Best moments and Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 110-95 Miami Heat in NBA
Photo: VAVEL

Highlights

Watch the best plays of Nets win.

00:00 4Q

The match ends, the score is 110-95.
3:17 4Q

Nets time out
7:54 4Q

Victor Oladipo scores foul and counts
9:48 4Q

Blake Griffin triples from left
00:28 3Q

Goran Dragic makes the 2 free throws
1:39 3Q

Dewayne Dedmon makes 1 of 2 free throws
4:46 3Q

Seth Curry hits a 3-pointer from the corner
6:41 3Q

Bam Adebayo scores 1 of 2 free throws
8:08 3Q

Seth Curry makes a triple from the center
9:37 3Q

Kyle Lowry triples from right
00:00 2Q

The first half ends the score is 67-46
3:59 2Q

Heat time out
4:35 2Q

Nic Claxton scores alley oop layup
5:19 2Q

Bam Adebayo makes the 2 free throws
6:37 2Q

Heat time out
9:29 2Q

Tyler Herro fouls and counts
10:15 2Q

Andre Drummond makes 1 of 2 free throws
11:49 2Q

Patty Mills makes all 3 free throws
00:00 1Q

The first quarter ends the score 27-25
1:09 1Q

Patty Mills triples from right
2:55 1Q

Heat time out
4:13 1Q

Nic Claxton scores sinking
7:47 1Q

Nets Tiempo fuera
8:01 1Q

PJ Tucker triples from right
9:26

Jimmy Butler makes the 2 free throws
11:33 1Q

Seth Curry triples from right
12:00 1Q

The game has started, enjoy it.
All set

Everything is ready for the game between Heat and Nets
Lineup Nets

This is the 5 starters of Nets.
Lineup Heat

This is the 5 starters of Heat.
The activity of today

Today there are 6 NBA games that you cannot miss.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets

Injuries Nets

The Nets present 3 casualties for this game.

Aldridge L. (Injury - hip)

Harris J. (Injury - ankle)

Simmons B. (Suboptimal physical condition)

Injuries Heat

The Heat have no casualties for this game.
The game of today

Miami Heat leader of the East already has its place in the playin but will seek to stay in the lead for its part the Nets team is still looking to stay in the playoff places
Series of the season

This will be game 4 between the Heat and the Nets, the series is led 3-0 in favor of Miami, so the Brooklyn Nets will seek to avoid a 4-0 sweep.
Odd to win

The Miami Heat are slight favorites for this game with a 51.2% chance of victory while the Nets have a 48.8% chance to win today.
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the NBA match Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat How to watch Stream on TV and Online in NBA

If you want to watch the game Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Live on TV, your options is NBA League Pass

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

Last games between Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat

3 wins in the last 5 games looks such a favorable outlook for the Heat team in addition to winning the most recent at home, in their last 3 home games at the FTX Arena they have been victories for the Miami Heat who have not lost since 2018 in House.
Key player of Heat

Veteran forward Jimmy Buitler will be the Heat's most important player, averaging 15.0 pts per game, 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
In his most recent game, he had a double-double with 32 pts, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Heat to continue improving their basketball.

Key player of Nets

Superstar and veteran power forward Kevin Durant will be the player to charge the Nets offense averaging 29.7 pts per game in addition to 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists
In his most recent game, he made a double double with 35 pts, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, so he will have to stay in shape for the Nets to continue fighting for the title.
Miami Heat

For their part, the Miami Heat (30-42) arrive at this game in tenth position in the standings with only 42 losses in 72 games, despite the fact that they arrive at a bad time of the season, since they have 2 wins in their last 5 games, in addition to that has 5 losses in its last 10 games, so at home they will seek to surprise the best team in the NBA
At home Miami Heat is a solid team at home with only 13 losses in 30 games, in addition to registering 4 wins in their last 5 home games it will look difficult to lose to the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets (42-30) travel to the Miami Heat at a good time of the season as they have 1 win in their last 5 games, in addition to only 7 losses in their last 10 games.
On the road Brooklyn Nets are the number 9 road team in the NBA they only have 16 wins of their 36 games so solidity away from home is not their thing. Of their last 5 games they have 1 away victory and only 1 of their last 10 games have been losses, so it seems difficult that they do not lose today.
The game will played at the FTX Arena

Is a multi-purpose arena located in Miami, Florida, along Biscayne Bay. It was constructed beginning in 1998 as a replacement for the Miami Arena and designed by the architecture firms Arquitectonica and 360 Architecture. The arena is home to the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association. It has Capacity of 19,600.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA match: Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat Live Updates!

My name is Erick Guerrero and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL
