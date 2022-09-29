Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match
"I can imagine that means a lot," said Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. earlier this week. "Just the opportunity to be the face of our franchise while we're on the field, but he can also lead the charge in some of these unique player or team experiences."

“All of Japanese basketball is here. getting bigger every year. I can feel it,” Hachimura said. “No é only basketball, but every athlete – the sport is á getting bigger. É a good thing. I see many Japanese representing the country playing in Europe or the US, all over the world. This é good."

“I've wanted to do this since I was a kid. I'm finally here, actually back in the country, my country, to play against the Warriors,” he said. “É a crazy feeling. Amazing feeling for sure.”

Likely Washington Wizards!

PG - Bradley Beal

SG - Corey Kispert

SF - Rui Rachimura

PF - Deni Avdija

C - Daniel Gafford.

How do the Washington Wizards arrive?

The Washington Wizards ended the úlast season  in the 12th place of the Eastern Conference with only 35 victories and 47 defeats, without being able to qualify until; for play-in. In the Summer League, he played five games, won three against the Golden State Warriors, Indian Pacers and Phoenix Suns, in addition to losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.
Speak up, Steve Kerr!

“I think we stayed 19 days at the hotel and were literally not allowed to leave. I may or may not have slipped out a few times for walks," Kerr said.

"I am happy to be back here at a time when the country has opened up again. We can experience Japanese culture much more fluidly and frequently."

Likely Golden State Warriors!

PG - Stephen Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Abdrew Wiggins

PF - Otto Porter Jr.

C - Draymond Green.


 

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors é the current NBA champion. The Boston Celtics won in the decision of the competition, after some years of reconstruction, in which it came to be with one of the worst campaigns. The Warriors played five games in the Summer League in Las Vegas, where they lost four to the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards themselves. San Antonio Spurs won. He also played three games in the Summer League in California, where he also lost three to the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
Two games in Japan!

Photo: Publicity/NBA
The match will be played at Saitama Stadium 2002

The Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards match will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 with a capacity of 63.700 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA pre-season: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
