Game 4 Preview: Warriors Looking to Close Out Mavericks in Dallas

After two-years plagued with injuries, the Golden State Warriors seem to be eyeing yet another appearance in the NBA Finals.
The Warriors have a 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. By the looks of things, it seems like its only a matter of time until they reach the championship round for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
Although Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green missed significant periods of time over the last couple of seasons, the culture never changed in San Francisco. Now, led by their three stars Golden State is showing their legacy is set to continue.
Three down. One to go. pic.twitter.com/S9Myixm5t5— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022
When the Warriors trailed by 19 points in Game 2 of the series against Dallas, the group sticked together and managed produce an astonishing comeback.
The statement was made in Game 3, as the Warriors defeated the Mavericks by eight points to earn a 3-0 series lead.
Golden State's success in the playoffs has come thanks to the unselfishness the team plays with. Stephen Curry is averaging 28 points per game to lead all scorers in the series, but the Warriors have a total of five players averaging double digits in scoring.
''It's a testament to how much things change in the playoffs,'' Curry said after the win in Game 3. ''You know from series to series, you have to have everybody stay ready.
It's how we do things obviously with everybody being a part or being a factor at some point. It's how the playoffs go. You just love to see a guy get rewarded for staying ready.''
Kevon Looney is one of the players who has stepped up the most for Golden State against Dallas. The center is averaging nearly a double-double with 13 points and 9.7 rebounds through the three contests of the series so far.
building something special over here @invisalign || #WinningSmiles pic.twitter.com/LvCN5OuzFb— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2022