Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBATV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to put the Los Angeles team in the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team in offense averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, it could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in 11th place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' campaign was littered with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the failure of the team, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will enter this preseason badly in need of showing their improvement heading into the regular season and we'll get our first look at the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The forward from Sacramento is one of the great figures of the Kings, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The Kings star will start his first full season with Sacramento, after only appearing in 15 games with the team following his trade from Indiana. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the revamped Kings roster and add his game to that of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Quinn Cook for Sacramento to break its 16-year postseason losing streak. Sabonis will look to become the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same goal, get to the postseason and break the bad after 16 years without playoffs. The team has begun to make moves and making an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities to sneak into the Play-In. Although it seems that the directive has made some desperate moves, the project has undergone a major renovation. Players like Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Foxm remained, who will be the face of the franchise and those in charge of leading the team offensively and defensively. Mike Brown's coaching staff signed Malik Monk from the Lakers and Kevin Huerter from the Hawks to improve the team's starting lineup, while the contracts of Matthew Dellavedova, Harrison Barnes, Quinn Cook and KZ Okpala were renegotiated to have a good backbone in the team. Last season the team finished in twelfth position with a record of 30 wins and 52 losses, missing out on any postseason chance. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Play-In.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place in the Crypto Arena, at 10:30 p.m.