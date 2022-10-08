New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Keldon Johnson!
"I had no setbacks. I feel amazing right now. I'm ready to go."
"They'll probably play the last two games of the preseason, would be my guess," said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
“The pre-season é It's good for us to come together and be strong, and we have a young team, so I'm excited to get them back and have our full squad for a few games,” said Devin Vassell. “Also will beá huge for them to come back and pick up the pace.”
Likely San Antonio Spurs!
SG - Tre Jones
SF - Devin Vasell
PF - Bates-Diop
C - Jakob Poltl.
How do the San Antonio Spurs arrive?
Speak up, CJ McCollum!
“I hope he dominates. I hope to make the game easier for many of us on the court, I hope he has a lot of attention on him. With his athleticism, his ability to pass, his ability to press on the rim, he puts us in the bonus. This é a guy who é a generational talent. He averaged 27 points per game, shot more than 60% of the field. I think é he, Shaq and maybe Kareem who already put that kind of numbers. The production that he has, that he presents when he is; on the court, é unlike anything that's ever been we saw.”
Likely New Orleans Pelicans!
SG - Trey Murphy
SF - Naji Marshall
PF - Zion Williamson
C - Jonas Valanciunas.