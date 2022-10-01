Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Charlotte Hornets transfer market
For now the Charlotte Hornets' transfer market is being quite quiet with only the addition of Dennis Smith Junior who has signed a one-year deal from Portland in which he played 37 games with an average of 5.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. In addition, Cody Martín has been re-signed and will remain with the team for four years;
Boston Celtics 2022/23 Transfer Market
The Celtics began their market by signing Davison, and then made a big move on July 1, when they signed Malcolm Brodgon from the Indiana Pacers, renewed Luke Kornet's contract for two seasons and took Italian forward Danilo Gallinari on a two-year free agent deal. Although the team has also had several departures from last season, these are Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas. In addition, youngsters Aaron Nesmith, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan left for the Indiana Pacers, who were part of the Malcom Brodgon trade.
How are the Boston Celtics coming along?
Boston had an excellent regular season, with 51 games won and 31 lost to establish themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference. In the first round of the playoffs they faced Brooklyn Nets, Celtics ended up winning the series 4-0 and proved to be a team ready to win the championship. In the second round of the playoffs they faced Milwaukee Bucks and ended up beating them in the last game of the series. In the Eastern Conference Finals they faced Miami Heat, Boston ended up winning the series in the last game. They were at the door of being champions but could not beat the Golden State Warriors in the final. In the NBA Summer League held in Las Vegas last July they finished in fifth place with 3 wins and one loss, but lost in the Playoffs game against the Brooklyn Nets.
How are the Charlotte Hornets coming along?
Charlotte Hornets finished the regular season with a season record of (43-39), finishing in the top position in the Eastern Conference standings. However, they lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Playoffs playoff matchup. In the month of July they were playing in Las Vegas the NBA Summer in which they had two wins and two losses. Afterwards, they played a Playoffs duel of this tournament and were defeated by Minnesota Timberwolves.
Background
These two teams have met 45 times in official competition with a favorable balance for the Boston Celtics who have won 34 times while the Charlotte Hornets have won 11 times. The last time these two teams met was in March of this year in an NBA game in which the Celtics won 101-115 at the Spectrum Center. A month earlier they met at the TD Garden and again the victory went to the Boston team. The last time the winner of this duel was the Charlotte Hornets was in January when they won 102-111, their only victory in the last five meetings.
Venue: The game will be played at the TD Garden, located in Boston, Massachusetts. Since September 30, 1995 it has been the home of the Boston Celtics and has a capacity of 18,624 spectators.
Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will face each other in an NBA preseason friendly. This game will be the first for both teams to prepare for the start of the basketball competition.
