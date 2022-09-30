Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBATV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools offensively with long distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and are only waiting for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The point guard from Memphis is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The star of the Grizzlies is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bearing fruit to a team with few spotlights but that, without a doubt, is worth seeing in this new campaign.
How does Memphis get here?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that caused the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to Ja Morant, the star of the Grizzlies hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans such as Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 8:00 p.m.