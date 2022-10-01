Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match
Photo: Disclosure / Washington Wizards

Speak up, Steve Kerr!

"Just feel more comfortable giving him a little more throttle," Kerr said. “He is not; ready to play at this point just based on where, youê You know, we're so early at camp. We are not only we want to be safe and make sure he has a good ramp before playing games.”

''Just coming out of two years with the injuries, thaté really unique to play a game after 3½ training, so we're just being cautious and trying to do the smart thing," said Kerr.

Likely Golden State Warriors!

PG - Stephen Curry

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Abdrew Wiggins

PF - Otto Porter Jr.

C - Draymond Green.


 

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors é the current NBA champion. The Boston Celtics won in the decision of the competition, after some years of reconstruction, in which it came to be with one of the worst campaigns. The Warriors played five games in the Summer League in Las Vegas, where they lost four to the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards themselves. San Antonio Spurs won. He also played three games in the Summer League in California, where he also lost three to the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors have won seven of the last nine first halves. Another stat é that the team has an average of 84 points in the last 10 games.

Open quotes!

"It meant a lot," Hachimura said when asked about playing in front of his home fans. "It was a great moment for me and for this country."

"I know that é a natural role for him," said coach Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis as a point guard. “I think é a good experience for him. We will try here and there... Whenever youê you can step out of your comfort zone and push your limits, it helps.”

Likely Washington Wizards!

PG - Bradley Beal

SG - Corey Kispert

SF - Rui Rachimura

PF - Deni Avdija

C - Daniel Gafford.


 

How do the Washington Wizards arrive?

The Washington Wizards ended the úlast season  in the 12th place of the Eastern Conference with only 35 victories and 47 defeats, without being able to qualify until; for play-in. In the Summer League, he played five games, won three against Golden State Warriors, Indian Pacers and Phoenix Suns, in addition to losing to the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. 

In the first game between the two teams on Friday (30), the Warriors won by 96 to 87. In the last 20 games between the two teams, the Warriors won 13, while the Wizards came out victorious in seven.

Two games in Japan!

Photo: Publicity/NBA
The match will be played at Saitama Stadium 2002

The Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors match will be played at the Saitama Stadium 2002 with a capacity of 63.700 people.
