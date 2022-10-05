Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the latest information from the Wells Fargo Center.
Where to watch the game?
We remind you that the game will be broadcast on television through NBATV and streaming through NBA League Pass.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The center of Philadelphia is presented as the top figure of the Sixers, after having finished last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they fell in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia point guard was in the conversation to be considered the MVP of the regular season, however, this was not one of the favorites in the vote, however, that will be one of his goals for the campaign to come. This will seek to form a lethal offense with James Harden and the arrival of Montrezl Harrell to reduce his work on defense and focus on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets had a lot of roster issues last season, due to the absence of Ben Simmons, injuries to key players, putting all the blame on Joel Embiid. However, the center was able to carry his team to the playoffs and, with the arrival of James Harden, the Sixers began to play better until climbing to fourth place. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit with PJ Tucker, Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House and De'Anthony Melton. The goal of the 76ers is to fight again for a place in the Eastern Conference finals and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and the connection of Harden and Embiid will be essential for those led by Doc Rivers to be one of the great teams to follow.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The point guard from San Antonio is one of the jewels of the team and he hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Jazz's offensive leaders averaging 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game per game. The project in Utah and the bad relationship between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were an important part for "Spida" to look for a new team, as part of the negotiation Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen left. The new figure of the Cavaliers, comes to reinforce one of the sensational teams of last season and with great young talent to become a competitive squad. The point guard's connection with the likes of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love will be critical to fulfilling Cleveland's goals. Mitchell will be the one to draw all the limelight and that will help take the pressure off the young prospects.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a revelation season, after losing its starting and substitute point guard, very few trusted that Darius Garland would be the best point guard for the team, however, he surprised everyone by making the team get involved to Play-In. The Cavs had a great year with Kevin Love nominated for the best sixth man of the year, Evan Mobley nominated for rookie of the year and Garland nominated for most improved player, unfortunately they could not get into the playoffs, ending one of the most attractive seasons for the team. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 44 wins and 38 losses, finishing eighth in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names like Donova Mitchell, Ricky Rubio and Robin López, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars like Jarret Allen, Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. This year's goal is to get yes or yes to the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will host this preseason duel between two teams that are looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Preseason. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:00 p.m.