Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves match for NBA 2021-22 season?
Minnesota Timberwolves last line-Up
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Edwards
Patrick Beverley
Karl-Anthony Towns
D'Angelo Russell
Phoenix Suns last line-Up
Mikal Bridges
Cameron Johnson
Bismack Biyombo
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Minnesota Timberwolves key player
D'Angelo Russell is the big man for the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 1.93 meters (6 feet 4 inches) tall, Russell plays at the point guard position and stands out for his great speed and play in partnership. During the last game, he scored a total of 18 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
Phoenix Suns key player
Devin Booker is the great figure of the Phoenix Suns thanks to his great technical qualities. This 25-year-old point guard was the team's star player in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings, accumulating 31 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?
The Minnesota Timberwolves currently sit seventh in the Western Conference standings for the 2021-22 NBA season. With 42 games won and 31 games lost, the Timberwolves cannot afford to keep losing games, as it could jeopardize their playoff aspirations.
How do the Phoenix Suns arrive?
Phoenix Suns come into this game with a great present. The Suns are first in the NBA's Western Conference and currently have a record of 58 wins and 14 losses. With a winning streak of five games in a row, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a way to continue their good pace in the 2021-22 season of the most famous basketball in the world.
Target Center
The Target Center opened in 1990 in Minnesota, home to the NBA's Timberwolves and the WNBA's Lynx.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.