Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

Tune in here Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors live score
Speak up, Steve Kerr!
''Just coming out of two years with the injuries, thaté really unique to play a game after 3½ training, so we're just being cautious and trying to do the smart thing," said Kerr.
Likely Golden State Warriors!
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Abdrew Wiggins
PF - Otto Porter Jr.
C - Draymond Green.
How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?
The Warriors have won seven of the last nine first halves. Another stat é that the team has an average of 84 points in the last 10 games.
Open quotes!
"I know that é a natural role for him," said coach Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis as a point guard. “I think é a good experience for him. We will try here and there... Whenever youê you can step out of your comfort zone and push your limits, it helps.”
Likely Washington Wizards!
SG - Corey Kispert
SF - Rui Rachimura
PF - Deni Avdija
C - Daniel Gafford.
How do the Washington Wizards arrive?
In the first game between the two teams on Friday (30), the Warriors won by 96 to 87. In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Warriors won 13, while the Wizards came out victorious in seven.