Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 110-120 Golden State Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2022

Summary
Thank you for following Dallas Mavericks 110-120 Golden State Warriors
End of match
The game ends and with an impressive Klay Thompson who scored 32 points, the Warriors finish the series with a 4-1 and are crowned as the best team in the West.
They will have to wait to define the next team that will be in the NBA Finals.
03:00 of the last quarter
The game is winding down and everything seems to be in Golden State's favor to be crowned the best team in the West.
06:00 of the last quarter
The Dallas team is trying to come back but is missing a lot of shots at important moments.
09:00 of the last quarter
Warriors split again in the game
12:00 of the last quarter
The final quarter of the game begins and 10 points is the difference that is leading the Warriors to the NBA Finals.
End of third quarter
The third period is also in Golden State's favor and they have everything in their favor to finish this series and advance to the NBA Finals, but Dallas has the last word.
03:00 of the third quarter
The Warriors' offense is finding the necessary spaces to add 3's shots, which have Klay Thompson as their main weapon.
06:00 of the third quarter
4 local players are above double digits in points scored, compared to only 1 for Dallas.
09:00 of the third quarter
Luka Doncic needs to show up in a larger quantity in the points aspect, as he has only 6 in the game.
12:00 of the third quarter
Action resumes and the Mavericks will have to make a historic comeback to try to stay alive in the series.
End of second period
Halftime in the game and the Warriors have everything under control with a great performance by Thompson and Curry.
03:00 of the second quarter
The Warriors' offense begins to show its potential and they begin to separate themselves on the scoreboard.
06:00 of the second quarter
Curry appears to have an ankle injury because he came out of the game and is wearing special protection.
09:00 of the second quarter
Thompson is the Warriors' best with 11 points so far.
12:00 of the second quarter
Action resumes and the home team is winning by 5 points.
End of first quarter
First half of the game ends
The Warriors win it over the Mavericks
03:00 of the first quarter
Great perimeter defense by the home side to prevent Dallas' long-range shooting.
06:00 of the first quarter
Dallas responds and closes the gap to just 4 points
09:00 of the first quarter
The Warriors start with a lot of effective shooting, but Dallas also responds.
12:00 of the first quarter
Game 5 of conference finals begins, Mavericks visit Warriors
All set in San Francisco
The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Mavericks visit the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs West Finals.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
The Mavericks are already in the arena
The visiting team is already in the arena and ready to defeat its rival.
Your first five on the floor tonight. @ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/wq5vwQ2e8x— x - Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 27, 2022
Players out or doubtful for the game
Iguodola and Porter Jr. are doubtful for the home team, while Payton II and Wiseman are out, and Hardaway Jr. will be out for Dallas.
Remaining games in the playoffs
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks.
Tonight's venue
The Chase center opened in 2019 to have a basketball capacity of 18,064 spectators and be the home of the Golden State Warriors. The project had an investment of more than $1 billion.
Leaders in assists
For the home team, the best assists leader is Green with a postseason average of 6.4, while the visitors have in Luka Doncic their best leader in this statistic with an average equal to Green's 6.1.
Rebounds in the series
Luka Doncic is the best rebounder of his team with an average of 9.9 in the postseason, while for Golden State Warriors the best in this statistic is Green with 7.0 average.
The best scorers of each team in the series
The two great leaders and stars of the court are the best scorers, Luka Doncic with an average of 31.9 while Curry with 26.7, although the Slovenian missed games due to injury.
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Live Score in NBA playoffs 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match in NBA playoffs 2022.
What time is Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors of 26th May in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Chile: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 21:00 PM in TNT
Spain: 03:00 AM (27h May)
Mexico: 08:00 PM NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Peru: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass
Keep an eye on this Golden State Warriors player
The eyes of the world are on Stephen Curry and whether he can once again lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship.
The "Chef" has averaged 26.9 points and 5.6 assists in the playoffs, with his main weapon being his shooting from the 3-point line.
Watch out for this Dallas Mavericks player
Although he suffered an injury in the postseason, Luka Doncic is the benchmark of the Dallas Mavericks with his 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, being the leader in the 3 main statistics of his team.
Last V of Golden State Warriors
22 Andrew Wiggins, 23 Draymon Green, 5 Kevon Looney, 20 Stephen Curry, 11 Klay Thompson.
Last V of Dallas Mavericks
10 Dorian Finney-Smith, 25 Reggie Bullock, 7 Dwight Powell, 77 Luka Doncic, 13 Jalen Brunson.
Curry and Thompson, the duo that will seek to conquer the NBA again
The best sharpshooters in the league are back together again and it seems that they want to return to the Finals to have the trophy they won a few years ago.
Thompson managed to return to the court with a great rhythm, after being out for a long time due to an injury.
The Luka Doncic effect and college basketball
Since the arrival of Luka Doncic to the NBA, there have been comments about the effect that he could generate in the NCAA system, since the Slovenian arrived with less than 20 years old being a professional with Real Madrid and being the MVP of the Euroleague basketball.
This caused many prospects to think about going to other countries to become professionals and skip the part of attending a university and playing in the NCAA.
NBA conference finals are set
The conference finals are ready in the best basketball league on the planet, the representative of the East will be between the two best teams in the regular season: Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
On the West side, it will be between the 3rd and 4th of the conference in the regular season who will be in the finals to win the Larry O'Brien trophy: Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks.
Golden State Warriors, to close the series
The team from the San Francisco Bay Area managed to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in the first round and then they did it against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The series against Memphis was a tough one for the Warriors but they benefited from Ja Morant's injury which was a very complicated loss.
Golden State Warriors finished in third place in the West with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses, only 1 win ahead of their conference finals opponent.
The series against Memphis was a tough one for the Warriors but they benefited from Ja Morant's injury which was a very complicated loss.
Dallas Mavericks, to dream from the game of Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks surprised everyone by eliminating the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs and later against the leader of the West, Phoenix Suns in a seventh game that will be forever in history for the beating they provided them.
Dallas finished the regular season as the fourth best in the West with a record of 52 wins and 30 losses and will seek from the leadership of Luka Doncic to dream about the Finals even if they are down 3-1.
Western Conference Finals continue
The Wild West opens its doors to continue with the conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks who surprised everyone and eliminated in a game 7 in a crushing way the best team in the regular season: the Phoenix Suns.
The locals in this fifth game will be the Golden State Warriors who eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies who, with the loss of Ja Morant, could do little against Curry and company.
