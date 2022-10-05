Adelaide 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA preseason Match
Photo: Disclosure / OKC

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:02 PM29 minutes ago

Tune in here 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live score

Do not miss a detail of the match 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates and commentaries live here on VAVEL.
8:57 PM34 minutes ago

Open quotes!

"Já came a long way," said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder guard, who is entering its fourth season with Thunder and witnessed the show grow from an idea to a reality. “É ógood what we did and onlyó we want to continue. É It's great to put smiles on children's faces. É this is what using our platforms to give back is all about.”

“This é the most important part," Williams said. "Walking through the museum, you vê the darkness, the things that people have gone through, but also see; the following years and the positive effects of how they were able to rebuild the community. This shows resilience and shows that if youê is dropped, youê gets up and starts again.”

“For the first point of contact as part of this program, for them to see the whole team shake hands, take selfies, that é a great sign of how much the team and the organization have invested in them in this program," said Ikpo. 

“Thunder fans are great. É a little sweeter when they're children," said Gilgeous-Alexander. "They look at you; and knowing that it was youê once youê was so small and you admire someone, it has an effect on them. É an incredible feeling.”

8:52 PM39 minutes ago

Likely OKC!

PG - Tre Mann

SG - Josh Giddey

SF - Robinson-Earl

PF - Kenrich Willaims

C - Pokusevski.


 

8:47 PM44 minutes ago

How does the OKC arrive?

OKC debuted in the preseason with a 112-101 victory over the Denver Nuggets. They ended the Summer League with five wins and three losses.
8:42 PMan hour ago

Speak up, CJ Bruton!

“Thaté normal for Mitch (McCarron). He é like CP3 (Chris Paul) for us. He é a very good leader and catalyst,” he said.

“He has been doing this for a long time; a good time and I love what he brings to our team, and I think this year we've put enough pieces around him for him to show that more consistently, because that's what he's done in the past when he won. that championship in Melbourne.

“I think, going forward, I would like to see you stay in that area and play those kinds of minutes.”

“What a week we had at basketball with the Opals doing their thing, and now I fly toé here (Phoenix) to watch something really special”, said Gaze à SEN.

“It was a packed house in Phoenix and seeing the Adelaide 36ers in concert made us very proud.

“They took the dirt off. The way they kicked the ball was just extraordinary. To see the Phoenix fans stunned... I was in the crowd and just the reaction and respect [for] this team that I could gauge - the fans were asking questions 'por that these guys aren't on our team? Incredible."

8:37 PMan hour ago

Historic!

In the last seven games, the Adelaide 36Ers won four and drew two games. Currently, é the 6ℴ placed in the Australian league, but not yet played.
8:32 PMan hour ago

How does the Adelaide 36Ers arrive?

The Adelaide 36Ers tourê for the United States and before facing OKC, he faced and won the Phoenix Suns by 134 to 124.
8:27 PMan hour ago

OKC!

OKC play six pre-season friendlies, including one against the Australian team.
Photo: Disclosure / OKC
Photo: Disclosure / OKC
8:22 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Paycom Center

The 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match will be played at the Paycom Center with a capacity of 18.203 people.
8:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA preseason: 36Ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Updates!

My name is Thomas Alencar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA