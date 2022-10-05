ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live score
Open quotes!
“This é the most important part," Williams said. "Walking through the museum, you vê the darkness, the things that people have gone through, but also see; the following years and the positive effects of how they were able to rebuild the community. This shows resilience and shows that if youê is dropped, youê gets up and starts again.”
“For the first point of contact as part of this program, for them to see the whole team shake hands, take selfies, that é a great sign of how much the team and the organization have invested in them in this program," said Ikpo.
“Thunder fans are great. É a little sweeter when they're children," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "They look at you; and knowing that it was youê once youê was so small and you admire someone, it has an effect on them. É an incredible feeling.”
Likely OKC!
SG - Josh Giddey
SF - Robinson-Earl
PF - Kenrich Willaims
C - Pokusevski.
How does the OKC arrive?
Speak up, CJ Bruton!
“He has been doing this for a long time; a good time and I love what he brings to our team, and I think this year we've put enough pieces around him for him to show that more consistently, because that's what he's done in the past when he won. that championship in Melbourne.
“I think, going forward, I would like to see you stay in that area and play those kinds of minutes.”
“What a week we had at basketball with the Opals doing their thing, and now I fly toé here (Phoenix) to watch something really special”, said Gaze à SEN.
“It was a packed house in Phoenix and seeing the Adelaide 36ers in concert made us very proud.
“They took the dirt off. The way they kicked the ball was just extraordinary. To see the Phoenix fans stunned... I was in the crowd and just the reaction and respect [for] this team that I could gauge - the fans were asking questions 'por that these guys aren't on our team? Incredible."