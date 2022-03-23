Highlights: Warriors 118-104 Heat in NBA 2021-2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary!
Thanks for following this game with us!
Thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Warriors 118-104 Heat game, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
Game is over
Finish the game in the FTX Arena, victory for the Warriors.
4Q | 4:21
Triple by Jordan Poole to put the Warriors ahead by 7 points. Time out Miami.
4Q | 5:34
After review it is determined that there was no foul by Butler on Kumminga.
4Q | 5:34
The game is stopped to review a possible offensive foul by Jimmy Butler.
4Q | 5:35
Victor Oladipo's 3-pointer as Miami tries to get back in the game:
shook him pic.twitter.com/iW1xIFcUQw— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 24, 2022
4Q | 6:52
The Heat are unable to reduce the lead to less than 3 points and call a timeout.
4Q | 12:00
The last quarter begins.
Bye to the 3rd
Great closing of the third quarter for Miami that reduces the difference to 1 point.
3Q | 6:42
Wake up Miami and reduce the difference to 15 points. The Golden State coaching staff slows down the game to avoid losing the lead.
3Q | 8:39
Strong start for the Warriors who take advantage of 13 points. Time out Heat:
that's tough, @22wiggins pic.twitter.com/Sev6KPZDMB— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 24, 2022
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go into the break tied at 50 points.
2Q | 2:01
Jimmy Butler dunks and returns the Heat's 1-point lead, Golden State timeout.
Strong one!
Gary Payton with the two-handed dunk to keep the Warriors tied:
Young Glove— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 24, 2022
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/K8b2jLOTEA
2Q | 6:36
Jonathan Kuminga's dunk that forces Miami timeout, 3 lead for the Warriors.
2Q | 8:23
Parity remains at FTX Arena, tied at 30. Heat time out for adjustments.
From deep!
Jimmy Butler with the triple to give the Heat a momentary advantage:
Jimmy draining 3s, Duncan assisting. Tables turned. pic.twitter.com/uQaDM1KAbO— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 23, 2022
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the 1st
The first quarter ends tied at 23 points.
1Q | 0:29
The Warriors react and reduce the difference to 2 points.
1Q | 4:24
The Heat continues in a big way and already puts an 11-point difference on the scoreboard. Second time out for the Warriors.
1Q | 6:34
The Heat begin to break apart and force time out of Golden State.
1Q | 12:00
Bam Adebayo wins the opening jump and the game begins.
About to start
The previous protocols and the presentation of the game begin.
Miami's starting 5!
With the same five as in their last game, this is how the Heat comes out:
Tonight's five— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 23, 2022
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/aw9gvl0kKR
Golden State starting 5!
With several absences, this is how the Warriors come out:
First to take the floor tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/K6zoHH9Ai7— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 23, 2022
Injury Report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Warriors: Klay Thompson (Break), Draymond Green (Break), Otto Porter Jr. (Break), Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman.
Heat: Jimmy Butler (Doubt), Tyler Hero (Doubt), Victor Oladipo (Doubt), Caleb Martin (Doubt), and Gabe Vincent.
Warriors: Klay Thompson (Break), Draymond Green (Break), Otto Porter Jr. (Break), Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman.
Heat: Jimmy Butler (Doubt), Tyler Hero (Doubt), Victor Oladipo (Doubt), Caleb Martin (Doubt), and Gabe Vincent.
Getting ready!
The Heat team is already warming up on the court of the FTX Arena:
Everyone needs a hype squad like this 😂 (sound on) pic.twitter.com/ZsKPIja4z3— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 23, 2022
Last lineups
In the last game, this was how both teams lined up:
Heat: PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Warriors: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole.
Heat: PJ Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Warriors: Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole.
The Warriors arrive!
The Golden State team is already at the FTX Arena facilities:
en route pic.twitter.com/2Aw8IbjJko— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 23, 2022
Last duel!
This will be the second and last duel of the series between both teams, the Warriors took the first and could keep the series. We will see if Miami stays with the victory to draw or Golden State signs the victory. The latest result favors the Warriors by a score of 115 to 108.
Face to face
A close match between both teams awaits us, here we share the statistics of the season of each one.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Warriors vs. Heat game kicks off at FTX Arena. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow this game LIVE!
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBA TV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jimmy Butler, a must see player!
The Heat star is going through a great moment leading the team with 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Miami forward is a fundamental part of what the team can do and his level, added to the ability of other figures, will be of vital importance to see if they are capable of keeping the NBA title. Butler has gotten more and more experience and now he needs to prove it and lead this team to another NBA Finals. Miami is one of the great candidates to win the Eastern Conference title and fight for the NBA title.
How does the Heat get here?
Those from Miami arrive after a defeat against Philadelphia by a score of 106 to 113. The team has recovered part of what was seen in the 2019-2020 season where they stayed with the NBA runner-up, the incorporation of Kyle Lowry brought a better offensive generation to the team. Lowry was the missing piece for the Heat and, thus, with the talent of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero and Duncan Robinson, the team is showing a great level and is already in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 47 wins and 25 losses. At the moment, the biggest concern is the recovery of Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris, who are important players for the team, but their other figures have gotten the result in the games and continue to fight at the top of the conference.
Steph Curry, a must see player!
The Warriors star is having a great time leading the team's offense with 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Curry is averaging 39.7% shooting from 3-point range and is already the leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. Without this weight above us, we continue to see a great level from the Golden State point guard and with the return of Klay Thompson, he will have greater motivation and confidence knowing that he has a great ally on offense and that the responsibility of the team can be distributed with his great partner. Curry is going through a great moment and after the All-Star Game, he will seek to accommodate his team in the best way for the end of the season.
How does the Warriors arrive?
The Warriors arrive at a great moment and with the return of Klay Thompson, the Warriors are expected to continue fighting to be the absolute leader in the NBA thanks to the best shooter in the league, Stephen Curry. With a record of 47 wins and only 24 losses, the Bay team is doing better than expected and aims to be one of the rivals to beat for the title this season. His best weapon is still shooting from distance, but Golden State's defense is at a very high level and the level is expected to continue to rise once Klay Thompson regains all the level we know he has, the only thing that is hope is for the team's defensive and offensive stats to improve and to see how the Warriors evolve heading into the postseason. Golden State comes after a loss against San Antonio by a score of 110 to 108.
Where's the game?
The FTX Arena located in the city of Miami will host this duel between two teams that are fighting at the top of their conferences and looking to improve their position for the Playoffs. This stadium has a capacity for 21,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat game, corresponding to the 2021-2022 NBA regular season. The meeting will take place at the FTX Arena, at 7:30 p.m. (ET).