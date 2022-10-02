Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow this game!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs, as well as the latest information from the Fiserv Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBATV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Jalen Green, a must see player!
The point guard from Houston is in his second year, after having finished his first season with a record of 16.8 points, 3.3. rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. In his first professional year, Green showed very good things for the Rockets and that he could be one of the important pieces for the reconstruction of the future. With a little more experience, he could go further and be the leader of the team and one of the faces of the franchise. In his second season, the Houston guard will seek to form a lethal offense with Eric Gordo and Kevin Porter Jr. to try to make the Rockets fight for a place in the Play-In tournament and be an uncomfortable rival to face.
How does the Rockets get here?
The Houston team finished the regular season with a record of 20 wins and 61 losses to finish in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets had a lot of roster problems last season, due to the non-participation of John Wall, injuries to Eric Gordon and Dennis Schröder, putting all the blame on very young and inexperienced players. However, after this bad season, guys like Jalen Green, Usman Garuba, Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr. managed to stand out and show their best basketball. Now, with the recovery of Eric Gordon and the signings of Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss and Trey Burke, they hope to have a solid base of veterans who will combine in the best way with the youngsters of the team so that they can fight for a place in the next round of the NBA. Likewise, due to the bad season, the Rockets became the third pick in the NBA Draft, with which they acquired Jabari Smith Jr. who will be one of the new members of the league and one of the most followed this season.
Keldon Johnson, a must see player!
The point guard from San Antonio is one of the jewels of the team and he hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. The Olympic medalist will try to improve his numbers this season and become the top figure for the Spurs. He finished the season as one of the team's offensive leaders averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and put the Spurs to the next round. The point guard's connection with players like Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins will be essential to fulfill San Antonio's objectives. After the departure of Dejounte Murray, all the offensive responsibility of the team will fall on Johnson and he will try to monopolize all the spotlights.
How does the Spurs arrive?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where they were eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in 10th position with a record of 34 wins and 48 losses. San Antonio's young roster is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the roster. Dejounte Murray's loss was one of the most sensitive for the team, who expected him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be the key player of this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Where's the game?
The Toyota Center located in the city of Milwaukee will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2003.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place at the Toyota Center, at 7:00 p.m.