Q 01:10

RJ Barrett with double-double and free throw point to put 18 points away and secure the away win.
4Q 03:18

Miles Bridges with a double-double to close to within nine points.
4Q 04:26

RJ Barrett with the two free throw points to maintain the 12-unit lead.
4Q 07:58

Jalen McDaniels wants to tighten up the game and gets three points from outside the box.
4Q 09:16

Miles McBride with a three-pointer and the lead is now 12 points again.
4Q 10:38

Quentin Grimes with three-pointer and Knicks surpass 100 points.
4Q 11:44

Terry Rozier with the three-pointer for the first points of the final period.
End of third quarter

Knicks 99-87 Hornets.
3Q 02:18

LaMelo Ball with the triple and the difference is already reduced to six.
3Q 03:34

Bridges with the pass and LaMelo Ball with the triple.
3Q 05:54

Miles Bridges with the sinker and the difference is already 9.
3Q 07:57

The home team reacts with Mason Plumlee and his double.
3Q 09:37

Jericho Sims with the dunk for the visitors and the Hornets still trailed by 18 points.
3Q 11:44

Alec Burks with the three-pointer and the first points of the second half.
3Q 12:00

The second half begins between Knicks and Hornets.
Half time

Knicks 69-56 Hornets.
2Q 01:31

RJ Barrett with the layup and the point from the free throw line to make a 20-unit difference.
2Q 02:52

Obi Toppin with a double-double and the Knicks are now over the 60-point mark.
2Q 04:17

RJ Barrett with the layup and the Knicks still have a five-point lead.
2Q 06:43

LaMelo Ball with another shot, this time from long range for the triple.
2Q 08:25

LaMelo Ball takes advantage of the rebound and scores two more points.
2Q 10:49

Miles McBride with another triple for the New York team.
2Q 11:43

Taj Gibson with a three-pointer for the visitors and the first points of the second quarter.
End of first quarter

Knicks 40-24 Hornets.
1Q 01:48

Immanuel Quickley with the flash and pulls out the three-pointer to take an 18-point lead in the first quarter.
1Q 02:56

LaMelo Ball with the layup to cut the deficit to just 10 points.
1Q 04:28

Montrezl Harrell with a double-double to get within five.
1Q 04:51

Alec Burks with the shot from the corner to make the triple.
1Q 07:11

Jericho Sims with the jumper and double for the visitor.
1Q 09:38

Obi Toppin with a double to maintain the three-point difference.
1Q 10:54

RJ Barrett with the triple to open the game's scoring.
1Q 12:00

The game between Hornets and Knicks begins.
Minutes away

We are minutes away from the start of action between the Knicks and Hornets.
Already warming up

The Knicks are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the game:
Knicks starting lineup

Meanwhile, the New York team will take the field with some casualties:
Hornets lineup

This is the formation with which the home team will take the field:
Hornets: injury report

Meanwhile, the good news for Charlotte is that they have a full team for this afternoon with no injured players.
Knicks: injury report

These are the New York players who will not be able to be present for this game:

Nerlens Noel, C

Mitchell Robinson, C

Julius Randle, AP

The billboard

Eight games scheduled by the NBA this Wednesday afternoon, starting the actions from Charlotte:
How are the Hornets coming along?

While Charlotte is in ninth place with five wins in a row and have a record of 37 wins and 35 losses in the same conference.
How are the Knicks coming along?

The Knicks are in 12th place with 30 wins and 42 losses and are six games out of a postseason berth, so they are in desperate need of a win.
Start

The New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets are in action in an intense Wednesday filled with many NBA games. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
Tune in here New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Score in NBA Season 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets match for the NBA Season 2022.
What time is New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA Season 2022?

This is the start time for the New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets game on March 23rd in several countries:

Argentina: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 6:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 6:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 7:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 12:05 AM

Mexico: 5:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 6:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 8:05 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games

The Hornets have a minimal advantage of three wins to two losses in the last five meetings, highlighting that they have two consecutive wins, including this year's victory.

Charlotte Hornets 97-87 New York Knicks, 2022

New York Knicks 96-104 Charlotte Hornets, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 109-118 New York Knicks, 2021

Charlotte Hornets 97-109 New York Knicks, 2021

New York Knicks 88-109 Charlotte Hornets, 2021

Key player Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier is not a player who scores a lot of points but he is characterized for always doing it and in the last games his average has been above 14 points, being an important support for both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.
Photo: Agency
Photo: Agency
Key player New York Knicks

Julius Randle's individual performance has been above the team, because so far he has averaged 35.5 minutes per game with 20.3 points, and in three of the last six games he has contributed with a double double.

Last lineup Charlotte Hornets

0 Miles Bridges, small forward; 25 P.J. Washington, small forward; 24 Mason Plumlee, center; 2 LaMelo Ball, point guard; 3 Terry Rozier, point guard.
Last lineup New York Knicks

9 Rowan Alexander, small forward; 30 Julius Randle, small forward; 23 Mitchell Robinson, center; 13 Evan Fournier, point guard; 18 Alec Burks, point guard.
Charlotte Hornets: Keep winning

With five consecutive wins, the Charlotte Hornets are the most successful team in the NBA Eastern Conference and, although everything seems to indicate that they will secure their Play-in ticket, they still have a chance to get in directly, so they will have to take advantage of all the remaining home games.
New York Knicks: one last hope

The New York Knicks have 10 games left in the season and are five games away from the Play-in zone, so from now on there is no margin of error for a hypothetical qualification, since any loss will complicate even more all hopes of qualifying.
The Kick-off

The New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets match will be played at the Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Season 2022: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
