New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls match for the NBA Preseason.
What time is the New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls match for NBA Preseason 2022?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls of October 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:30 PM on TNT.
Spain: 3:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Chicago Bulls Last Lineup
The last quintet of Chicago Bulls:
DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu.
DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green, Patrick Williams, and Ayo Dosunmu.
New Orleans Pelicans Last Lineup
The last quintet of New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes, and CJ McCollum.
Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas, Jaxson Hayes, and CJ McCollum.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2021-2022 regular season, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) will be key to making assists, he had a very good tournament last season and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Chicago bulls
The Chicago team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season that will start in two weeks. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His prep games are against the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. Their last game was against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 27, 2022, the Chicago Bulls lost the game 116 to 100 at the Fiserv Forum. Their first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on October 19, 2022 against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. In the 2021-2022 NBA tournament they advanced to the postseason, ranking sixth in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins and 36 losses, they lost in the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks. They are looking to be the champions this season and their warm-up games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
New Orleans Pelicans Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First shooting guard CJ McCollum (#3), last season he was one of the team's best players averaging 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Brandon Ingram (#14), last season he helped the team reach the postseason and averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the 2022-2021 season. Finally, power forward Zion Williamson (#1) who returns from injury and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in the 2020-2021 season.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks. Their last game was on April 28, 2022, which resulted in a 115-109 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center. The New Orleans Pelicans managed to enter the postseason in the 2021-2022 season, they were in eighth position in the Western Conference with 36 wins and 46 losses. But they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. Their first game of the 2022-2023 regular season will be on October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The United Center will be the venue for the NBA game, it is located in Chicago, Illinois. Since August 18, 1994, it has been the home of the Chicago Bulls and has a capacity of 21,711 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for ice hockey games by the Chicago Blackhawks of the NHL.