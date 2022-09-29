Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards live score
“All of Japanese basketball is here. getting bigger every year. I can feel it,” Hachimura said. “No é only basketball, but every athlete – the sport is á getting bigger. É a good thing. I see many Japanese representing the country playing in Europe or the US, all over the world. This é good."
“I've wanted to do this since I was a kid. I'm finally here, actually back in the country, my country, to play against the Warriors,” he said. “É a crazy feeling. Amazing feeling for sure.”
Likely Washington Wizards!
SG - Corey Kispert
SF - Rui Rachimura
PF - Deni Avdija
C - Daniel Gafford.
How do the Washington Wizards arrive?
Speak up, Steve Kerr!
“I think we stayed 19 days at the hotel and were literally not allowed to leave. "Hospitality here " incredible," Kerr said. "Last year was the greatest irony. Youê had the Olympics, and here they are; this country that probably é number 1 in the world in hospitality and in the hope of hosting the entire world, and everything stopped. It was very sad. I may or may not have escaped a few times for a walk", he commented.
"I am happy to be back here at a time when the country has opened up again. We can experience Japanese culture much more fluidly and frequently."
Likely Golden State Warriors!
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Abdrew Wiggins
PF - Otto Porter Jr.
C - Draymond Green.