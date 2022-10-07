Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Scores Update and How to Watch on TV in NBA Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks live, as well as the latest information from the United States. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Hawks possible lineup
For his part, McMillan can choose his quintet among these players to face the Buck. Murray, Trae Young, Hunter, Collins, Collins, Holiday, Okongwu, J. Holiday, Capela, Martin, Etienne, Griffin, Kaminsky and Silva. Their quintet may be: Hunter, Collins, Capela, Murray and Young.
Possible Bucks lineup
Budenholzer can choose his quintet from these players to face the Hawks. Hill, Wigginston, Green, Brook Lopez, Connaughton, Beauchamps, Mamukelashvili, Nwora, Holiday, Allen, Portis, Ibaka, Carter and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their possible quintet could be: Holiday, Allen, Lopez, Portis and Antetokounmpo.
Game Schedule
This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks of 8th October 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brasil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 1:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
USA (ET): 12:00 PM.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 11:00 AM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Venezuela: 1:00 PM.
Where to watch
The game between Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks can be seen on the NBA channel. Also, if you want to watch it online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL.
Record between them
These teams in the last ten meetings have achieved these results. Milwaukee, in these last ten meetings, has won the same as its rival. Both have five wins in their last meetings. In the previous one, Atlanta took the victory as mentioned above.
Preseason
As for the home side, Milwaukee is two games into the preseason for the NBA, and they have yet to pick up a win. One of their games was against Atlanta Hawk, where this team won in their previous game. The other game was against the Memphis Grizzlies, where they also lost by five points.
On the other side, Atlanta Hawks has only one meeting in this preseason, which is the one against the Bucks, getting the victory by ten points.
On the other side, Atlanta Hawks has only one meeting in this preseason, which is the one against the Bucks, getting the victory by ten points.
Players to highlight
On the other hand, Trae Young stands out in the Atlanta Hawks. His vision of the game and his genius to shoot quick shots gives a lot to his team that depends a lot on him. In addition, he also stands out for the amount of three-pointers he scores. Last year he averaged 28.4 points per game. His strong point is not grabbing rebounds, as he managed to score 3.7 per game. In assists, he scored a total of 9.7 points.
Players to highlight
From Milwaukee Bucks we have to highlight the Greek Giannis Antetokounpo. The previous year he averaged 29.9 points per game. He also averaged 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The 6-foot-11 power forward is one of the best players in the world at his position. He stands out for his verticality and corpulence. Also, for that quickness with which he enters the hoop to smash the ball. In terms of defense, thanks to his height, he can block and make blocks, while he is one of the players who collect the most rebounds.
Last match of Bucks and Hawks
On October 6, Milwaukee Bucks took on Atalanta Hawks at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The Hawks picked up their first win in their first game in the preseason preparatory for the NBA. However, they faced a Milwaukee team that still doesn't know what it's like to win. In the first half, the two were evenly matched on the scoreboard but Atlanta managed to pull away from the scoreboard in the second quarter. The first half ended 71-67 for McMillan's team. In the end, the scoreboard ended with Atlanta winning by ten points.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks this Saturday, October 8 at 18.00 Spanish time. The game is a preseason NBA game. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.