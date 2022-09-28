Versatile Scottie Barnes Eyeing Breakout Season

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors celebrates after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In his first year in the NBA, Toronto Raptors player Scottie Barnes proved to be one of the rising stars in the league.

He not only guided the Canadian team to the playoffs when all the odds were stacked against him, but he was also named rookie of the year.

Barnes' adaptation to the association was quick, as he averaged 15.3 points as well as 7.5 rebounds per game in his first professional season. He also led all first-year players in minutes played.

Now, the Raptors have high hopes for him heading into the 2022/23 campaign. The versatility of his game is one of the main reasons why the Mississauga native has become such a danger to opposing defenses.

"I've always been a point guard, I always had those point guard things," Barnes said during the NBA Media Day. “I feel like I can do it all, no matter what it is. I can play any position, so I don't really try to limit myself to one position.”

I miss playing in front of the best fans at Scotiabank arena🥹 Cant wait for the season to start againnn!!! — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) August 31, 2022

Raptors president Masai Ujiri added that Barnes is one of the players of the future in the league and his ability to play multiple positions is what has made him the star he is today.

"I don't know how to describe him," Ujiri said. "I don't know what position that guy plays. He's one of those guys who just plays basketball and is an incredible basketball player.

Scottie (Barnes) is still young. Young players take time in this league. We are happy with his progress and is an exciting player who I’m sure will make another jump this year.”

The 6'7 Raptors star also added that he had a great summer and is looking forward to carry his momentum into the new season.

“I feel like I got a lot of work in this summer… some of my goals for this season are to continue striving for success, keep winning as well as reaching that next level with All defensive teams, All-Stars and stuff like that.” - 2022 NBA ROTY Scottie Barnes said. #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/58HqGeDWYl — Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardo_nbamx) September 26, 2022

Barnes will be joined in the front-line by established players in the league such as Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, who have previously won the NBA Championship.

The Raptors may not have a superstar in their team but by relying on their depth, they could become a potential threat in the Eastern Conference.