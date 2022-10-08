Sacramento Kings vs Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Brown also talked about performance and about Kevin Huerter: "The more I watch, the more I think Kevin might be the perfect fit for that two-guard spot. But for me, right now, that power forward spot may be wide open. It can be wide open from the standpoint of, tonight we might need this or tomorrow night we might need that. To have that versatility in the team to be able to do that from time to time, to me, is a positive."
Damian Lillard talked, in a podcaste, about his career and said that he wants to retire playing for the Portland Trail Blazers: "People mostly call this my decision to be loyal. It's 'loyalty' to the four corners, in any discussion. I am a loyal person, naturally, because that is who I am. It is not just loyalty to the franchise, but to who I am. I am a person who ultimately really believes in my convictions. I think we can be champions. Everyone will say we have no chance, but that's how I feel. I feel that we will have a chance to win, because our moment is coming. I can see a great chance coming for this team. I will play and make decisions, so with that certainty in mind. Yes, I plan to play here until the end of my career. Of course, I have heard many people saying that I should leave and wanting to make my decisions. But at the end of the day, I will never be the person who will dance to other people's music. I will always do what I feel is best for me. That is, whatever my heart says is right".
The probable Trail Blazers team to take the court is: Jearmi Grant, Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard.
The Kings' probable line-up for tonight's game is: Harrison Barnes, Okpala, Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter.
Portland Trail Blazers in turn comes from two games already in the preseason where it was beaten twice. On Monday (3) the loss was by 102 to 97 to the Lons Angeles Clippers, while the second loss came on Tuesday (4), to the Utah Jazz, by 118 to 101, before the debut on the same day that the Kings will make theirs.
The Sacramento Kings come into this game off a preseason win. The victory was over the Los Angeles Lakers, by 105 to 75 last Monday (3) in the first of four games before the start of the NBA regular season on Wednesday (19).
