Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates NBA preseason
Photo: Reproduction / NBA

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
6:37 PMan hour ago

Watch here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers live score

Don't miss a detail of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:32 PMan hour ago

Speak, Kawhi Leonard!

"Being with the rest of the team and talking, I missed it. It was a "great experience for me," he continued.

     "My body feels good,   "Obviously, I won't play 35, 38 minutes at this start. It will be unstable now, probably. But as I said, é a journey, a process, and é That's what I'm saying."

 "I said no. If I had it maybe it would have been a chicken wing. I felt it was like any other game."

"I could have shown my speed on the half court,"Wall talking about his opportunities on the court."I was just trying to make plays and connect with my teammates, while at the same time I accelerated the game, doing what I did best. Now é try different shapes and adjust," he continued.

"Offensively, Kawhi, I thought he got a little tired," , he said. "But he landed some kicks he normally does. But seeing him on court is already makes a big difference to our team."

6:27 PMan hour ago

Likely Los Angeles Clippers!

PG - Reggie Jackson

SG - Nicolas Batuim

SF - Kawhi Leonard

PF - Marcus Morris

C - Ivica Zubac.


 

6:22 PMan hour ago

How does the Los Angeles Clippers arrive?

The Los Angeles Clippers have won both of their preseason games currently against Maccabi Raanana and Portland Trail Blazers. The team counts on the return of Leonard, who was out for a long time recovering from a serious injury.
6:17 PMan hour ago

Speak up, Gobert!

“Obviously, we knew he was going to be really, really tall, but I think what I really love about the kid é that he loves the game and é very mature," said Gobert.

“He é very mature. He knows where he wants to go and é very confident, but at the same time very humble, and I think é That's what separates him (potentially) from being a very good player to being an all-time great”.

"He é a student of the game," said Gobert. "He wants to learn. He wants to learn about...every little thing — about defense, about little details about triage. I knew early on that he was going to be something special.”

"I think he wants to be 'unique,'" Gobert said. "He knows he can be in a league of his own, and he is; learning.”

Gobert said that there is; a "high probability" of him and Wembanyama joining France's frontcourt at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Just a "great boy, man", Gobert said of Wembanyama. “É a pleasure for me to see the world discovering it because it is working very hard and é a ógreat person.”

6:12 PMan hour ago

Likely Minnesota Timberwolves!

PG - D'Angello Russell

SG - Anthony Edwards

SF - Jaden McDaniels

PF - Naz Reid

C - Rudy Gobert.


 

6:07 PMan hour ago

How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?

The  Minnesota Timberwolves arrives for the confrontation with three straight victories, including two in the preseason against Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. The team won five and lost five in the last 10 games.
6:02 PMan hour ago

Clippers

Photo: Publicity/Clippers
Photo: Publicity/Clippers
5:57 PM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena

The game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers will be played at the Crypto.com Arena with a capacity for 20.000 people.
5:52 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA preseason: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Clippers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA