Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools offensively with long distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and are only waiting for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Trae Young, a must see player!
The Atlanta point guard is the top figure for the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The star of the Hawks is back on the court and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins is bearing fruit for a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does Atlanta arrive?
The Atlanta team begins a new season after reaching the Western Conference Playoffs with a team full of young promises and led by Trae Young. The Hawks snapped a 43-39 losing streak to move into eighth place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out the Hornets and Cavs to face Miami in the first round, where they were eliminated in a 4-1 series. For this season the great core of youngsters was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players like Dejounte Murray, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday and Maurice Harkless for more roster depth. Atlanta begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The Hawks' goal is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this young group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Arena located in the city of Abu Dhabi will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
The meeting will take place at the Etihad Arena, at 12 o'clock.