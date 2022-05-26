Highlights: Dallas Mavericks 110-120 Golden State Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2022
Summary

End of match

The game ends and with an impressive Klay Thompson who scored 32 points, the Warriors finish the series with a 4-1 and are crowned as the best team in the West.

They will have to wait to define the next team that will be in the NBA Finals.

03:00 of the last quarter

The game is winding down and everything seems to be in Golden State's favor to be crowned the best team in the West.
06:00 of the last quarter

The Dallas team is trying to come back but is missing a lot of shots at important moments.
09:00 of the last quarter

Warriors split again in the game
12:00 of the last quarter

The final quarter of the game begins and 10 points is the difference that is leading the Warriors to the NBA Finals.
End of third quarter

The third period is also in Golden State's favor and they have everything in their favor to finish this series and advance to the NBA Finals, but Dallas has the last word.
03:00 of the third quarter

The Warriors' offense is finding the necessary spaces to add 3's shots, which have Klay Thompson as their main weapon.
06:00 of the third quarter

4 local players are above double digits in points scored, compared to only 1 for Dallas.
09:00 of the third quarter

Luka Doncic needs to show up in a larger quantity in the points aspect, as he has only 6 in the game.
12:00 of the third quarter

Action resumes and the Mavericks will have to make a historic comeback to try to stay alive in the series.
End of second period

Halftime in the game and the Warriors have everything under control with a great performance by Thompson and Curry.
03:00 of the second quarter

The Warriors' offense begins to show its potential and they begin to separate themselves on the scoreboard.
06:00 of the second quarter

Curry appears to have an ankle injury because he came out of the game and is wearing special protection.
09:00 of the second quarter

Thompson is the Warriors' best with 11 points so far.
12:00 of the second quarter

Action resumes and the home team is winning by 5 points.
End of first quarter

First half of the game ends

The Warriors win it over the Mavericks 

03:00 of the first quarter

Great perimeter defense by the home side to prevent Dallas' long-range shooting.
06:00 of the first quarter

Dallas responds and closes the gap to just 4 points
09:00 of the first quarter

The Warriors start with a lot of effective shooting, but Dallas also responds.
12:00 of the first quarter

Game 5 of conference finals begins, Mavericks visit Warriors
All set in San Francisco

The teams are ready for tonight's game, where the Mavericks visit the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs West Finals.
Follow all the action on VAVEL.
The Mavericks are already in the arena


The visiting team is already in the arena and ready to defeat its rival.
Players out or doubtful for the game

Iguodola and Porter Jr. are doubtful for the home team, while Payton II and Wiseman are out, and Hardaway Jr. will be out for Dallas.
Remaining games in the playoffs

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks.
Tonight's venue

The Chase center opened in 2019 to have a basketball capacity of 18,064 spectators and be the home of the Golden State Warriors. The project had an investment of more than $1 billion.
Leaders in assists

For the home team, the best assists leader is Green with a postseason average of 6.4, while the visitors have in Luka Doncic their best leader in this statistic with an average equal to Green's 6.1.
Rebounds in the series

Luka Doncic is the best rebounder of his team with an average of 9.9 in the postseason, while for Golden State Warriors the best in this statistic is Green with 7.0 average.
The best scorers of each team in the series

The two great leaders and stars of the court are the best scorers, Luka Doncic with an average of 31.9 while Curry with 26.7, although the Slovenian missed games due to injury.
 
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Live Score in NBA playoffs 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match in NBA playoffs 2022.

What time is Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors of 26th May in several countries:

 

Argentina: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Bolivia: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Brazil: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Chile: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Colombia: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Ecuador: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

USA (ET): 21:00 PM in TNT

Spain: 03:00 AM (27h May)

Mexico: 08:00 PM  NBA League Pass, ESPN and Star+.

Paraguay: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Peru: 09:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Uruguay: 10:00 PM in NBA League Pass

Keep an eye on this Golden State Warriors player

The eyes of the world are on Stephen Curry and whether he can once again lead the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship.
The "Chef" has averaged 26.9 points and 5.6 assists in the playoffs, with his main weapon being his shooting from the 3-point line.

 

Watch out for this Dallas Mavericks player

Although he suffered an injury in the postseason, Luka Doncic is the benchmark of the Dallas Mavericks with his 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, being the leader in the 3 main statistics of his team. 
Last V of Golden State Warriors

22 Andrew Wiggins, 23 Draymon Green, 5 Kevon Looney, 20 Stephen Curry, 11 Klay Thompson.
Last V of Dallas Mavericks

10 Dorian Finney-Smith, 25 Reggie Bullock, 7 Dwight Powell, 77 Luka Doncic, 13 Jalen Brunson.
Curry and Thompson, the duo that will seek to conquer the NBA again

The best sharpshooters in the league are back together again and it seems that they want to return to the Finals to have the trophy they won a few years ago.
Thompson managed to return to the court with a great rhythm, after being out for a long time due to an injury.
The Luka Doncic effect and college basketball

Since the arrival of Luka Doncic to the NBA, there have been comments about the effect that he could generate in the NCAA system, since the Slovenian arrived with less than 20 years old being a professional with Real Madrid and being the MVP of the Euroleague basketball.
This caused many prospects to think about going to other countries to become professionals and skip the part of attending a university and playing in the NCAA.
NBA conference finals are set

The conference finals are ready in the best basketball league on the planet, the representative of the East will be between the two best teams in the regular season: Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
On the West side, it will be between the 3rd and 4th of the conference in the regular season who will be in the finals to win the Larry O'Brien trophy: Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks. 
Golden State Warriors, to close the series

The team from the San Francisco Bay Area managed to eliminate the Denver Nuggets in the first round and then they did it against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The series against Memphis was a tough one for the Warriors but they benefited from Ja Morant's injury which was a very complicated loss.
Golden State Warriors finished in third place in the West with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses, only 1 win ahead of their conference finals opponent.
Dallas Mavericks, to dream from the game of Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks surprised everyone by eliminating the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs and later against the leader of the West, Phoenix Suns in a seventh game that will be forever in history for the beating they provided them.
Dallas finished the regular season as the fourth best in the West with a record of 52 wins and 30 losses and will seek from the leadership of Luka Doncic to dream about the Finals even if they are down 3-1.
Western Conference Finals continue

The Wild West opens its doors to continue with the conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks who surprised everyone and eliminated in a game 7 in a crushing way the best team in the regular season: the Phoenix Suns.
The locals in this fifth game will be the Golden State Warriors who eliminated the Memphis Grizzlies who, with the loss of Ja Morant, could do little against Curry and company.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2022 NBA: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

My name is Rodrigo Torres and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

