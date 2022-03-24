Best moments and Highlights: Bulls 109-126 Pelicans in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
Watch the best plays of Pelicans win.
00:00 4Q
The match ends, the score is 109-126.
1:10 4Q
Devonte' Graham makes the 2 free throws
1:53 4Q
Zach LaVine makes both free throws
5:14 4Q
Pelicans Time Out
7:26 4Q
Jose Alvarado hits a triple from the left
7:57 4Q
Bulls time out
9:59 4Q
Alex Caruso makes the 2 free throws
10:53 4Q
Jose Alvarado hits a triple from the right
00:00 3Q
The third quarter ends the score is 85-86
2:09 3Q
Coby White scores sinking
5:50 3Q
Zach LaVine misses both free throws
8:00 3Q
Javonte Green scores sinking
9:22 3Q
Bulls time out
11:!6 3Q
CJ McCollum triples from right.
00:00 2Q
The second quarter ends the score is 62-63.
4:47 2Q
Jonas Valanciunas makes the 2 free throws
5:00 2Q
Devonte' Graham makes three-pointer from the center
6:56 2Q
Nikola Vucevic makes a triple from the right
7:20 2Q
Naji Marshall hits a triple from left
10:13 2Q
Nikola Vucevic makes a triple from the center.
00:02 1Q
The first quarter ends the score is 39-31
00:02 1Q
Jose Alvarado misses the triple
00:10 1Q
Zach LaVine fouls and counts
00:28 1Q
Larry Nance Jr. scores alley oop layup
8:42 1Q
Devonte' Graham triples from left
9:18 1Q
Herbert Jones makes the 2 free throws
12:00 1Q
The game has started, enjoy it.
All set
Everything is ready for the game between the Bulls and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center
Lineup Pelicans
This is the 5 starters of Pelicans.
Tonight's Starters 👏
Lineup Bulls
This is the 5 starters of Bulls.
Ayo gets the start tonight against New Orleans in place of DeMar.
The activity of today
Today there are 5 games for today.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Injuries Bulls
Bulls has 1 injurie for today
Lonzo Ball
Injuries Pelicans
Pelicans has no injuries for today
Offense power
The Pelicans have scored 100 or more points in their last 5 games so their offense seems to be solid however the Bulls offense is not the best right now after only having 2 games of 100 or more points in their last 5.
Series of the season
This will be the second game between the bulls and Pelicans the series is led 1-0 by the Bulls after winning game 1 by a score of 128-122
Odd to win
Pelicans come out as heavy favorites for today's game against the bulls with a 71.3% chance of winning today while the bulls have a 28.7% chance of winning.
Last games between Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans
3 wins in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Bulls team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the Smoothie King Center they have been wins for the New Orleans Pelicans who have not lost since 2018 at home.
Key player of Pelicans
Veteran center CJ Mc Collum will be the Pelicans' most important player, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Pelicans to continue improving their basketball.
Key player of Bulls
Superstar and young point guard Nikola Vucevic will be the player to charge the Bulls offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he made a double double with 27pts 3 rebounds and 11 assists so he will have to stay in shape for the Bulls to continue fighting for the title.
New Orleans Pelicans
On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) arrive at this game in the tenth position of the classification with only 42 losses in 72 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad moment of the season since they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition that they have 5 losses in their last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home, the New Orleans Pelicans are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games, it will look difficult to lose to the Bulls.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls (42-30) traveling to the New Orleans Pelicans at a good time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 7 losses.
On the road Chicago Bulls are the number 9 road team in the NBA they only have 16 wins of their 36 games so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away win and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them not to lose today.
The game will played at the Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center is a multi-purpose indoor arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located in the city's Central Business District, adjacent to Caesars Superdome.
The arena opened in 1999 as New Orleans Arena
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!
My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL