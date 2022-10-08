Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors match for the NBA Preseason.
What time is the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA Preseason 2022?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors of October 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on TNT.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Chicago Bulls Last Lineup
The last quintet of Chicago Bulls:
DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green, Zach LaVine, and Ayo Dosunmu.
Toronto Raptors Last Lineup
The last quintet of the Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, Christian Koloko, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr.
Chicago Bulls Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward DeMar DeRozan (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourteenth year in the league. In the 2021-2022 regular season, he averaged 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight in the team. Another important player is center Nikola Vucevic (#9) who managed to average 17.6 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Zach LaVine (#8) will be key to making assists, he had a very good tournament last season and surprised a lot by averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Chicago Bulls
The Chicago team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season that will start in two weeks. Their pre-season started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His prep games are against the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks. Their last game was against the Denver Nuggets on October 7, 2022, the Chicago Bulls won the game 131-113 at the United Center. Their first game of the 2022-2023 season will be on October 19, 2022 against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. In the 2021-2022 NBA tournament they advanced to the postseason, ranking sixth in the Eastern Conference with 46 wins and 36 losses, they lost in the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee Bucks. They are looking to be the champions this season and their warm-up games will help them have a good 2022-2023 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important in the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Pascal Siakam (#43), last season was one of the best players on the team, averaging 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33), last season he helped the team reach the postseason and averaged 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2021-2022 season. Finally, point guard Fred VanVleet (#23) who returns from injury and is expected to dominate on the court again. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in the 2021-2022 season.
Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Basketball team is preparing for the 2022-2023 NBA season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared several friendly games to prepare. The warm-up games will be against the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls. Their last game was on October 7, 2022, which resulted in a 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. The Toronto Raptors managed to enter the postseason in the 2021-2022 season, they were fifth in the Eastern Conference with 48 wins and 34 losses. But they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks. Their first game of the 2022-2023 regular season will be on October 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Scotiabank Arena. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through.
The stadium
The Scotiabank Arena will be the venue for the NBA game, it is located in Toronto, Ontario. Since February 19, 1999, it has been the home of the Toronto Raptors and has a capacity of 19,800 spectators. It is a sports venue that is also used for ice hockey games by the Toronto Maple Leafs of the NHL.