Best moments and Highlights: Bulls 109-126 Pelicans in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

10:36 PM4 days ago

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Pelicans win.

10:28 PM4 days ago

00:00 4Q

The match ends, the score is 109-126.
10:21 PM4 days ago

1:10 4Q

Devonte' Graham makes the 2 free throws
10:18 PM4 days ago

1:53 4Q

Zach LaVine makes both free throws
10:09 PM4 days ago

5:14 4Q

Pelicans Time Out
10:03 PM4 days ago

7:26 4Q

Jose Alvarado hits a triple from the left
10:01 PM4 days ago

7:57 4Q

Bulls time out
9:57 PM4 days ago

9:59 4Q

Alex Caruso makes the 2 free throws
9:56 PM4 days ago

10:53 4Q

Jose Alvarado hits a triple from the right
9:50 PM4 days ago

00:00 3Q

The third quarter ends the score is 85-86
9:46 PM4 days ago

2:09 3Q

Coby White scores sinking
9:37 PM4 days ago

5:50 3Q

Zach LaVine misses both free throws
9:29 PM4 days ago

8:00 3Q

Javonte Green scores sinking
9:25 PM4 days ago

9:22 3Q

Bulls time out
9:23 PM4 days ago

11:!6 3Q

CJ McCollum triples from right.
9:08 PM4 days ago

00:00 2Q

The second quarter ends the score is 62-63.
9:00 PM4 days ago

4:47 2Q

Jonas Valanciunas makes the 2 free throws
8:53 PM4 days ago

5:00 2Q

Devonte' Graham makes three-pointer from the center
8:53 PM4 days ago

6:56 2Q

Nikola Vucevic makes a triple from the right
8:48 PM4 days ago

7:20 2Q

Naji Marshall hits a triple from left
8:47 PM4 days ago

10:13 2Q

Nikola Vucevic makes a triple from the center.
8:42 PM4 days ago

00:02 1Q

The first quarter ends the score is 39-31
8:41 PM4 days ago

00:02 1Q

Jose Alvarado misses the triple
8:40 PM4 days ago

00:10 1Q

Zach LaVine fouls and counts
8:39 PM4 days ago

00:28 1Q

Larry Nance Jr. scores alley oop layup
8:16 PM4 days ago

8:42 1Q

Devonte' Graham triples from left
8:16 PM4 days ago

9:18 1Q

Herbert Jones makes the 2 free throws
8:12 PM4 days ago

12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
7:52 PM4 days ago

All set

Everything is ready for the game between the Bulls and Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center
7:48 PM4 days ago

Lineup Pelicans

This is the 5 starters of Pelicans.
7:47 PM4 days ago

Lineup Bulls

This is the 5 starters of Bulls.
7:46 PM4 days ago

The activity of today

Today there are 5 games for today.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

7:29 PM4 days ago

Injuries Bulls

Bulls has 1 injurie for today

Lonzo Ball

7:27 PM4 days ago

Injuries Pelicans

Pelicans has no injuries for today
7:17 PM4 days ago

Offense power

The Pelicans have scored 100 or more points in their last 5 games so their offense seems to be solid however the Bulls offense is not the best right now after only having 2 games of 100 or more points in their last 5.
7:09 PM4 days ago

Series of the season

This will be the second game between the bulls and Pelicans the series is led 1-0 by the Bulls after winning game 1 by a score of 128-122
7:07 PM4 days ago

Odd to win

Pelicans come out as heavy favorites for today's game against the bulls with a 71.3% chance of winning today while the bulls have a 28.7% chance of winning.
2:20 AM5 days ago

Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
2:15 AM5 days ago

Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:10 AM5 days ago

Last games between Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans

3 wins in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Bulls team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the Smoothie King Center they have been wins for the New Orleans Pelicans who have not lost since 2018 at home.
2:05 AM5 days ago

Key player of Pelicans

Veteran center CJ Mc Collum will be the Pelicans' most important player, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Pelicans to continue improving their basketball.

2:00 AM5 days ago

Key player of Bulls

Superstar and young point guard Nikola Vucevic will be the player to charge the Bulls offense averaging 27.8 pts per game in addition to 3.8 rebounds and 9.4 assists
In his most recent game he made a double double with 27pts 3 rebounds and 11 assists so he will have to stay in shape for the Bulls to continue fighting for the title.

1:55 AM5 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans

On the other hand, the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) arrive at this game in the tenth position of the classification with only 42 losses in 72 games despite the fact that they arrive at a bad moment of the season since they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition that they have 5 losses in their last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home, the New Orleans Pelicans are a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games, it will look difficult to lose to the Bulls.
1:50 AM5 days ago

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls (42-30) traveling to the New Orleans Pelicans at a good time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to the fact that in their last 10 games they only have 7 losses.
On the road Chicago Bulls are the number 9 road team in the NBA they only have 16 wins of their 36 games so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away win and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult for them not to lose today.
1:45 AM5 days ago

The game will played at the Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center is a multi-purpose indoor arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located in the city's Central Business District, adjacent to Caesars Superdome.

The arena opened in 1999 as New Orleans Arena 

1:40 AM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Chicago Bulls vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
VAVEL Logo