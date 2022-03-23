Best moments and Highlights: San Antonio Spurs 133-96 Portland Trail Blazers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Spurs win.
00:00 4Q
The match ends the score is 133-96.
2:56 4Q
Drew Eubanks triples from left
7:23 4Q
Keita Bates-Diop makes the 2 free throws
9:19 4Q
Joe Wieskamp scores from the corner
3:43 3Q
Dejounte Murray makes the 2 free throws
5:34 3Q
Ben McLemore makes all 3 free throws
8:14 3Q
Ben McLemore makes a 3-pointer from the corner
1:47 2Q
Dejounte Murray makes the 2 free throws
4:41 2Q
Keldon Johnson triples from right
8:15 2Q
Ben McLemore makes a triple from the center
1:29 1Q
Zach Collins makes both free throws
8:56 1Q
Devin Vassell triples from right
11:16 1Q
Jakob Poeltl scores sinking
0'
The game has started enojoy it
Lineup Blazers
Spurs has this 5 starters.
Johnson, Murray, Poetl, Primo and Vasell
Lineup
Spurs has this 5 starters.
Johnson, Murray, Poetl, Primo and Vasell
Injuries Blazers
Blazers has 1 injurie for today.
Damián Lillard
Offense power
Bothe team has 100 or more pointse for today so is probable that both team has It.
Injuries Spurs
Spurs has no injuries for today
Series of the season
This Will be the second game between Spurs and Blazers the series are in favor of Spurs 1-0
Odd to win
The favorite of today is Spurs with 69.4% of probabity to win, while Blazers has 30.4% to win
Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the NBA match San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA
If you want to watch the game San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Last games between San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers
3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Spurs team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the Moda Center they have been victories for the Portland Trail Blazers who have not lost since 2018 at home.
Key player of Blazers
Veteran center Drew Eubanks will be the most important player for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Trail Blazers to continue improving their basketball.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Trail Blazers to continue improving their basketball.
Key player of Spurs
The superstar and young point guard DEJOUNTE MURRAY will be the player who loads the Spurs offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for Spurs to continue fighting for the title.
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for Spurs to continue fighting for the title.
Portland Trail Blazers
For their part, the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 44 defeats out of 71 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season, since they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 5 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Portland Trail Blazers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, as well as recording 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look tough to lose to the Spurs.
At home the Portland Trail Blazers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, as well as recording 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look tough to lose to the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (28-44) travel to Portland Trail Blazers at a bad time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to only 7 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the San Antonio Spurs are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
On the road, the San Antonio Spurs are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
The game will played at the Moda Center
Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden, is the primary indoor sports arena in Portland, Oregon, United States. It is used for basketball, ice hockey, rodeos, circuses, conventions, ice shows, concerts, and dramatic productions. The arena has a capacity of 19,393 spectators when configured for basketball.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL