Maccabi Raanana vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match
Photo: Reproduction / NBA

9:08 PM3 hours ago

9:03 PM3 hours ago

Speak, Beasley!

"In my situation off the court, I want to make sure people know I'm a great man," Beasley said. "I like to have fun. I am very energetic, I have a funny character.”

"I'm about to be an All-Star on and off the court," he said. “I was telling people that I want to receive the assistance award à community. So this is; my biggest goal this year. Just continue to stay healthy. Last year I played 79 games, I'm trying to make sure I played 82.”

8:58 PM3 hours ago

Speak, Lawrence Frank!

"They do not compete for who " the team... our guys are competing with each other with one goal in mind. of connection and appreciation for each other."

"All we have to do é back há two years for Kawhi's injury to Utah. And you you know, Kawhi was playing the best basketball player in the world.''

"Our team was playing at a high level and, youê you know, unfortunately for Kawhi and the group he got hurt. So I think that's it; reinforces the urgency that you you have to address every day that nothing é guaranteed in this league, changes quickly. People forget quickly."

8:53 PM3 hours ago

Who arrived?

The Los Angeles Clippers managed to bolster the cast in recent trades. The main signing of the Los Angeles team was point guard John Wall, ex-Houston Rockets, who arrived in June this year.
8:48 PM3 hours ago

Likely Los Angeles Clippers!

PG - Reggie Jackson

SG - Nicolas Batuim

SF - Kawhi Leonard

PF - Marcus Morris

C - Ivica Zubac.

8:43 PM3 hours ago

How does the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers comes into the game with three losses and two draws from five games in the Summer League in Las Vegas. The team needs to give an urgent answer to the fans, alreadyá who fell in the play-in in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans.
8:38 PM3 hours ago

How does Maccabi Raanana arrive?

Maccabi Raanana arrives for the match with a good recent record. In the last 10 games, he won seven and lost another three. The Israel team plays some friendlies against the United States teams.
8:33 PM3 hours ago

Clippers!

The American team makes the final adjustments before the start of the NBA regular season.
Photo: Publicity/Clippers
8:28 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at Crypto.com Arena

The Maccabi Raanana vs Los Angeles Clippers match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena with a capacity of 20.000 people.
8:23 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA pre-season: Maccabi Raanana vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Updates!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
