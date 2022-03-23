Best moments and Highlights: San Antonio Spurs 133-96 Portland Trail Blazers in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

12:39 AM5 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Spurs win.

12:21 AM5 days ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends the score is 133-96.
12:19 AM5 days ago

2:56 4Q

Drew Eubanks triples from left
12:15 AM5 days ago

7:23 4Q

Keita Bates-Diop makes the 2 free throws
12:09 AM5 days ago

9:19 4Q

Joe Wieskamp scores from the corner
12:07 AM5 days ago

3:43 3Q

Dejounte Murray makes the 2 free throws
12:06 AM5 days ago

5:34 3Q

Ben McLemore makes all 3 free throws
12:03 AM5 days ago

8:14 3Q

Ben McLemore makes a 3-pointer from the corner
11:55 PM5 days ago

1:47 2Q

Dejounte Murray makes the 2 free throws
11:52 PM5 days ago

4:41 2Q

Keldon Johnson triples from right
11:44 PM5 days ago

8:15 2Q

Ben McLemore makes a triple from the center
11:44 PM5 days ago

1:29 1Q

Zach Collins makes both free throws
11:24 PM5 days ago

8:56 1Q

Devin Vassell triples from right
11:23 PM5 days ago

11:16 1Q

Jakob Poeltl scores sinking
10:05 PM5 days ago

0'

The game has started enojoy it
9:48 PM5 days ago

Lineup Blazers

Spurs has this 5 starters.

Johnson, Murray, Poetl, Primo and Vasell

9:48 PM5 days ago

Lineup

Spurs has this 5 starters.

Johnson, Murray, Poetl, Primo and Vasell

9:35 PM5 days ago

Injuries Blazers

Blazers has 1 injurie for today.

Damián Lillard

9:30 PM5 days ago

Offense power

Bothe team has 100 or more pointse for today so is probable that both team has It.
9:27 PM5 days ago

Injuries Spurs

Spurs has no injuries for today
9:19 PM5 days ago

Series of the season

This Will be the second game between Spurs and Blazers the series are in favor of Spurs 1-0
9:14 PM5 days ago

Odd to win

The favorite of today is Spurs with 69.4% of probabity to win, while Blazers has 30.4% to win
2:28 AM6 days ago

Tune in here San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match San Antonio Spurs  vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:23 AM6 days ago

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game San Antonio Spurs  vs Portland Trail Blazers Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:18 AM6 days ago

Last games between San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers

3 wins in the last 5 games looks so favorable for the Spurs team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the Moda Center they have been victories for the Portland Trail Blazers who have not lost since 2018 at home.
2:13 AM6 days ago

Key player of Blazers

Veteran center Drew Eubanks will be the most important player for the Trail Blazers, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Trail Blazers to continue improving their basketball.
2:08 AM6 days ago

Key player of Spurs

The superstar and young point guard DEJOUNTE MURRAY will be the player who loads the Spurs offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he had a double double with 27 points, 3 rebounds and 11 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for Spurs to continue fighting for the title.

2:03 AM6 days ago

Portland Trail Blazers

For their part, the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 44 defeats out of 71 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season, since they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 5 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home the Portland Trail Blazers are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, as well as recording 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look tough to lose to the Spurs.
1:58 AM6 days ago

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (28-44) travel to Portland Trail Blazers at a bad time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to only 7 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road, the San Antonio Spurs are the penultimate visiting team in the NBA, they only have 9 wins out of 34 games, so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
1:53 AM6 days ago

The game will played at the Moda Center

Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden, is the primary indoor sports arena in Portland, Oregon, United States. It is used for basketball, ice hockey, rodeos, circuses, conventions, ice shows, concerts, and dramatic productions. The arena has a capacity of 19,393 spectators when configured for basketball.

1:48 AM6 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo