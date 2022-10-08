New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason
Photo: Publicity/New Orleans Pelicans

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:35 PMan hour ago

Watch here New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs live score

Don't miss a detail of the New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:30 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Keldon Johnson!

"I feel like I'll be back before opening night," Johnson said. "I mean the "last game of the preseason or before. I'm feeling "great."

"I had no setbacks. I feel amazing right now. I'm ready to go."

"They'll probably play the last two games of the preseason, would be my guess," said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

“The pre-season é It's good for us to come together and be strong, and we have a young team, so I'm excited to get them back and have our full squad for a few games,” said Devin Vassell. “Also will beá huge for them to come back and pick up the pace.”

6:25 PMan hour ago

Likely San Antonio Spurs!

PG - Josh Richardson

SG - Tre Jones

SF - Devin Vasell

PF - Bates-Diop

C - Jakob Poltl.


 

6:20 PMan hour ago

How do the San Antonio Spurs arrive?

The  San Antonio Spurs is going through a bad time. In the last 10 games, including the Summer League, he won only one game. In the official preseason, he lost both to the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.
6:15 PMan hour ago

Speak up, CJ McCollum!

“Obviously, we have a great player in Zion Williamson who has been cleared to resume basketball activities. In fact, he played in his first pre-season game and I just want to let the fans know that this é a hard working guy and did a great job taking care of himself the last 3 or 5 months I was there. around him since trade in terms of seeing the way he approaches the game, in terms of how he's transformed his body, to get his mind right."

“I hope he dominates. I hope to make the game easier for many of us on the court, I hope he has a lot of attention on him. With his athleticism, his ability to pass, his ability to press on the rim, he puts us in the bonus. This é a guy who é a generational talent. He averaged 27 points per game, shot more than 60% of the field. I think é he, Shaq and maybe Kareem who already put that kind of numbers. The production that he has, that he presents when he is; on the court, é unlike anything that's ever been we saw.”

6:10 PMan hour ago

Likely New Orleans Pelicans!

PG - Devonte Graham

SG - Trey Murphy

SF - Naji Marshall

PF - Zion Williamson

C - Jonas Valanciunas.


 

6:05 PMan hour ago

How do the New Orleans Saints arrive?

The New Orleans Pelicans try to find themselves again after an elimination in the NBA playoffs. The team had a very irregular Summer League, but still, with a positive campaign of three victories and two defeats. In the preé -season, the team won both games against the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, Zion returning to play after a long break to tend to an injury.
6:00 PMan hour ago

Spurs!

Photo: Disclosure / Spurs
Photo: Disclosure / Spurs
5:55 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at AT&T Center

The game New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs will be played at the AT&T Center with a capacity for 18.581 people.
5:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA preseason: New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo