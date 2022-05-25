RECAP: Mavericks Avoid Sweep And Defeat Warriors In Game 4

DALLAS, TX - MAY 24: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks faced elimination for the second time in the 2022 NBA Playoffs as they hosted the Golden State Warriors in game four of the Western Conference Finals.

Behind a strong collective performance which included seven players in double digits, Dallas defeated Golden State to win their first game of the series.

Luka Doncic led all game scorers with an impressive performance of 30 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Dorian Finney-Smith also contributed with 23 points to help Dallas secure the victory at home.

Came out swingin’.



🪄 30 PTS | 14 REB | 9 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK

🚗 23 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST pic.twitter.com/3Ylf6Wfui5 — x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 25, 2022

''We got to believe. I think our defense was way better today. I think we attacked the paint. Those two things are key. That's what we got to bring to San Francisco,'' Doncic said after the game about a potential comeback. ''I mean, I still believe we can win, you know. Swept or not swept. In the end, if you lose you lose. Don't matter how many we win. We have to go game by game. We going to believe until the end.''

Dallas recorded 30 assists in the win against Golden State, which is a single-game high for this postseason. They also scored 20 3-pointers for the fourth time this postseason and the sixth time in franchise playoff history.

Despite trailing by up to 20 points in the last quarter, the Warriors competed and cut the distance to 10 points with 3 minutes to play in the game. Unfortunately for them, Doncic and the Mavericks closed the door to pick up their first win of the conference finals.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

You don’t want to be caught on an island with Steph… pic.twitter.com/JjnoU2YlSH — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardovh_mx) May 25, 2022

Golden State will try to close things out at the Chase Center in San Francisco and advance to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.