Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBATV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to put the Los Angeles team in the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team in offense averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, it could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in 11th place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' campaign was littered with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the failure of the team, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will enter this preseason badly in need of showing their improvement heading into the regular season and we'll get our first look at the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Devin Booker, a must see player!
The Phoenix base is one of the great figures of the Suns, he finished the season as the team's offensive leader averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Suns star will start a new season with Phoenix, after only playing 68 games with the team, reducing his contribution to the squad. Booker will look to take advantage of the Suns' revamped roster and add his game to that of Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Payne to get Phoenix back to fight for the NBA title. Devin Booker is already the face of the franchise but now he will have to prove that he is the leader the team needs on offense. A healthy season should be enough for the Suns to get into the postseason and try to stay in the Western Conference.
How does the Suns get here?
The Suns start a new season with the same goal, win the NBA title and win their first championship. The team has begun making moves and turning around the second unit on the roster by adding players like Damion Lee and Josh Okogie, as well as renewing defensive players like Deandre Ayton and Bismack Biyombo. Although it seems that the board has made some desperate moves, the project has kept important pieces in the team such as Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. Last season the team finished in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 64 wins and 18 losses. Problems in the team were presented by several stars of the team in the postseason, culminating in the elimination of the team in the semifinals of the Western Conference. Monty Williams' project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results, however, they have failed to attract a title that confirms their good project. The goal this season for the Booker-Paul-Ayton trio will be to seek an NBA Finals.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place in the Crypto Arena, at 10:00 p.m.