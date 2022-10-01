Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in NBA Preseason 2022
Image: Raptors

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors match for the NBA Preseason 2022.
What time is Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA Preseason 2022?

This is the start time of the game Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors of October 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Brazil: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Chile: 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA Game Pass

Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Peru: 5:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA Game Pass

Last games Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors

Although the Jazz have the advantage in the last five games with a record of three wins and two losses, those losses have come in the most recent two games.

Toronto Raptors 80-74 Utah Jazz, NBA Summer League 2022

Utah Jazz 108-122 Toronto Raptors, NBA 2022

Toronto Raptors 103-119 Utah Jazz, NBA 2021

Toronto Raptors 102-106 Utah Jazz, NBA 2021

Utah Jazz 115-112 Toronto Raptors, NBA 2022

Key Player Toronto Raptors

One of the best elements last season was Pascal Siakam, who will have to take on a more prominent role this season and will have to start warming up.
Key player Utah Jazz

Given the many departures, Rudy Gay will have to shoulder the team in the search to start a new stage in the best way, in what looks to be a very unpredictable campaign.
Toronto Raptors: consistency

The Toronto Raptors, after reaching the Playoffs last season, will be looking for a repeat performance this season and have not had major changes during the offseason. (With information from NBA Hispanics).

Continuing: Precious Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Khem Birch, Chris Boucher, Malachi Flynn, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, Thaddeus Young, Dalano Banton (NG), Justin Champagnie (NG).

Reinforcements: Jeff Dowtin, Ron Harper Jr. (N), Juancho Hernangómez (UTA), Josh Jackson (SAC), Christian Koloko (N), Otto Porter (GSW), D.J. Wilson.

Gone are Isaac Bonga, Armoni Brooks, Svi Mykhailiuk (NYK), Yuta Watanabe (BKN).

Utah Jazz: a new era

The Utah Jazz made a drastic change to their roster despite the fact that in recent years they had done things well, but now the concept was the renovation to make the leap in quality, letting go of elements such as Mitchell and Gobert (With information from NBA Hispanics).

Continuing: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Udoka Azubuike, Jared Butler, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, Xavier Sneed.

Reinforcements: Ochai Agbaji (N), Paris Bass, Malik Beasley (MIN), Leandro Bolmaro (MIN), Simone Fontecchio (N), Talen Horton-Tucker (LAL), Stanley Johnson (LAL), Johnny Juzang (N), Walker Kessler (N), Saben Lee (DET), Lauri Markkanen (CLE), Kelly Olynyk (DET), Micah Potter, Collin Sexton (CLE), Jarred Vanderbilt (MIN), Cody Zeller.

Gone: Bojan Bogdanovic (DET), Trent Forrest (ATL), Rudy Gobert (MIN), Juancho Hernangómez (TOR), Danuel House (PHI), Donovan Mitchell (CLE), Royce O'Neale (BKN), Eric Paschall (MIN), Hassan Whiteside.

The Kick-off

The Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors match will be played at the Rogers Place Stadium, in Toronto, Canada. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA Preseason 2022: Utah Jazz vs Toronto Raptors!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
