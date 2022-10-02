Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Preseason Game
Retrospect

In the last 20 games between the two teams, there were 11 victories for Orlando Magic and nine for Memphis Grizzlies.
Likely Memphis Grizzlies!

PG - John Konchar

SG - Kennedy Chandler

SF - Ziare Williams

PF - Brandon Clarke

C - Santi Aldama.

How do the Memphis Grizzlies arrive?

The Memphis Grizzlies debuted in the preseason this Saturday (01) and beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107 to 102. In the Summer League, there were eight games, four of which were against Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets. It lost another four to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
Speak up, Wendell Carter Jr.!

"P can hold one to five," Carter said. something he probably didn't get to show as much as he could in college. Especially in this team with optimism and our technical committee, they're going to try a lot of different defensive schemes. He will definitely have it; the chance to show what a good defender he is, and how he can not only steal balls, but disrupt kicks, clog paint, stuff like that. He is; an infernal defender, and he só wants to win. And that (playing well on defense) contributes to victory.”

“I think I can be “great defensively”, he said. “I kind of have a bad one; reputation in college for whatever reason in defence, but I've always been a pretty solid defender my whole life. I feel like I can keep this and keep building. This is; something all the trainers have been talking about about me – be a great two-way player. Not just being ógreat offensively, but bringing the same in defense.”



"We have a lot of big bodies that can move very well, a lot of long arms," ​​said Wagner, 21. “In theory, this should translate. But é it's all about effort, communication – that kind of thing.”

Probable Orlando Magic!

PG - Markelle Fultz

SG - RJ Hampton

SF - Chuma Okeke

PF - Moritz Wagner

C - Mohamed Bamba.


 

How does the Orlando Magic arrive?

The Orlando Magic will debut in the NBA preseason. At the moment, there were five games in the Summer League, a championship played with young players for evaluation. There were three losses to Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. Two wins against Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.
FedExForum

The match will be played at FedExForum

The Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies match will be played at the FedExForum with a capacity of 18.119 people.
